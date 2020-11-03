Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Dumps Him Over Trump Support

*Lil Wayne’s support for Donald Trump has allegedly cost him his girlfriend.

After the rapper endorsed Trump’s re-election last week, not only did he lose a ton of fans, he has now lost his Dominican girlfriend, Denise.

She’s a supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and one of her friend’s explained to MTO News, “[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”

The friend continued, “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

Denise appeared to confirm their split on IG Live and the two are no longer following each other on the platform, according to the report.

Last month, Wayne took to social media to share that he spoke to #POTUS about the Platinum Plan and providing the Black community with real ownership.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.” he tweeted.

Weezy said he had a great meeting with Trump, and shared a photo of them smiling together with thumbs up. The hip-hop star said he endorsing Trump based on his track record on criminal justice reform, and noted his excitement for Trump’s Platinum Plan.

Wayne believes it will “give the community real ownership.”

The president’s Platinum Plan was also endorsed by rapper Ice Cube. The plan vows to pump $500 billion into Black communities, and provide better access to equitable education and jobs.