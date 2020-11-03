News
Killer Mike’s New Public Art Piece/Mural & Documentary / WATCH
*Killer Mike, iconic musician and salient voice for social activism, is being celebrated with an all-new mural created and painted by artist Fabian Williams aka Occasional Superstar.
Currently up in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, just around the corner from Mike’s barbershop and the birth place of Martin Luther King Jr., the mural depicts Killer Mike’s ‘Never Stop’ commitment to his family and local community through activism, entrepreneurship and art.
60 Second Docs is telling Killer Mike’s personal story and his deep connection with Atlanta as part of its ‘Never Stop’ video series in partnership with Cadillac. The short documentaries explore the stories of fearless and innovative cultural icons with a deep community connection, culminating in the reveal of a public mural celebrating their journey, the first of which is Killer Mike’s.
Killer Mike: “I have been wanting something original from Fabian for some time now, so to have him do one of me is an honor. It’s a beautiful piece that reflects my approach to life.”
MORE NEWS: Wayne Brady Demands Social Media Platforms Do Better at Protecting Underage Girls [VIDEO]
Location of the mural:
488 Edgewood Ave, SE Atlanta, GA 30312)
About the Partnership:
Killer Mike has been a pillar in his community, an advocate for black businesses, and has used his platform to champion a love for the arts making him a fitting figure for Cadillac’s ‘Never Stop Arriving’ Campaign and the first subject for 60 Second Docs’ “Never Stop” Series. Raised in the Adamsville/Collier Heights neighborhood in Northwest Atlanta, Killer Mike has been an activist since the age of 15, advocating for restorative social justice & anti-violence programs. Recently, he founded Greenwood, an online bank designed to support Black-owned businesses. At his SWAG Shop barber shops, he’s offered free haircuts, braids, and school supplies for Atlanta’s children. As a solo music artist, the Grammy-award winner has released five full-length albums, and four albums as part of the duo Run the Jewels. His commitment to arts and culture was recognized recently when he was appointed to a three-year term for the prestigious High Museum of Art in Atlanta.
60 Second Docs is the top digital documentary brand, exploring the stories of the world’s most interesting and unique characters in premium, short-form documentaries. The Webby Award winner for best documentary and social video series can be found across major social platforms.
source:
Amanda Sprague/RMG
[email protected]
** FEATURED STORY **
It’s A Whole New Season of OWN Goodness Celebrating Black Love / WATCH
*It’s FALL programming and that brings back two popular OWN shows and introduces two new shows into the mix!
It’s going to be a season of Black Love, dating, weddings, exploring relationships and discovering if you have met “your one.” First, there is, Ready To Love, hosted by Thomas “Nephew” Miles.
Ready To Love puts twenty singles from Huston, on a resort and explores what dating looks like with Black Houston singles and what being sequestered throws into the mix. You know Houston…they like everything big, bold and they bring their personalities. Now, these aren’t first time daters!
These singles, according to Nephew, “are in their 30s, 40s and 50s. They’ve been around the block, they’ve had love in the past and it didn’t work out and now they are on a resort with no distractions, just one purpose…to find love.”
It’s going to be an exciting season. Who stays? Who goes? You’ll have to check out Ready To Love, to get to know these singles who are ready to mingle! Premiered, Friday, October 23, 9/8c
MORE NEWS: ‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Jessica Fires Her Wedding Planner! [WATCH]
Put A Ring On It, hosted by relationship expert, Dr. Nicole LaBeach tests couples that are ready to walk down the aisle…by introducing a twist into their relationships!
The couples will introduce another person into their relationships and date them! Will their engagements survive? Are they ready to say “I do or I don’t?”
Will Packer, who is the executive producer and creator of the show says “it’s kind of like a social experiment.What happens when you take two people who love each other and ask are they ‘in love’ and what do they do about the next level of their relationship?
Being ‘in love’ can get a little murky, especially when you’ve been together for quite some time. So, when you open up that door, to another person, then what? Now, what?” Put A Ring On It explores what happens and the season looks like it’s going to be a doozy! A lot a people talk a good game and say they are open to dating other people, but are they really? Will their relationships survive?
