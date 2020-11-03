Film
John Boyega and Disney Have ‘Honest’ Conversation About Racism in ‘Star Wars’ Universe
*John Boyega criticized Disney in an interview with British GQ in September for profiting off ethnic actors before pushing them to the sideline.
He was referring specifically to his character initially being hyped for 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” only to be cast aside in the final film, “Rise of Skywalker.”
“You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything,” he told British GQ magazine. “[But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”
Critics have also slammed the studio for ignoring Boyega’s Finn character in “The Rise of Skywalker.”
“Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver. You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know fuck all,” he said. “They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”
READ MORE: John Boyega Slams Disney for Sidelining Non-White Actors in ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
SMALL AXE Thank you @THR ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/z4iPFi4V9G
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 2, 2020
Disney reportedly responded to the criticism, as the actor he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that an executive reached out to him to have “a very honest, a very transparent conversation” about the handling of non-white characters in the Star Wars franchise.
“It was a very honest, a very transparent conversation,” Boyega said. “There was a lot of explaining on their end in terms of the way they saw things. They gave me a chance also to explain what my experience was like.”
Boyega is hopeful that the conversation will prove beneficial for people of color in the film industry.
“I’d hope that me being so open with my career, at this stage, would help the next man, the guy that wants to be the assistant DOP, the guy that wants to be a producer,” he said. “I hope that the conversation is not such a taboo or elephant in the room now, because someone just came and said it.”
Tyler Perry to Hire New Writers, Filmmakers to Help Expand His Brand
*Tyler Perry has heard all the criticism about his writing style and he’s bringing changes to his studios in Atlanta.
After previously catching heat from fans for not having a writers room, the filmmaker plans to hire up-and-coming writers and filmmakers to help expand his brand.
“We’re super excited about the young, up-and-coming filmmakers and new writers that we’re working with,” Michelle Sneed, Tyler Perry Studios president of production and development, tells Variety. “Tyler has solidified his place in the industry; his brand is amazing, and we’ll continue to grow that. Then on the other side, we’re working on promoting, providing a platform and advocating for this new talent, both in front of and behind the camera.”
The news comes after Perry was criticized for revealing that he does not have a “writers room” for his projects, unlike most television shows.
“So, I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers room,” Perry said in a video shared to Instagram in January. “And, most of the time, there are 10 people or 12 or whatever that write on these television shows. Well, I have no writers room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all. Why am I telling you this? I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. Work ethic!”
READ MORE: Tyler Perry Says Spike Lee’s Criticism ‘Stung’ But He Still Named A Soundstage After him
View this post on Instagram
Many of Perry’s Black colleagues were quick to call him out on social media for doing a disservice to Black writers.
In an interview with men’s magazine Level earlier this year, the Hollywood mogul recalled the challenges he faced hiring Black writers early in his career, and how this led to his “NO WRITERS ROOM” policy.
“So, when I first started my career, I got a deal with TBS. When it was time to staff, I went to DGA, SAG, and IATSE and I told them, “TBS isn’t paying me the money upfront — I’m financing these shows myself. I’m not Sony, I’m not Disney; I need to work out a deal for pay rates,” Perry tells the publication. “They worked out great deals for me. At the time, I had a bunch of writers who were nonunion, and I was unhappy with every single script they wrote. They were not speaking to the voice. They just didn’t get it.”
He also noted during the interview, “We have four shows coming up with showrunners who will have their own writers and their own writers’ room. There will always be opportunities at Tyler Perry Studios for writers. Always. But for these particular shows, my audience wants my voice.”
Eve Confirms Exit From CBS ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons
*After four years co-hosting “The Talk,” Eve is leaving the CBS daytime talk show at the end of December.
The rapper/actress noted from her home in London that she is unable to travel due to the latest COVID-19 related lockdown in the UK. Eve is now focused on “expanding her family,” Deadline reports.
“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”
READ MORE: Revealed! It was Mike Tyson’s Daughter Who Asked Him to Go At Boosie Over Homophobic Comments
“We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way,” she added. “So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”
“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you,” she continued.
Eve’s announcement was met with love and support from her co-hosts Sharon Osbournce, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba.
“Real friends support each other. We all support you,” said Inaba.
“Eve, I love and respect you, always, always. And there is a big place here for you always in my heart. I love you…I just want you to be happy,” said Osbourne. And Underwood added, “Hurry up so I can be an Auntie.”
Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce Officially Called Off
*Cardi B lawyers have filed to dismiss her complaint for divorce from rapper Offset.
We previously reported… weeks after announcing their separation, Cardi confirmed on social media that she and her estranged hubby had reconciled.
The couple reunited for Cardi’s 28th birthday in Las Vegas, and were seen showing plenty of affection.
“I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick,” Cardi told fans during an Instagram livestream.
She also shot down allegations that she’s bipolar. “I know I’m not bipolar ’cause I took a test.”
READ MORE: Ciara and Her Son Future Jr. Channel Cardi B and Offset for Halloween
Cardi B explains why she took Offset back. pic.twitter.com/YqZjjW8kOA
— Rap Alert (@rapalert2) October 14, 2020
The “Wap” rapper went on to tell fans that she and Offset are simply a young, dysfunctional couple.
She also told fans that she initially filed for divorce because she couldn’t deal with the constant fighting.
“I’ve seen all the love and prayers that you guys have been sending me, however, I don’t really need it. I’m okay. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear,” she said on Instagram Live. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshi*t.”
Cardi admitted that she took her husband back because she likes to be spoiled with expensive gifts.
“I do like material things,” she said to her fans. “What do you want me to do? The nigga gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some dick for my birthday. … We’re some really typical two young motherfuckers, got married early. … We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctional ass relationships.”
