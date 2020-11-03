THE REAL: When Can We Expect Election Results? + Anthony Anderson’s Souvenir From the Obama White House!

*On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the hosts of The Real welcome Tara Setmayer, host of podcast Honestly Speaking with Tara, CNN Political Commentator and Senior Advisor to The Lincoln Project. Tara discusses what Election Night tonight will look like and warns that with all of the changes to voting methods this year, we all shouldn’t be too concerned if it’s a few days before a winner is declared.

Co-host Loni Love is anxious about how people are going to behave tonight and she’s encouraging everyone to remain “civilized” and also to stay at home. Meanwhile, co-host Adrienne Houghton has some thoughts on why so much of the Latino community is supporting Donald Trump in the election.

And Anthony Anderson drops in to talk about the new season of black-ish. He also reveals that several years ago, when he visited the Obama White House, he helped himself to some “souvenirs” – and shares which co-star they were really for!

Loni Love: What will today and tonight actually look like?

Tara Setmayer: So… I’m very encouraged by the amount of voter participation this time around…

Garcelle Beauvais: Yeah.

Tara: Because this is what hap – you know, we saw in years past where we didn’t have the same level of engagement. And when you don’t engage, then you end up with a government and elected officials that you didn’t really want. So, I’m thrilled to see all of these records being broken with early voting; it’s extraordinary. But I also want people to realize that we may not have the traditional winner – you know, the network calls so-and-so as the winner – because of Covid, because of all of the changes in the way that we vote, that it’s OK if it takes a couple days to get a certified winner. So I want everyone just to be cautious about that. Don’t freak out if Pennsylvania, for example, can’t declare a winner, because they have to count ballots a little bit later. Every state has different rules. I’m hoping that it’s decisive enough so that it’s not close, ‘cause God knows what Trump will do if it’s close, and that concerns me. But I just want everyone to – just to be cautiously optimistic and believe the system will work.

