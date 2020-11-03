Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village in India is Praying For Her Victory (Watch)

*The small Indian village of Thulasendrapuram saw several dozen people file inside of a Hindu temple, carrying roses and strings of sweet-smelling jasmine, to pray for Kamala Harris.

In a report by the New York Times, Harris’ maternal grandfather was born in Thulasendrapuram more than 100 years ago. On Tuesday, Thulasendrapuram, which is about an eight-hour drive from the southern city of Chennai, pulled together in a special ceremony at the main temple to wish Harris good luck.

NYT reports:

Men wearing white dhotis, a sarong-like wrap, and women in bright saris draped Hindu idols with flowers and chanted hymns. As the election began to unfold in the United States, everyone was bubbly with confidence that Joseph R. Biden and Ms. Harris would win.

“She is the daughter of the village’s soil,’ said Lalitha, a housewife, who could barely contain her excitement. “The position she has attained is unbelievable.”

Although Ms. Harris has been more understated about her Indian heritage than her experience as a Black woman, her path to U.S. vice-presidential pick has also been guided by the values of her Indian-born mother and her wider Indian family.

In several big speeches, Ms. Harris has gushed about her Indian grandfather, P.V. Gopalan, who inspired her with his stories about fighting for the rights of Indians to win independence from Britain. Wearing Coke-bottle glasses and often a necktie, Mr. Gopalan was a career civil servant who may have looked like many other upper-crust Indian gentlemen. But he defied the conservative stereotypes of his era, lending unswerving support to the women in his family, especially Ms. Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan. She came to America in the late 1950s young and alone and made a career as a breast cancer researcher before dying of cancer in 2009.

As soon as the good luck ceremony ended on Tuesday, villagers laid out a feast of idli and sambar, two South Indian dishes that elders were eager to point out are favorites of Ms. Harris.

Watch video of the prayers below: