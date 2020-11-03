Wesley Snipes Slams Rumor He ‘Tried to Strangle’ Director of ‘Blade: Trinity’

*In a recent interview with The Guardian, Wesley Snipes denied claims that he almost choked out director David S. Goyer on the set of “Blade: Trinity.”

His response comes six years after comedian Patton Oswalt (who played Hedges in the film) recalled Snipes’ “crazy in a hilarious way” behavior during filming.

In a 2014 interview with fellow comic Pete Holmes, Oswalt claimed Snipes would only respond to the name “Blade,” and communicate mostly with Post-it notes, per Complex.

Cinema Blend notes that Oswalt stated Snipes “tried to strangle” the director, and that Goyer hired bikers to pose as security in response.

Snipes tells The Guardian that if he had actually tried to strangle the director, it would’ve been a bigger story at the time.

READ MORE: Wesley Snipes on Serving Prison Time for Tax Evasion and Trump’s IRS Controversy

“Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn’t be talking to me now. A black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you,” Snipes explained.

Snipes then joked that Oswalt is “a reliable authority on me.” Adding, “Why do people believe this guy’s version of this story? Answer me that.”

“(…) This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America – these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the black guy is always the problem. And all it takes is one person, Mr Oswalt, who I really don’t know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it’s fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: ‘Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.’”

Snipes also noted that as an executive producer for the film, he had the “au-thor-i-ty to say, to dictate, to decide.”

You can read his full Guardian piece here.