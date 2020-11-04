‘Castrating the Facts’: Network Anchors Blast Trump For Declaring Victory Prematurely, Calling Vote Count ‘Fraud’ (Video)

*News anchors called out President Donald Trump early Wednesday after he prematurely declared himself the Winner of the 2020 election, despite millions of outstanding ballots left to be counted in several key states.

Speaking just after 2:30 a.m. in the East Room of the White House, Trump attacked the legitimate vote counting efforts, calling it “fraud” with no basis. The President then claimed he “did win” the election, despite the millions of votes that have yet to be counted.

All the major networks carried Trump’s address at the start, but NBC News and MSNBC cut into it to note that he was not truthful, to put it lightly.

“We’re listening to the President speaking at the White House, but we’ve got to dip in here because there have been several statements that are just frankly not true,” NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie said as the network cut away.

On MSNBC, Brian Williams told viewers the network was “reluctant” to interrupt the President’s speech, but said Trump’s remarks were “not based in the facts at all.”

The other major networks carried Trump’s speech in full, but aired forceful fact-checks after it had concluded.

CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell said Trump was guilty of “castrating the facts of the election results.”

“This is an extremely flammable situation and the President just threw a match on it,” Fox News anchor Chris Wallace noted. “He hasn’t won these states.”

On ABC News, correspondent Terry Moran said bluntly: “This isn’t law, this isn’t politics, this is theater,” Moran said. “And let’s be blunt: it’s the theater of authoritarianism.”

“Almost everything President Trump said in his declaration of victory was not true,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper said.

Watch Tapper and panelists Dana Bash and Abby Phillips react with shock and horror below:

