Mark Cuban Shares Photos of Delonte West’s Progress at Recovery Center

*On Tuesday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared pictures of Delonte West at a recovery center. In the photos, the former NBA guard looks happy while playing frisbee and kayaking with others at the facility.

We previously reported… Cuban picked up West at a Dallas gas station in Septemeber and is reportedly covering the cost of his rehab treatment.

“I can just confirm that I found him and helped him,” Cuban told The Washington Post at the time. “The rest is up to Delonte and his family to tell.”

Check out the new images of West via the Twitter post below.

Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020

“Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update,” Cuban wrote in a tweet accompanying the photographs. “It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing!”

West last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. He previously told The Post’s Rick Maese that doctors diagnosed his bipolar disorder in 2008.

Earlier this year, West was filmed receiving a beatdown on a busy street, and later handcuffed shirtless and bloody on a city curb, shouting expletives. At the time, the NBA, his former coach and teammates spoke out about supporting West with help in getting proper mental health care.

Following the incident, Phil Martelli, who coached West at Saint Joseph’s, wrote on Twitter that he and others “are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful.”

West’s brother Dmitri has addressed his bipolar struggles in the past, Complex reports. “Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs. I don’t know what exactly is going on in his mind but I can tell you that he is safe and he’s doing OK,” he said. “My family are trying to get him the best professional help that’s out there, the best that they can afford.”