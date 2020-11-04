Today’s Video
‘A New South is Rising’: Jaime Harrison Speaks After Conceding to Lindsey Graham in Historic SC Senate Race (Video)
*Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham held on to his seat in South Carolina, defeating Democrat Jaime Harrison in a race that drew national attention to a ruby red state.
The contest broke fundraising records. Harrison, who is Black, raised more than $100 million, an enormous amount for a South Carolina race. He raised $57 million in the third quarter alone, scaring some Republicans in the state.
Graham raised around $70 million, also breaking a third-quarter record for a Republican Senate candidate, with $27 million raised.
Harrison, 44, was born to a teenage mother and raised by his grandparents in a mobile home in Orangeburg. He got his start in politics working for Rep. Jim Clyburn before going on to become a lobbyist and later leading the South Carolina Democratic Party.
“We proved that public office is not a lifetime job and that people are willing to hold our leaders accountable. We proved that there is no such thing as red or blue states,” Harrison said in his concession speech. “We proved that a new South is rising. Tonight only slowed us down.”
Harrison also pointed to Graham’s past reputation of reaching across the aisle, telling his supporters that “I hope he will maintain a spirit of cooperation that he is known for.”
Watch Harrison’s full concession speech below:
#BlackLivesMatter
‘We Are All Going to Congress’: Cori Bush Delivers Powerful Acceptance Speech; Set to Join ‘The Squad’ (Watch)
*Progressive Democrat Cori Bush, a leader in the 2014 Ferguson uprising over the police killing of Michael Brown, made history Tuesday after becoming the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.
Bush clobbered Republican Anthony Rogers with a staggering 85 percent of the vote (or more than 80,000 votes) in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, which includes St. Louis and Ferguson. The win follows her stunning primary upset in August over 10-term incumbent Congressman William Lacy Clay, whose family has represented the St. Louis-area congressional district for more than 50 years.
The single mother and nurse was formerly homeless and stayed on the front lines of protests against the police killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown. As the election approached, the congresswoman-elect was touted by some as a potential new member of “The Squad,” the crew of progressive lawmakers that has so far included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Ayanna Pressley. All four held onto their congressional seats in Tuesday’s election.
It’s official. The first-ever recruited Justice Democrat candidate @CoriBush is going to Congress.
Six years ago police officers maced Cori in Ferguson as she helped spark a global movement.
Three months from now she’ll be holding police accountable as a member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/Fskoa1QQ65
— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) November 4, 2020
During Bush’s acceptance speech Tuesday night, she told supporters, “As the first Black woman and also the first nurse and single mother to have the honor to represent Missouri in the United States Congress, let me say this. To the Black women, the Black girls, the nurses, the essential workers, the single mothers: This is our moment.”
She added: “Our America will be led not by the small-mindedness of a powerful few, but the imagination of a mass movement that includes all of us.”
Watch Cori Bush’s entire speech below:
Entertainment
‘Castrating the Facts’: Network Anchors Blast Trump For Declaring Victory Prematurely, Calling Vote Count ‘Fraud’ (Video)
*News anchors called out President Donald Trump early Wednesday after he prematurely declared himself the Winner of the 2020 election, despite millions of outstanding ballots left to be counted in several key states.
Speaking just after 2:30 a.m. in the East Room of the White House, Trump attacked the legitimate vote counting efforts, calling it “fraud” with no basis. The President then claimed he “did win” the election, despite the millions of votes that have yet to be counted.
All the major networks carried Trump’s address at the start, but NBC News and MSNBC cut into it to note that he was not truthful, to put it lightly.
“We’re listening to the President speaking at the White House, but we’ve got to dip in here because there have been several statements that are just frankly not true,” NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie said as the network cut away.
On MSNBC, Brian Williams told viewers the network was “reluctant” to interrupt the President’s speech, but said Trump’s remarks were “not based in the facts at all.”
The other major networks carried Trump’s speech in full, but aired forceful fact-checks after it had concluded.
CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell said Trump was guilty of “castrating the facts of the election results.”
“This is an extremely flammable situation and the President just threw a match on it,” Fox News anchor Chris Wallace noted. “He hasn’t won these states.”
On ABC News, correspondent Terry Moran said bluntly: “This isn’t law, this isn’t politics, this is theater,” Moran said. “And let’s be blunt: it’s the theater of authoritarianism.”
“Almost everything President Trump said in his declaration of victory was not true,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper said.
Watch Tapper and panelists Dana Bash and Abby Phillips react with shock and horror below:
Civil Rights
Ga. State Sen. Nikema Williams Elected to Replace Late John Lewis in U.S. Congress (Video)
*Georgia state Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, beat Republican Angela Stanton-King in the Atlanta-based district to replace the late congressman John Lewis in the U.S. House of Representatives.
A special election runoff to become Lewis’ short-term replacement takes place next month, but that winner will only be in Congress until Williams is sworn in on Jan. 3. Neither Williams nor Stanton-King is running in the special election.
Stanton-King, 43, is a reality TV personality and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.
Williams, 42, joins two other Black women, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and 2018 gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, among the state’s most recognizable, influential Democrats. Williams said she wants to use federal power to provide more subsidized health care and guarantee voting rights.
Get to know Nikema Williams in the video below.
