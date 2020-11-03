Politics
On the Go? Get Your Streaming Video Election Coverage Here on EURweb! / WATCH NOW
*And now ladies and gentlemen, it’s showtime – Election Day 2020!
With everybody, including the President Donald Trump, his Democratic challenger Joe Biden declaring this “the most important election of our lifetimes,” the time has come to tally up the votes and get ready for a long night right here if you’re on the run and and cant park in front of your TV.
Here’s coverage from ABC News via Facebook:
Coverage from PBS New Hour via Facebook:
Live coverage from the Associated Press via Facebook:
Obama/Trump/Political
Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village in India is Praying For Her Victory (Watch)
*The small Indian village of Thulasendrapuram saw several dozen people file inside of a Hindu temple, carrying roses and strings of sweet-smelling jasmine, to pray for Kamala Harris.
In a report by the New York Times, Harris’ maternal grandfather was born in Thulasendrapuram more than 100 years ago. On Tuesday, Thulasendrapuram, which is about an eight-hour drive from the southern city of Chennai, pulled together in a special ceremony at the main temple to wish Harris good luck.
Men wearing white dhotis, a sarong-like wrap, and women in bright saris draped Hindu idols with flowers and chanted hymns. As the election began to unfold in the United States, everyone was bubbly with confidence that Joseph R. Biden and Ms. Harris would win.
“She is the daughter of the village’s soil,’ said Lalitha, a housewife, who could barely contain her excitement. “The position she has attained is unbelievable.”
Although Ms. Harris has been more understated about her Indian heritage than her experience as a Black woman, her path to U.S. vice-presidential pick has also been guided by the values of her Indian-born mother and her wider Indian family.
In several big speeches, Ms. Harris has gushed about her Indian grandfather, P.V. Gopalan, who inspired her with his stories about fighting for the rights of Indians to win independence from Britain. Wearing Coke-bottle glasses and often a necktie, Mr. Gopalan was a career civil servant who may have looked like many other upper-crust Indian gentlemen. But he defied the conservative stereotypes of his era, lending unswerving support to the women in his family, especially Ms. Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan. She came to America in the late 1950s young and alone and made a career as a breast cancer researcher before dying of cancer in 2009.
As soon as the good luck ceremony ended on Tuesday, villagers laid out a feast of idli and sambar, two South Indian dishes that elders were eager to point out are favorites of Ms. Harris.
Watch video of the prayers below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Dumps Him Over Trump Support
*Lil Wayne’s support for Donald Trump has allegedly cost him his girlfriend.
After the rapper endorsed Trump’s re-election last week, not only did he lose a ton of fans, he has now lost his Dominican girlfriend, Denise.
She’s a supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and one of her friend’s explained to MTO News, “[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”
The friend continued, “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”
Denise appeared to confirm their split on IG Live and the two are no longer following each other on the platform, according to the report.
READ MORE: Trump and Lil Wayne Meeting = Lil Wayne Endorsement for Trump
Last month, Wayne took to social media to share that he spoke to #POTUS about the Platinum Plan and providing the Black community with real ownership.
“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.” he tweeted.
Weezy said he had a great meeting with Trump, and shared a photo of them smiling together with thumbs up. The hip-hop star said he endorsing Trump based on his track record on criminal justice reform, and noted his excitement for Trump’s Platinum Plan.
Wayne believes it will “give the community real ownership.”
The president’s Platinum Plan was also endorsed by rapper Ice Cube. The plan vows to pump $500 billion into Black communities, and provide better access to equitable education and jobs.
Politics
THE REAL: When Can We Expect Election Results? + Anthony Anderson’s Souvenir From the Obama White House!
*On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the hosts of The Real welcome Tara Setmayer, host of podcast Honestly Speaking with Tara, CNN Political Commentator and Senior Advisor to The Lincoln Project. Tara discusses what Election Night tonight will look like and warns that with all of the changes to voting methods this year, we all shouldn’t be too concerned if it’s a few days before a winner is declared.
Co-host Loni Love is anxious about how people are going to behave tonight and she’s encouraging everyone to remain “civilized” and also to stay at home. Meanwhile, co-host Adrienne Houghton has some thoughts on why so much of the Latino community is supporting Donald Trump in the election.
And Anthony Anderson drops in to talk about the new season of black-ish. He also reveals that several years ago, when he visited the Obama White House, he helped himself to some “souvenirs” – and shares which co-star they were really for!
Tara Setmayer Of The Lincoln Project: It’s Ok If It Takes A Few Days To Declare A Winner
Be “Civilized” And Stay Home On Election Night
Adrienne’s Thoughts On Why Trump Has Support From The Latino Community
black-ish’s Anthony Anderson Took Some “Souvenirs” From The Obama White House!
Tara Setmayer Of The Lincoln Project: It’s Ok If It Takes A Few Days To Declare A Winner
Loni Love: What will today and tonight actually look like?
Tara Setmayer: So… I’m very encouraged by the amount of voter participation this time around…
Garcelle Beauvais: Yeah.
Tara: Because this is what hap – you know, we saw in years past where we didn’t have the same level of engagement. And when you don’t engage, then you end up with a government and elected officials that you didn’t really want. So, I’m thrilled to see all of these records being broken with early voting; it’s extraordinary. But I also want people to realize that we may not have the traditional winner – you know, the network calls so-and-so as the winner – because of Covid, because of all of the changes in the way that we vote, that it’s OK if it takes a couple days to get a certified winner. So I want everyone just to be cautious about that. Don’t freak out if Pennsylvania, for example, can’t declare a winner, because they have to count ballots a little bit later. Every state has different rules. I’m hoping that it’s decisive enough so that it’s not close, ‘cause God knows what Trump will do if it’s close, and that concerns me. But I just want everyone to – just to be cautiously optimistic and believe the system will work.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]