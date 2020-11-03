Film
Wesley Snipes Slams Rumor He ‘Tried to Strangle’ Director of ‘Blade: Trinity’
*In a recent interview with The Guardian, Wesley Snipes denied claims that he almost choked out director David S. Goyer on the set of “Blade: Trinity.”
His response comes six years after comedian Patton Oswalt (who played Hedges in the film) recalled Snipes’ “crazy in a hilarious way” behavior during filming.
In a 2014 interview with fellow comic Pete Holmes, Oswalt claimed Snipes would only respond to the name “Blade,” and communicate mostly with Post-it notes, per Complex.
Cinema Blend notes that Oswalt stated Snipes “tried to strangle” the director, and that Goyer hired bikers to pose as security in response.
Snipes tells The Guardian that if he had actually tried to strangle the director, it would’ve been a bigger story at the time.
SMALL AXE Thank you @THR ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/z4iPFi4V9G
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 2, 2020
“Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn’t be talking to me now. A black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you,” Snipes explained.
Snipes then joked that Oswalt is “a reliable authority on me.” Adding, “Why do people believe this guy’s version of this story? Answer me that.”
“(…) This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America – these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the black guy is always the problem. And all it takes is one person, Mr Oswalt, who I really don’t know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it’s fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: ‘Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.’”
Snipes also noted that as an executive producer for the film, he had the “au-thor-i-ty to say, to dictate, to decide.”
You can read his full Guardian piece here.
Jodie Turner-Smith: Actress to Play Anne Boleyn in U.K. Series
*“Queen & Slim” star Jodie Turner-Smith will play Queen Anne Boleyn in a three-part drama that will air on the ViacomCBS-backed U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 U.K.
Directed by Lynsey Miller and penned by Eve Hedderwick Turner, the psychological series will detail the final months of the life of King Henry VIII’s second wife, EW reports.
“I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history’s most controversial queens to the screen,” said Turner-Smith in a statement, per Variety. “Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination. In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today. I look forward to bringing my heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the fall of this iconic woman.”
“The drama will explore the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous queen’s perspective,” Channel 5 said in a statement. “The psychological drama follows her as she struggles to survive, to secure a future for her daughter, and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her.”
Fable founders Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell are the producers.
Ward and Farrell said: “We feel that history has side-lined the voice of this ambitious Queen in favor of the men who brought her down, and that Lynsey Miller’s beautiful, intimate vision will put Anne’s gaze at the heart of the piece.” Turner-Smith continued: “Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination.”
Turner-Smith will be joined in the series by co-stars Amanda Burton (White House Farm), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Thalissa Teixeira (Trigonometry), Barry Ward (Des) and Jamael Westman (Animals).
Henry VIII split with the Catholic Church in 1533 to marry Anne Boleyn after divorcing Catherine of Aragon. The day after he had Anne beheaded, Henry married Jane Seymour.
Rudy Giuliani Claps Back at Fox News Anchor Who Was ‘Grossed Out’ by His ‘Borat’ Scene
*Rudy Giuliani continues to go off about his controversial “Borat 2” scene.
The former mayor of New York recently got into a heated debate with Fox News anchor Lisa Kennedy about the film as well as his allegations against Hunter Biden, son of presidential candidate Joe Biden.
When Kennedy referenced the famous Steele dossier, Giuliani didn’t take too kindly to being compared to Christopher Steele.
“You better apologize for that!” Giuliani said. “I’ve been a United States attorney, associate attorney general, mayor of New York City and a member of the bar for 50 years. I’ve never been accused of anything, and you’re accusing me of being Christopher Steele.”
Watch the moment via the Twitter video embeds below.
Kennedy interviewed Rudy Giuliani — and was remarkably hard on him pic.twitter.com/En4M4e3bxY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020
Giuliani then threatened to end the interview but he continued to stay on as Kennedy pressed him about his involvement with “Borat 2.”
When she asked if he regrets participating in the mock interview for the film, he called it a “stupid question.”
Borat took to social media Thursday to defend Giuliani against reports that he acted inappropriately in the film.
The fictional character (Sacha Baron Cohen) addressed the controversial prank (read about it here) in a video posted on Twitter.
“What you are saying is an outrageous defamation! … I want you to apologize to me” — Rudy completely melted down after Kennedy compared his handling of Hunter Biden’s purported laptop with the Steele dossier pic.twitter.com/iydKm5RpC2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020
Giuliani previously revealed that he called the police after Cohen set him up for a mock interview with Borat’s teenage daughter, played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova. The on-camera interview was conducted at The Mark Hotel in New York City on July 7. When the young female reporter leads Giuliani into the bedroom for drinks, Cohen bursts in wearing a pink bikini and shouting: “She’s 15” and “She’s too old for you.”
Giuliani denied he did anything wrong, but Kennedy noted that she was “grossed out” by the scene. Watch the Giuliani moment from Borat below:
Here is the Rudy Giuliani clip from Borat.
What do you think?
pic.twitter.com/geKs2Jpd7F
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020
During his converation with Kennedy, Giuliani stuck to his story, claiming he was merely tucking in his shirt after having his mic removed, and not touching himself inappropriately as many media outlets and bloggers have suggested.
WATCH:
KENNEDY: Do you regret your interaction in the Borat movie?
GIULIANI: Now that’s a stupid question, isn’t it?
K: No, it’s not stupid at all. I have a 15 year old daughter, I watched that & was kinda grossed out by it
G: Whether you believe it or not I was tucking my shirt in pic.twitter.com/rCdR8TlP1I
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020
Celebrate Halloween with ‘Spell’ Starring Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine and John Beasley / WATCH
*Today/TONIGHT is Halloween and what could be a more perfect way to celebrate than with the release of SPELL? Enjoy the clips below to get you in the spooky spirit!
Omari Hardwick (“Power,” Sorry to Bother You), Loretta Devine (“Black-ish,” Crash) and John Beasley (The Sum of All Fears, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks) star in the terrifying thriller SPELL, coming to Premium Video-On-Demand and Digital today October 30 from Paramount Home Entertainment.
While flying to his father’s funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Omari Hardwick) to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family. He awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise’s (Loretta Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.
DIRECTED BY | Mark Tonderai
SCREENPLAY BY | Kurt Wimmer
STARRING | Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, John Beasley
AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS | Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, DirecTV, VUDU, Xfinity, FandangoNOW and more.
Rating | R – violence, disturbing/bloody images, and language
#WatchSpell
source:
Paige Theall
TeamClick.com
