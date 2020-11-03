Police - Police Abuse
Kansas City Activist Who Slammed Police in Viral Video Under NFAC Protection
*An activist in Kansas City made national news after video of her ripping the entire board of police commissioners went viral. Now she’s under the protection of the Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC) following harassment by police.
The NFAC was founded by Grandmaster Jay.
We previously reported… Keiajah “Kj” Brooks was one of a group of activists who interrupted the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting, calling for Police Chief Rick Smith’s resignation.
The 20-year-old delivered a speech for the ages, slamming the police department for using Black children as photo ops to generate positive PR, and then singling out each member of the Board of Police Commissioners by name to drag individually.
Brooks’ powerful speech has reportedly pissed off the department, as she took to Instagram and Twitter recently to detail several instances of harassment. As noted by Complex, this includes “an unknown number repeatedly calling her phone and a Kansas City Police Department vehicle driving through the parking lot of her apartment complex multiple times,” the outlet writes.
READ MORE: ‘You Age Like Trash When You’re Racist’: Black Woman Goes Off on Entire Kansas City Police Board (Watch)
@kcmopolice we know that you hire civilians to help silence people you don’t want heard or whose families you want to intimidate. you’ve intimidated the families of victims of KCPD into complete silence by harassing and following them or worse (and we have watched worse occur personally.) i will not make my security situation known, but if you would like to aid in getting me security, my cash app is in my bio. (AND I PAY TAXES ON IT KCPD, SO TRY ANOTHER WAY OF GETTING ME LOCKED UP.) 🚨🚨 i will also add the disclaimer that i do not indulge in any illegal substances or involve myself in ANY nefarious activities. i do not suffer from any mental illnesses or ideations. i have no intentions or plans of harming myself or any one else… 🚨🚨 remember 818.
Over the weekend, KJ tagged the Kansas City Police Department in an Instagram post highlighting their “known and documented history of corruption, scare tactics, assassinations, and terrorism.”
In an interview with BuzzFeed News, she noted that she decided to speak out at the board meeting to give voice to “all the Black people who have been terrorized by the [Kansas City Police Department].”
She also posted a message on IG detailing how the police will try to kill her.
Tagging the Kansas City Mo. Police, KJ wrote:
Up top, watch the video of the board meeting in question, KJ’s comments begin around 53 minutes in (or peep the clip below).
Activist Keiajah “Kj” Brooks roasted this police commission in a powerful speech.
“Eating cookies and drinking milk with children does not absolve you of your complicity in their oppression and denigration.” pic.twitter.com/1gYxO4XipO
— AJ+ (@ajplus) October 28, 2020
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Secret Footage
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
I sure would like to know why no one will turn over the footage shot the day of and the day before the death of this A list host. Apparently in many of the shots from those two days, there are two men with buzz cuts and identical outfits following the host and the crew. They were not security for the crew.
Can you guess the A list host?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
John Boyega and Disney Have ‘Honest’ Conversation About Racism in ‘Star Wars’ Universe
*John Boyega criticized Disney in an interview with British GQ in September for profiting off ethnic actors before pushing them to the sideline.
He was referring specifically to his character initially being hyped for 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” only to be cast aside in the final film, “Rise of Skywalker.”
“You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything,” he told British GQ magazine. “[But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”
Critics have also slammed the studio for ignoring Boyega’s Finn character in “The Rise of Skywalker.”
“Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver. You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know fuck all,” he said. “They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”
READ MORE: John Boyega Slams Disney for Sidelining Non-White Actors in ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
SMALL AXE Thank you @THR ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/z4iPFi4V9G
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 2, 2020
Disney reportedly responded to the criticism, as the actor he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that an executive reached out to him to have “a very honest, a very transparent conversation” about the handling of non-white characters in the Star Wars franchise.
“It was a very honest, a very transparent conversation,” Boyega said. “There was a lot of explaining on their end in terms of the way they saw things. They gave me a chance also to explain what my experience was like.”
Boyega is hopeful that the conversation will prove beneficial for people of color in the film industry.
“I’d hope that me being so open with my career, at this stage, would help the next man, the guy that wants to be the assistant DOP, the guy that wants to be a producer,” he said. “I hope that the conversation is not such a taboo or elephant in the room now, because someone just came and said it.”
Entertainment
In Rare Move, Eminem Licenses ‘Lose Yourself’ to Biden; Detroit Hears from Stevie Wonder (Watch)
*With Michigan a key battleground state that Democrats hope to flip back to blue following Donald Trump’s narrow win in 2016, some of the state’s favorite sons have come out in support of the Biden-Harris campaign on the day before the presidential election.
Just hours after Stevie Wonder called upon residents of his home state to support the Biden ticket during a rally in Detroit, a campaign ad featuring Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” — a song he rarely licenses — hit the Internet. Eminem has been a vocal critic of Trump in songs, freestyles and in interviews.
The 45-second spot, titled “One Opportunity,” features the 2002 song’s opening: “If you had one shot, or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment. Would you capture it or just let it slip?”
Watch below, followed by Stevie Wonder’s comments in Detroit:
