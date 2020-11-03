Politics
Just What You Need Today: Apple App Store 2020 Election Resources
*For most of Gen Z, the 2020 election marks their first foray into electoral politics. So given the historic stakes of this election, how will the world’s most tech-savvy generation engage with the democratic process today?
Like they do for most things – they’re going to turn to their iPhone. That’s why Apple curated an Election Hub with resources needed to successfully navigate this election – from confirming registration status to voting early in person or by mail, registering to vote, and most importantly, getting facts.
Here are a few apps that can help:
Electo: Providing voters with raw, unbiased information on elected officials and candidates through a transparent and nonpartisan antidote to biased news. The CEO and Founder, Naeim Khanjani, purposefully built this app to help revive the US democracy—to better inform every voter to conscientiously elect local, state, and national representatives. Aggregating all publicly available information from political figures in real-time in one ongoing feed, it also includes social media posts from multiple platforms, voting records, and events. #themoreyouknow
MORE NEWS: In Rare Move, Eminem Licenses ‘Lose Yourself’ to Biden; Detroit Hears from Stevie Wonder (Watch)
Brief: Provides news summaries and curated opinion pieces that ensure you hear from voices outside your bubble. The feed features perspectives from voices that matter – politicians and experts across the spectrum – and lets them speak for themselves.
Winno: Aggregates an election news feed that’s been fact-checked by human editors and aims to combat information overload.
Ballotpedia’s app, My Vote Ballotpedia: Provides examples of 2020 U.S. primary and general election ballots. This app previews individuals’ ballots so people head to the polls feeling prepared and confident with their vote. It’s a great tool that serves up content like a digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections.
source:
Keisha McCotry | Publicity, Promotions and Influencer Relations
THE MRKT | multicultural marketing
Entertainment
In Rare Move, Eminem Licenses ‘Lose Yourself’ to Biden; Detroit Hears from Stevie Wonder (Watch)
*With Michigan a key battleground state that Democrats hope to flip back to blue following Donald Trump’s narrow win in 2016, some of the state’s favorite sons have come out in support of the Biden-Harris campaign on the day before the presidential election.
Just hours after Stevie Wonder called upon residents of his home state to support the Biden ticket during a rally in Detroit, a campaign ad featuring Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” — a song he rarely licenses — hit the Internet. Eminem has been a vocal critic of Trump in songs, freestyles and in interviews.
The 45-second spot, titled “One Opportunity,” features the 2002 song’s opening: “If you had one shot, or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment. Would you capture it or just let it slip?”
Watch below, followed by Stevie Wonder’s comments in Detroit:
Entertainment
Final Biden/Harris Rally: Legend Says Rappers Backing Trump are in ‘Sunken Place’; Gaga Says He Wants to ‘Grab Your Daughters’ (Watch)
*On Election Day eve, Democratic ticket Joe Biden and Kamala Harris decided to close out the campaign season in Pennsylvania, an important battleground state that Dems hope will go blue and help send the pair to the White House.
The campaign brought out two powerhouse entertainers to help seal the deal. Lady Gaga and John Legend spoke candidly and performed in support of Joe and Dr. Jill Biden, and Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff for the final rally before Election Day.
Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen and two children were with Harris in Philadelphia.
Legend went after some of his fellow artists who support Donald Trump. “Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business. …Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called the Sunken Place.”
Meanwhile, taking the stage to the sound of Childish Gambino’s “This is America,” Gaga told a Pittsburgh rally crowd for Biden to “vote against Trump because he thinks he has the right to grab your daughters.”
Watch the entire event below. Gaga appears at the 4 min and 1:24:07 mark, Legend at the 15:30 mark.
Entertainment
Maxine Waters’s Message to Black Men Supporting Trump: ‘Absolutely Unconscionable. Shameful’ / LISTEN
*Maxine Waters gave a very strong message to Black voters who are considering voting for President Trump: “Any of them showing their face, I will never ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities.
