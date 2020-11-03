crime
Louisiana Man Who Set Fire to 3 Historically Black Churches Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
*The Louisiana man who was arrested two years ago for the fires that burned three historically black churches in the state has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Holden James Matthews, 22, was sentenced Monday to three counts of using fire to commit a felony and three counts of intentional damage to religious property, which is a hate crime under the Church Arson Prevention Act of 1996, ABC News reports.
Matthews, 22, is the son of a St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy and reportedly has ties to white supremacy, according to The Daily Beast. He pleaded guilty to the fires in February and was facing up to 70 years behind bars.
READ MORE: Louisiana Authorities Arrest Suspect (Holden Matthew) in Connection to 3 Black Church Fires
A man accused of burning down 3 historically Black churches in Louisiana is charged with federal hate crimes.
Holden James Matthews intentionally destroyed the churches because of their “religious character” according to the indictment. He faces up to 110 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/JTr9kPFzN7
— AJ+ (@ajplus) June 12, 2019
Here’s more from Complex:
On March 26, 2019, Matthews set fire to St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, Louisiana. Less a week later, he did the same to the Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas, Louisiana before torching the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church two days later. Investigators were able to nab Matthews with the crimes after discovering that three gas cans used to burn one of the churches was purchased at a local Walmart with a credit card linked back to him.
Matthews told federal prosecutors that he set fire to the churches because of the “religious character of these buildings.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards called the aron attacks a reminder of “a very dark past of intimidation and fear.”
“I don’t know what this young man’s motive was, I don’t know what was in his heart, but I can say it cannot be justified or rationalized,” Edwards previously told reporters. “These were evil acts. But let me be clear about this, hate is not a Louisiana value.”
In addition to his prison sentence, Matthews has to pay nearly $2.7 million in restitution to the three churches.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Secret Footage
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
I sure would like to know why no one will turn over the footage shot the day of and the day before the death of this A list host. Apparently in many of the shots from those two days, there are two men with buzz cuts and identical outfits following the host and the crew. They were not security for the crew.
Can you guess the A list host?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
John Boyega and Disney Have ‘Honest’ Conversation About Racism in ‘Star Wars’ Universe
*John Boyega criticized Disney in an interview with British GQ in September for profiting off ethnic actors before pushing them to the sideline.
He was referring specifically to his character initially being hyped for 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” only to be cast aside in the final film, “Rise of Skywalker.”
“You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything,” he told British GQ magazine. “[But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”
Critics have also slammed the studio for ignoring Boyega’s Finn character in “The Rise of Skywalker.”
“Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver. You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know fuck all,” he said. “They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”
READ MORE: John Boyega Slams Disney for Sidelining Non-White Actors in ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
SMALL AXE Thank you @THR ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/z4iPFi4V9G
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 2, 2020
Disney reportedly responded to the criticism, as the actor he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that an executive reached out to him to have “a very honest, a very transparent conversation” about the handling of non-white characters in the Star Wars franchise.
“It was a very honest, a very transparent conversation,” Boyega said. “There was a lot of explaining on their end in terms of the way they saw things. They gave me a chance also to explain what my experience was like.”
Boyega is hopeful that the conversation will prove beneficial for people of color in the film industry.
“I’d hope that me being so open with my career, at this stage, would help the next man, the guy that wants to be the assistant DOP, the guy that wants to be a producer,” he said. “I hope that the conversation is not such a taboo or elephant in the room now, because someone just came and said it.”
Entertainment
In Rare Move, Eminem Licenses ‘Lose Yourself’ to Biden; Detroit Hears from Stevie Wonder (Watch)
*With Michigan a key battleground state that Democrats hope to flip back to blue following Donald Trump’s narrow win in 2016, some of the state’s favorite sons have come out in support of the Biden-Harris campaign on the day before the presidential election.
Just hours after Stevie Wonder called upon residents of his home state to support the Biden ticket during a rally in Detroit, a campaign ad featuring Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” — a song he rarely licenses — hit the Internet. Eminem has been a vocal critic of Trump in songs, freestyles and in interviews.
The 45-second spot, titled “One Opportunity,” features the 2002 song’s opening: “If you had one shot, or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment. Would you capture it or just let it slip?”
Watch below, followed by Stevie Wonder’s comments in Detroit:
