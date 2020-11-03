Politics
THE REAL: When Can We Expect Election Results? + Anthony Anderson’s Souvenir From the Obama White House!
*On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the hosts of The Real welcome Tara Setmayer, host of podcast Honestly Speaking with Tara, CNN Political Commentator and Senior Advisor to The Lincoln Project. Tara discusses what Election Night tonight will look like and warns that with all of the changes to voting methods this year, we all shouldn’t be too concerned if it’s a few days before a winner is declared.
Co-host Loni Love is anxious about how people are going to behave tonight and she’s encouraging everyone to remain “civilized” and also to stay at home. Meanwhile, co-host Adrienne Houghton has some thoughts on why so much of the Latino community is supporting Donald Trump in the election.
And Anthony Anderson drops in to talk about the new season of black-ish. He also reveals that several years ago, when he visited the Obama White House, he helped himself to some “souvenirs” – and shares which co-star they were really for!
Tara Setmayer Of The Lincoln Project: It’s Ok If It Takes A Few Days To Declare A Winner
Be “Civilized” And Stay Home On Election Night
Adrienne’s Thoughts On Why Trump Has Support From The Latino Community
black-ish’s Anthony Anderson Took Some “Souvenirs” From The Obama White House!
Tara Setmayer Of The Lincoln Project: It’s Ok If It Takes A Few Days To Declare A Winner
Loni Love: What will today and tonight actually look like?
Tara Setmayer: So… I’m very encouraged by the amount of voter participation this time around…
Garcelle Beauvais: Yeah.
Tara: Because this is what hap – you know, we saw in years past where we didn’t have the same level of engagement. And when you don’t engage, then you end up with a government and elected officials that you didn’t really want. So, I’m thrilled to see all of these records being broken with early voting; it’s extraordinary. But I also want people to realize that we may not have the traditional winner – you know, the network calls so-and-so as the winner – because of Covid, because of all of the changes in the way that we vote, that it’s OK if it takes a couple days to get a certified winner. So I want everyone just to be cautious about that. Don’t freak out if Pennsylvania, for example, can’t declare a winner, because they have to count ballots a little bit later. Every state has different rules. I’m hoping that it’s decisive enough so that it’s not close, ‘cause God knows what Trump will do if it’s close, and that concerns me. But I just want everyone to – just to be cautiously optimistic and believe the system will work.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Civil Rights
‘ I Remember When I Couldn’t Vote’: 99-year-old Mississippi Man Born on Plantation Casts Ballot
*A 99-year-old Mississippi man, born the son of a sharecropper on a plantation, is reminding all of us about the importance of exercising the right to vote.
Dr. Robert H. Smith Sr., of Jackson, Mississippi wore a face mask while dropping off his absentee ballot in October and donning his “I Voted” sticker.
“I remember when I couldn’t vote,” Smith told ABC News.
Smith lives in Hinds County, the most populous county in Mississippi. He said he stood in line for approximately 20 minutes alongside his son to submit his ballot in-person last month. He shared how proud the moment made him feel after overcoming a number of obstacles throughout his lifetime.
“Voting is an experience that every American citizen should have,” he said, adding, “we the people decide who’s going to be our leader.”
He was born on the Burks Plantation near Rayville, Louisiana, on May 9, 1921. His father was a sharecropper on the plantation but left to become a Baptist preacher who ministered at several local c churches in the region.
Upon graduating from high school, Smith was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II and was later promoted to the rank of chief warrant officer in the European Theater of Operations. He went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree at Southern University, master’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Ph.D. from Florida State University.
In 1943, during his first visit to New York City, he met a young nurse from the Harlem School of Nursing, Grayce Stewart, who would become his wife of 72 years. Stewart was “the prettiest girl” he’d ever laid eyes on, he said, to this day. Together, the couple has three children, Robert Jr., Rodney, and Rhonda – who took after her mother and became a registered nurse. They also have two grandchildren.
Upon completion of his studies, Smith fulfilled his passion for teaching as a professor of sociology at Florida A&M University, dean of liberal studies at Jackson State University and dean of freshman studies at Tougaloo College – all three of which are historically black colleges and universities. Smith also became a Deacon Emeritus at New Hope Baptist Church Jackson, which he counts among his greatest achievements.
Read more about his incredible story below:
Entertainment
In Rare Move, Eminem Licenses ‘Lose Yourself’ to Biden; Detroit Hears from Stevie Wonder (Watch)
*With Michigan a key battleground state that Democrats hope to flip back to blue following Donald Trump’s narrow win in 2016, some of the state’s favorite sons have come out in support of the Biden-Harris campaign on the day before the presidential election.
Just hours after Stevie Wonder called upon residents of his home state to support the Biden ticket during a rally in Detroit, a campaign ad featuring Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” — a song he rarely licenses — hit the Internet. Eminem has been a vocal critic of Trump in songs, freestyles and in interviews.
The 45-second spot, titled “One Opportunity,” features the 2002 song’s opening: “If you had one shot, or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment. Would you capture it or just let it slip?”
Watch below, followed by Stevie Wonder’s comments in Detroit:
Entertainment
Final Biden/Harris Rally: Legend Says Rappers Backing Trump are in ‘Sunken Place’; Gaga Says He Wants to ‘Grab Your Daughters’ (Watch)
*On Election Day eve, Democratic ticket Joe Biden and Kamala Harris decided to close out the campaign season in Pennsylvania, an important battleground state that Dems hope will go blue and help send the pair to the White House.
The campaign brought out two powerhouse entertainers to help seal the deal. Lady Gaga and John Legend spoke candidly and performed in support of Joe and Dr. Jill Biden, and Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff for the final rally before Election Day.
Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen and two children were with Harris in Philadelphia.
Legend went after some of his fellow artists who support Donald Trump. “Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business. …Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called the Sunken Place.”
Meanwhile, taking the stage to the sound of Childish Gambino’s “This is America,” Gaga told a Pittsburgh rally crowd for Biden to “vote against Trump because he thinks he has the right to grab your daughters.”
Watch the entire event below. Gaga appears at the 4 min and 1:24:07 mark, Legend at the 15:30 mark.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]