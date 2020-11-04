Family - Parenting - Births
Check Out How Will Smith Lovingly Celebrated Daughter Willow’s 20th B-day
*Now that his children are all grown up, Will Smith could not help but feel nostalgic. The 52-year-old Hollywood actor has not let his successful career hinder him from making his family his top priority.
⠀
On November 1, Will took to Instagram to share a picture of his daughter, Willow, when she was a little girl, as well as snaps of the latter as a fine young lady.
⠀
Beside the picture, Will wrote about how he could not imagine that Willow, whom he calls “My Bean,” is now 20. He added that she had broken and rebuilt him, and that it was “unimaginable.”
⠀
In the pictures, Will marveled at Willow’s beautiful transformation from being an adorable little girl to a woman of flair and substance. He wrote:
⠀
“It is my wildest pleasure to love & to serve you. Happy Birthday, to my Halloween Queen ❤️ @willowsmith”
⠀
Willow’s mother, TV host Jada Pinkett-Smith, who was earlier mom-shamed in public, sent her daughter a special shoutout on Instagram to mark the occasion. She calls her daughter in the post her favorite “Spooky Girl.”
⠀
Willow’s older brother, Jaden Smith, also joined his parents’ public display of affection for his sister. Jaden shared on Instagram sweet and cool snaps with his beloved sister. More details and other news on our website.
View this post on Instagram
Here is that precious pic of Willow as a little girl that Will shared on November 1:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Nelly Pays Tribute to Late Sister on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ [WATCH]
Nelly honored his late sister Jackie Donahue with a lovely performance on “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night.
Donahue died in March 2015 from cancer. PEOPLE previously reported, she was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in March 2001. The cancer was in remission for nearly two years before Donahue suffered a relapse in 2003. Nelly formed the Jes Us 4 Jackie campaign to find a bone marrow donor for his sister but one was never found. Donahue died at age 31.
Prior to his performance on DWTS of the Rumba to the song “Nobody Knows” by the Tony Rich Project, Nelly noted that the track was one of his sister’s favorites. The dance dedication also took place on his birthday.
Watch the performance via the YouTube video above.
Everybody knows it now, @Nelly_Mo can DANCE 🔥 #DWTS #TeamDaNelly pic.twitter.com/7BcCAi3hZX
— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 3, 2020
“My sister Jackie was very special to me — she was my big sister, so she definitely acted like it,” Nelly said in a video that aired during the show. “She was a real tough cookie, such a loving and caring person, [and] she was the caption of the ship up until she was no longer able to be it.”
Of his sister’s leukemia diagnosis in 2001, Nelly admitted, “When it literally hits home, it’s a little different feeling.”
“We were trying to get as many people signed up on the bone marrow stem cell registry as possible, but it wasn’t enough and we couldn’t find one,” he said. “And she passed in 2005.”
“That was one of the worst days of my life,” the singer continued. “Before she passed, she was worried about what was going to happen to her kids. I was like, ‘Don’t worry about them — they’re going to be taken care of.’ It was a whole family effort as far as making sure her kids had everything they needed.”
Watch Nelly’s emotional clip and performance with dance partner Daniella Karagach via the YouTube video above.
“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.
Education
Memphis Boy, 6, Raps Careers Beginning with Every Letter of the Alphabet (Watch)
*A 6-year-old Memphis boy is getting national attention for a viral video where he raps the ABCs of careers!
Six-year-old Robert Samuel White and his father Bobby came up with the “You Can Be ABCs” of careers, rapping about a different career for every letter of the alphabet. For example, Sam raps: “You can be an F, you can be a firefighter, fight fires in red trucks.”
The adorable video has gone viral with more than 40,000 views on YouTube!
Watch below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ciara and Her Son Future Jr. Channel Cardi B and Offset for Halloween
*Cardi B was quite impressed with Ciara and her son Future Zahir dressing up as the rapper and her husband Offset for Halloween.
The singer and her son copied Cardi’s look from her “Invasion of Privacy” album.
On Friday, Ciara shared photos and video of the costumes, captioning the image “CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise. 😎 #Halloween.”
Cardi herself replied, “I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype!” she wrote on Instagram. She also reposted Ciara’s video with the caption: “I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”
Check out the IG post below and SWIPE through to see the video.
View this post on Instagram
Offset also noted his love for the tribute, writing, “I love this this toooo hard C.”
Several other celebrities added comments, with Vancessa Bryant writing “Yaaaas! Came through drippin’ as Cardi. You and Future look so good. So cute!”
“Omg I am screaming!!!” added Khloé Kardashian while La La Anthony wrote, “So good ‼️‼️”
Jennifer Hudson commented, “This so cute!!!”
Ciara also recreated Meghan Thee Stallion’s look from the cover of her recent song “Girls in the Hood,” along with a video of her twerking to the rapper’s song “Hot Girl Summer.”
Check out the clip below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#TSRHalloweenWars: #Ciara said 🗣my knees still working too! 😩👏🏽👏🏽#MeganTheeStallion (SWIPE)
