Killer Mike’s New Public Art Piece/Mural & Documentary / WATCH

*It’s FALL programming and that brings back two popular OWN shows and introduces two new shows into the mix!

It’s going to be a season of Black Love, dating, weddings, exploring relationships and discovering if you have met “your one.” First, there is, Ready To Love, hosted by Thomas “Nephew” Miles.

Ready To Love puts twenty singles from Huston, on a resort and explores what dating looks like with Black Houston singles and what being sequestered throws into the mix. You know Houston…they like everything big, bold and they bring their personalities. Now, these aren’t first time daters!

These singles, according to Nephew, “are in their 30s, 40s and 50s. They’ve been around the block, they’ve had love in the past and it didn’t work out and now they are on a resort with no distractions, just one purpose…to find love.”

It’s going to be an exciting season. Who stays? Who goes? You’ll have to check out Ready To Love, to get to know these singles who are ready to mingle! Premiered, Friday, October 23, 9/8c

Put A Ring On It, hosted by relationship expert, Dr. Nicole LaBeach tests couples that are ready to walk down the aisle…by introducing a twist into their relationships!

The couples will introduce another person into their relationships and date them! Will their engagements survive? Are they ready to say “I do or I don’t?”

Will Packer, who is the executive producer and creator of the show says “it’s kind of like a social experiment.What happens when you take two people who love each other and ask are they ‘in love’ and what do they do about the next level of their relationship?

Being ‘in love’ can get a little murky, especially when you’ve been together for quite some time. So, when you open up that door, to another person, then what? Now, what?” Put A Ring On It explores what happens and the season looks like it’s going to be a doozy! A lot a people talk a good game and say they are open to dating other people, but are they really? Will their relationships survive?

Find out Friday nights on OWN! Premiered, Friday, October 23, 10/9c

Behind Every Man is a new series, hosted by Melody Holt, that explores the strong women behind some of the biggest celebrities names.

This season OWN gets to know Neyo and Crystal Smith, DJ Envy and his wife, Gia Casey, Wyclef and Claudinette Jean, Kirk and Tammy Franklin and Usher and his mother Jonnetta Patton.

What does it take to support and be in the lime light of a celebrity? How do these women deal with the constant public eye, the scandals, the love and the pain? As viewers, we will get a glimpse into the strength and faith each and every one of these women have in their relationships.We will find out how these women helped to shape the success of each of these men and what it takes to endure!

Premiering, Saturday, November 7, 10/9c

Last, but certainly not least, is the return of hit series, Iyanla Fix My Life, hosted by Iyanla Vanzant. In its final season, Iyanla continues to root out the problematic issues that plague some people and their relationships.

The explosive two-hour special features Love & Hip Hop: Miami star, Shay Johnson. Johnson is joined by several relatives in the season 7 premiere, as Iyanla Vanzant helps them address personal and family issues. Iyanla Vanzant said “what was problematic with Shay was that she crossed a boundary with me by dishonoring and disrespecting me.

Part of her issue, is boundaries; having them, holding them, creating them, not violating them and she crossed a boundary with me.” Sounds like the season premiere is going to be epic!

You don’t want to miss it! Premiered, Friday, October 31, 9/8c