Find out Friday nights on OWN! Premiered, Friday, October 23, 10/9c
Behind Every Man is a new series, hosted by Melody Holt, that explores the strong women behind some of the biggest celebrities names.
This season OWN gets to know Neyo and Crystal Smith, DJ Envy and his wife, Gia Casey, Wyclef and Claudinette Jean, Kirk and Tammy Franklin and Usher and his mother Jonnetta Patton.
What does it take to support and be in the lime light of a celebrity? How do these women deal with the constant public eye, the scandals, the love and the pain? As viewers, we will get a glimpse into the strength and faith each and every one of these women have in their relationships.We will find out how these women helped to shape the success of each of these men and what it takes to endure!
Premiering, Saturday, November 7, 10/9c
Last, but certainly not least, is the return of hit series, Iyanla Fix My Life, hosted by Iyanla Vanzant. In its final season, Iyanla continues to root out the problematic issues that plague some people and their relationships.
The explosive two-hour special features Love & Hip Hop: Miami star, Shay Johnson. Johnson is joined by several relatives in the season 7 premiere, as Iyanla Vanzant helps them address personal and family issues. Iyanla Vanzant said “what was problematic with Shay was that she crossed a boundary with me by dishonoring and disrespecting me.
Part of her issue, is boundaries; having them, holding them, creating them, not violating them and she crossed a boundary with me.” Sounds like the season premiere is going to be epic!
You don’t want to miss it! Premiered, Friday, October 31, 9/8c
Entertainment
Chris Rock Slams Civil Rights Movies for Making ‘Racism Look Very Fixable’ [VIDEO]
*Chris Rock is not a fan of historical civil rights movies because they “make racism look very fixable.”
“I hate all Civil Rights movies,” Rock said recently on the How Neal Feel podcast with Neal Brennan. “Don’t get me wrong, I applaud the effort and they should exist. The problem is they only show the back of the bus and the lunch counter. They actually make racism look very fixable. They don’t get into how dysfunctional the relationships were.”
Chris Rock continued “In the ’40s and ’50s, white men would just walk in your house and take your food…it’s a predator-prey relationship. Do you think when it was time to rape, [white men] were raping white women? No–they would go and rape…the women they could actually rape without going to jail for.”
READ MORE: ‘My Heart Goes Out to COVID’: Chris Rock Hilariously Mocks Trump in ‘SNL’ Monologue / WATCH
Rock says the life for Black folks during that time was “much dirtier than any movie ever shows.”
“My mother used to get her teeth taken out at the vet because you weren’t allowed to go to the dentist. No movie shows you that.”
Scroll up and hear Chris Rock tell it via the YouTube clip above.
In related news, during a recent appearance on SHOWTIME’s Desus & Mero, Rock admited that he’s not a fan of the current wave of hip-hop stars because he’s interested in “album artists.”
“Who’s the new album artists, you know what I mean? Like, I like DaBaby, but is there a DaBaby album?” Rock said. “There’s a lot of guys dropping hot singles, which is lovely. But I like to…a whole experience that I can marinate on.”
“A musical journey,” he added. “The ups, the downs, the weird single that you know—the weird album track that you know was never gonna be a single, but you love it.”
Rock went on to explain that artists like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole create great albums.
Watch Chris Rock’s full appearance on Desus & Mero below.
News
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Jessica Fires Her Wedding Planner! [WATCH]
*“Bridezillas” returns with an all-new episode this week on WE tv, and we have an exclusive clip of what fans can expect!
In the clip above, Jessica fires her wedding planner on her wedding day! Yikes!
What will happen now?
Watch the moment go down via the YouTube video above.
Here’s more about thisseason of “Bridezillas” from the press release:
“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Jessica no longer has control of her wedding and when things come crashing down, her fury is aimed toward her wedding planner. Alex is saving herself for her wedding night, but without her father’s approval, she may be waiting much longer than expected.
Don’t miss the madness unfold when “Bridezillas” airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]