Speaking with SiriusXM host Joe Madison, the congresswoman continued: “Black men who don’t understand if they’re not listening to you, if they’re not listening to our voices they have a price to pay. The years to come, if they help put Trump over, and help him get elected, they will go down in history as having done the most despicable thing to their families, and to their communities, and to their mothers and their grandmothers….They will shamefully be accused of having attributed to the lack of equality life for the people they claim to love so much.”
Rep. Maxine Waters Slams “Shameful” Young Black Trump Supporters: “Any of Them Showing Their face, I Will Never Ever Forgive Them”
People, Joe, I mean, I don’t even know where any blacks would be coming from that would be voting for Trump. It just hurts me so bad to see blacks talking about supporting Trump. I don’t know why they would be doing it. I don’t know what’s on their minds, but if we don’t turn out this vote and turn it out huge, this man could end up winning again. And this country would go backwards. The divisiveness that this deplorable human being has caused, the confrontation, the dog whistling to the right wing, the white supremacists, the KKK, and they’re coming alive. They’re emboldened because they’ve got a leader who wants them to do it. What did he say to the proud boys? Stand back and stand ready? Ready for what – confrontation? Give me a break, Joe. I thank you. I know you’re on it, doing everything that you can. We’ve got to shout it from the rooftops – vote, vote, vote.
….Well, let me just say this. You’re absolutely right. About many of these young men, these young black men, not really understanding how the systems work and what we have done to improve the systems. If I was not on Financial Services and Nydia Velazquez was not on Financial Services, the big restaurants and hotels would have gotten away with getting all of this PPP money. Because we’re there, we were able to number one, spot it, and to come up with the supplement that was needed in order to get that money out into our community, to many of our small banks. And we still need to do more with that. If we were not there, we would not be able to even talk about rental assistance and assistance to homeowners who have these exotic loan and predatory loans that they shouldn’t have had in the first place, and ways by we are getting forbearance for them so that they won’t lose their homes, and they will able to be able to get loan modifications. After years forbearance, they don’t understand any of this and they don’t want to understand it. They think somehow, if they are going to support Trump, that they’re gonna realize some big sums of money. That’s gonna come to them through some damn proposals that they are going to present, and they’re going to be taken care of. And they’re going to be able to manage all of this money. They are crazy. They’re not going to get a dime from these people. They don’t even know how to put together the right kind of proposals to even be considered in this way that government works and how you have to get through the House and the Senate and all of these committees, even in order to get to the president to sign something, and he’s not going to sign a darn thing to them.
He’s a racist. He does not have any appreciation for black people and black women in particular. He’s talked about it so bad. He talked about John Lewis so bad. He talked about Cummings so bad. He has no respect for us. He’s not doing anything for us. And for those black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump. Trump, not only their [sic]. Any of them showing their face, I will never ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities. It is absolutely unconscionable. It is shameful, but if they would spend some time with us, we would help them to know what we’re struggling for and how they would be able to help us in this struggle. They don’t send anything to, you know, any of the social media about helping us in what we’re doing. I mean, I guess it’s all right to talk about, you know, how many cars you got, it’s all right to talk about women, et cetera on all of these platforms.
But when are you going to join with us to talk about how we save all about black banks? When are you going to join with us to talk about – we don’t, we’ve got to stem the tide of homelessness about making sure that people are not evicted during this pandemic, this COVID-19, they do none of that. They do none of that. They don’t pay attention to public policy. They are so into who’s dressing, who’s with what woman, who’s got what car. I mean, it is absolutely crazy, but I want you to know that black men who don’t understand if they not listening to you, if they’re not listening to our voices, they have a price to pay for years to come if they help put Trump over and help get him elected. They will go down in history as having done the most despicable thing to their families and to their communities and to their mothers and their grandmothers. Because this man is about doing away with social security as we know it. And their grandmothers who are sitting there waiting on those social security checks every month or they couldn’t eat. Doing away with Medicare, as we know it, they will shamefully be accused of having attributed to the lack of a quality life for the people they claim to love so much. I don’t know what else I can say, but if they’re waiting for all this money to come to them, it ain’t going to happen.
SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” (weekdays from 6-10am ET on Urban View channel 126).
