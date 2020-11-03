Kansas City Activist Who Slammed Police in Viral Video Under NFAC Protection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*An activist in Kansas City made national news after video of her ripping the entire board of police commissioners went viral. Now she’s under the protection of the Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC) following harassment by police.

The NFAC was founded by Grandmaster Jay.

We previously reported… Keiajah “Kj” Brooks was one of a group of activists who interrupted the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting, calling for Police Chief Rick Smith’s resignation.

The 20-year-old delivered a speech for the ages, slamming the police department for using Black children as photo ops to generate positive PR, and then singling out each member of the Board of Police Commissioners by name to drag individually.

Brooks’ powerful speech has reportedly pissed off the department, as she took to Instagram and Twitter recently to detail several instances of harassment. As noted by Complex, this includes “an unknown number repeatedly calling her phone and a Kansas City Police Department vehicle driving through the parking lot of her apartment complex multiple times,” the outlet writes.

Over the weekend, KJ tagged the Kansas City Police Department in an Instagram post highlighting their “known and documented history of corruption, scare tactics, assassinations, and terrorism.”

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, she noted that she decided to speak out at the board meeting to give voice to “all the Black people who have been terrorized by the [Kansas City Police Department].”

She also posted a message on IG detailing how the police will try to kill her.

Tagging the Kansas City Mo. Police, KJ wrote:

@kcmopolice we know that you hire civilians to help silence people you don’t want heard or whose families you want to intimidate. you’ve intimidated the families of victims of KCPD into complete silence by harassing and following them or worse (and we have watched worse occur personally.) i will not make my security situation known, but if you would like to aid in getting me security, my cash app is in my bio. (AND I PAY TAXES ON IT KCPD, SO TRY ANOTHER WAY OF GETTING ME LOCKED UP.) i will also add the disclaimer that i do not indulge in any illegal substances or involve myself in ANY nefarious activities. i do not suffer from any mental illnesses or ideations. i have no intentions or plans of harming myself or any one else… remember 818

Up top, watch the video of the board meeting in question, KJ’s comments begin around 53 minutes in (or peep the clip below).

Activist Keiajah “Kj” Brooks roasted this police commission in a powerful speech. “Eating cookies and drinking milk with children does not absolve you of your complicity in their oppression and denigration.” pic.twitter.com/1gYxO4XipO — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 28, 2020