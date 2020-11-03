Obama/Trump/Political
Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village in India is Praying For Her Victory (Watch)
*The small Indian village of Thulasendrapuram saw several dozen people file inside of a Hindu temple, carrying roses and strings of sweet-smelling jasmine, to pray for Kamala Harris.
In a report by the New York Times, Harris’ maternal grandfather was born in Thulasendrapuram more than 100 years ago. On Tuesday, Thulasendrapuram, which is about an eight-hour drive from the southern city of Chennai, pulled together in a special ceremony at the main temple to wish Harris good luck.
Men wearing white dhotis, a sarong-like wrap, and women in bright saris draped Hindu idols with flowers and chanted hymns. As the election began to unfold in the United States, everyone was bubbly with confidence that Joseph R. Biden and Ms. Harris would win.
“She is the daughter of the village’s soil,’ said Lalitha, a housewife, who could barely contain her excitement. “The position she has attained is unbelievable.”
Although Ms. Harris has been more understated about her Indian heritage than her experience as a Black woman, her path to U.S. vice-presidential pick has also been guided by the values of her Indian-born mother and her wider Indian family.
In several big speeches, Ms. Harris has gushed about her Indian grandfather, P.V. Gopalan, who inspired her with his stories about fighting for the rights of Indians to win independence from Britain. Wearing Coke-bottle glasses and often a necktie, Mr. Gopalan was a career civil servant who may have looked like many other upper-crust Indian gentlemen. But he defied the conservative stereotypes of his era, lending unswerving support to the women in his family, especially Ms. Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan. She came to America in the late 1950s young and alone and made a career as a breast cancer researcher before dying of cancer in 2009.
As soon as the good luck ceremony ended on Tuesday, villagers laid out a feast of idli and sambar, two South Indian dishes that elders were eager to point out are favorites of Ms. Harris.
Watch video of the prayers below:
Civil Rights
‘ I Remember When I Couldn’t Vote’: 99-year-old Mississippi Man Born on Plantation Casts Ballot
*A 99-year-old Mississippi man, born the son of a sharecropper on a plantation, is reminding all of us about the importance of exercising the right to vote.
Dr. Robert H. Smith Sr., of Jackson, Mississippi wore a face mask while dropping off his absentee ballot in October and donning his “I Voted” sticker.
“I remember when I couldn’t vote,” Smith told ABC News.
Smith lives in Hinds County, the most populous county in Mississippi. He said he stood in line for approximately 20 minutes alongside his son to submit his ballot in-person last month. He shared how proud the moment made him feel after overcoming a number of obstacles throughout his lifetime.
“Voting is an experience that every American citizen should have,” he said, adding, “we the people decide who’s going to be our leader.”
He was born on the Burks Plantation near Rayville, Louisiana, on May 9, 1921. His father was a sharecropper on the plantation but left to become a Baptist preacher who ministered at several local c churches in the region.
Upon graduating from high school, Smith was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II and was later promoted to the rank of chief warrant officer in the European Theater of Operations. He went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree at Southern University, master’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Ph.D. from Florida State University.
In 1943, during his first visit to New York City, he met a young nurse from the Harlem School of Nursing, Grayce Stewart, who would become his wife of 72 years. Stewart was “the prettiest girl” he’d ever laid eyes on, he said, to this day. Together, the couple has three children, Robert Jr., Rodney, and Rhonda – who took after her mother and became a registered nurse. They also have two grandchildren.
Upon completion of his studies, Smith fulfilled his passion for teaching as a professor of sociology at Florida A&M University, dean of liberal studies at Jackson State University and dean of freshman studies at Tougaloo College – all three of which are historically black colleges and universities. Smith also became a Deacon Emeritus at New Hope Baptist Church Jackson, which he counts among his greatest achievements.
Read more about his incredible story below:
Entertainment
In Rare Move, Eminem Licenses ‘Lose Yourself’ to Biden; Detroit Hears from Stevie Wonder (Watch)
*With Michigan a key battleground state that Democrats hope to flip back to blue following Donald Trump’s narrow win in 2016, some of the state’s favorite sons have come out in support of the Biden-Harris campaign on the day before the presidential election.
Just hours after Stevie Wonder called upon residents of his home state to support the Biden ticket during a rally in Detroit, a campaign ad featuring Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” — a song he rarely licenses — hit the Internet. Eminem has been a vocal critic of Trump in songs, freestyles and in interviews.
The 45-second spot, titled “One Opportunity,” features the 2002 song’s opening: “If you had one shot, or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment. Would you capture it or just let it slip?”
Watch below, followed by Stevie Wonder’s comments in Detroit:
Entertainment
Final Biden/Harris Rally: Legend Says Rappers Backing Trump are in ‘Sunken Place’; Gaga Says He Wants to ‘Grab Your Daughters’ (Watch)
*On Election Day eve, Democratic ticket Joe Biden and Kamala Harris decided to close out the campaign season in Pennsylvania, an important battleground state that Dems hope will go blue and help send the pair to the White House.
The campaign brought out two powerhouse entertainers to help seal the deal. Lady Gaga and John Legend spoke candidly and performed in support of Joe and Dr. Jill Biden, and Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff for the final rally before Election Day.
Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen and two children were with Harris in Philadelphia.
Legend went after some of his fellow artists who support Donald Trump. “Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business. …Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called the Sunken Place.”
Meanwhile, taking the stage to the sound of Childish Gambino’s “This is America,” Gaga told a Pittsburgh rally crowd for Biden to “vote against Trump because he thinks he has the right to grab your daughters.”
Watch the entire event below. Gaga appears at the 4 min and 1:24:07 mark, Legend at the 15:30 mark.
