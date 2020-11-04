Today’s Video
3 Proud Boys Members Claim They Were Stabbed by 3 BLM Members During DC Protests (Video)
*D.C. police say that three individuals stabbed three people claiming to be members of the white supremacist group Proud Boys during protests early Wednesday morning in Northwest Washington.
The stabbing victims, two men and one woman were taken to a local hospital, 2D Watch Commander Lt. Neal tells local ABC news affiliate WJLA. The victims told police the attackers were associated with Black Lives Matter. At this time, there is no proof associated with the victims’ claims.
The stabbing took place in the 1400 block of New York Avenue. There is currently a lookout for three suspects; two Black men wearing black clothing and a Black female wearing black sweatpants, believed to be armed with a knife.
Watch the alleged stabbing below:
Demonstrations in Washington, D.C., have been largely peaceful on election night aside from two scuffles in which police say three people were arrested, according to NBC4
One group of protesters in all black wearing helmets and gas masks while carrying black umbrellas to conceal their faces marched from Thomas Circle to 14th and K streets about 11 p.m.
Someone set off fireworks at Black Lives Matter Plaza a short time later. Groups of demonstrators left Black Lives Matter Plaza and marched through D.C.’s streets overnight. By 5 a.m. Wednesday, the plaza was quiet.
‘We Are All Going to Congress’: Cori Bush Delivers Powerful Acceptance Speech; Set to Join ‘The Squad’ (Watch)
*Progressive Democrat Cori Bush, a leader in the 2014 Ferguson uprising over the police killing of Michael Brown, made history Tuesday after becoming the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.
Bush clobbered Republican Anthony Rogers with a staggering 85 percent of the vote (or more than 80,000 votes) in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, which includes St. Louis and Ferguson. The win follows her stunning primary upset in August over 10-term incumbent Congressman William Lacy Clay, whose family has represented the St. Louis-area congressional district for more than 50 years.
The single mother and nurse was formerly homeless and stayed on the front lines of protests against the police killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown. As the election approached, the congresswoman-elect was touted by some as a potential new member of “The Squad,” the crew of progressive lawmakers that has so far included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Ayanna Pressley. All four held onto their congressional seats in Tuesday’s election.
It’s official. The first-ever recruited Justice Democrat candidate @CoriBush is going to Congress.
Six years ago police officers maced Cori in Ferguson as she helped spark a global movement.
Three months from now she’ll be holding police accountable as a member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/Fskoa1QQ65
— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) November 4, 2020
During Bush’s acceptance speech Tuesday night, she told supporters, “As the first Black woman and also the first nurse and single mother to have the honor to represent Missouri in the United States Congress, let me say this. To the Black women, the Black girls, the nurses, the essential workers, the single mothers: This is our moment.”
She added: “Our America will be led not by the small-mindedness of a powerful few, but the imagination of a mass movement that includes all of us.”
Watch Cori Bush’s entire speech below:
HBO Offers Barack Obama Episode of LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ for Free (Watch Here)
*Barack Obama was in the barber’s chair for a special episode of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” the chat show from LeBron James and his childhood friend and production partner Maverick Carter.
No HBO? No problem. The premium channel is offering the special free to non-subscribers on YouTube and HBO’s website from Oct. 31 to Nov. 28.
Obama sat down for a socially-distanced conversation with the newly-minted NBA champion and Carter about a handful of topics surrounding the current social and political climate. During the episode, which aired on Oct. 29, the trio discussed the NBA’s Black Lives Matter activity, Obama’s counsel during decisions about whether or not to continue playing amid ongoing incidents of racial police killings, and other topics.
James revealed that his mother, Gloria, sent him a video of her wearing an “I Voted” sticker after casting her ballot, he believes for the first time in her life.
“You tell her I’m proud of her,” Obama said. “You tell her Barack and Michelle give her much love and respect for that.”
Watch the full episode with #44 below:
Severed Deer Heads Left Near Black Lives Matter, Biden-Harris signs in Oregon (Video)
*In two different locations in Oregon, two severed deer heads were found in places clearly designed to send a message. One was in front of a Black Lives Matter sign, while the other one was found in front of a Biden-Harris sign and a Black Lives Matter Sign.
Lake Oswego police are investigating the situation but can’t say right now if this was a form of voter intimidation or a hate crime, reports KATU. In an email to the outlet, a spokesperson said “whether or not we classify the case as a Bias Crime or Incident or some other classification has no bearing on how we investigate the incident. We will take the case where the facts lead us and, if we are able to determine there was bias involved, then we will add that classification to the cases.”
At Steven and Ellen Gass’ home in West Linn, sign vandalism has become a common occurrence. Their surveillance cameras have captured people tearing down their American flag and Biden-Harris signs three times in the last month.
The Gass’ believe that at least one of the incidents at their home was meant as a form of intimidation. Instead of taking down their signs, they add two more each time it happens. Now there are eight signs on their fence.
