3 Proud Boys Members Claim They Were Stabbed by 3 BLM Members During DC Protests (Video)

*D.C. police say that three individuals stabbed three people claiming to be members of the white supremacist group Proud Boys during protests early Wednesday morning in Northwest Washington.

The stabbing victims, two men and one woman were taken to a local hospital, 2D Watch Commander Lt. Neal tells local ABC news affiliate WJLA. The victims told police the attackers were associated with Black Lives Matter. At this time, there is no proof associated with the victims’ claims.

The stabbing took place in the 1400 block of New York Avenue. There is currently a lookout for three suspects; two Black men wearing black clothing and a Black female wearing black sweatpants, believed to be armed with a knife.

Watch the alleged stabbing below:

Demonstrations in Washington, D.C., have been largely peaceful on election night aside from two scuffles in which police say three people were arrested, according to NBC4

One group of protesters in all black wearing helmets and gas masks while carrying black umbrellas to conceal their faces marched from Thomas Circle to 14th and K streets about 11 p.m.

Someone set off fireworks at Black Lives Matter Plaza a short time later. Groups of demonstrators left Black Lives Matter Plaza and marched through D.C.’s streets overnight. By 5 a.m. Wednesday, the plaza was quiet.

