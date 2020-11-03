Entertainment
Chris Rock Slams Civil Rights Movies for Making ‘Racism Look Very Fixable’ [VIDEO]
*Chris Rock is not a fan of historical civil rights movies because they “make racism look very fixable.”
“I hate all Civil Rights movies,” Rock said recently on the How Neal Feel podcast with Neal Brennan. “Don’t get me wrong, I applaud the effort and they should exist. The problem is they only show the back of the bus and the lunch counter. They actually make racism look very fixable. They don’t get into how dysfunctional the relationships were.”
Chris Rock continued “In the ’40s and ’50s, white men would just walk in your house and take your food…it’s a predator-prey relationship. Do you think when it was time to rape, [white men] were raping white women? No–they would go and rape…the women they could actually rape without going to jail for.”
Rock says the life for Black folks during that time was “much dirtier than any movie ever shows.”
“My mother used to get her teeth taken out at the vet because you weren’t allowed to go to the dentist. No movie shows you that.”
Scroll up and hear Chris Rock tell it via the YouTube clip above.
In related news, during a recent appearance on SHOWTIME’s Desus & Mero, Rock admited that he’s not a fan of the current wave of hip-hop stars because he’s interested in “album artists.”
“Who’s the new album artists, you know what I mean? Like, I like DaBaby, but is there a DaBaby album?” Rock said. “There’s a lot of guys dropping hot singles, which is lovely. But I like to…a whole experience that I can marinate on.”
“A musical journey,” he added. “The ups, the downs, the weird single that you know—the weird album track that you know was never gonna be a single, but you love it.”
Rock went on to explain that artists like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole create great albums.
Watch Chris Rock’s full appearance on Desus & Mero below.
It’s A Whole New Season of OWN Goodness Celebrating Black Love / WATCH
*It’s FALL programming and that brings back two popular OWN shows and introduces two new shows into the mix!
It’s going to be a season of Black Love, dating, weddings, exploring relationships and discovering if you have met “your one.” First, there is, Ready To Love, hosted by Thomas “Nephew” Miles.
Ready To Love puts twenty singles from Huston, on a resort and explores what dating looks like with Black Houston singles and what being sequestered throws into the mix. You know Houston…they like everything big, bold and they bring their personalities. Now, these aren’t first time daters!
These singles, according to Nephew, “are in their 30s, 40s and 50s. They’ve been around the block, they’ve had love in the past and it didn’t work out and now they are on a resort with no distractions, just one purpose…to find love.”
It’s going to be an exciting season. Who stays? Who goes? You’ll have to check out Ready To Love, to get to know these singles who are ready to mingle! Premiered, Friday, October 23, 9/8c
Put A Ring On It, hosted by relationship expert, Dr. Nicole LaBeach tests couples that are ready to walk down the aisle…by introducing a twist into their relationships!
The couples will introduce another person into their relationships and date them! Will their engagements survive? Are they ready to say “I do or I don’t?”
Will Packer, who is the executive producer and creator of the show says “it’s kind of like a social experiment.What happens when you take two people who love each other and ask are they ‘in love’ and what do they do about the next level of their relationship?
Being ‘in love’ can get a little murky, especially when you’ve been together for quite some time. So, when you open up that door, to another person, then what? Now, what?” Put A Ring On It explores what happens and the season looks like it’s going to be a doozy! A lot a people talk a good game and say they are open to dating other people, but are they really? Will their relationships survive?
Find out Friday nights on OWN! Premiered, Friday, October 23, 10/9c
Behind Every Man is a new series, hosted by Melody Holt, that explores the strong women behind some of the biggest celebrities names.
This season OWN gets to know Neyo and Crystal Smith, DJ Envy and his wife, Gia Casey, Wyclef and Claudinette Jean, Kirk and Tammy Franklin and Usher and his mother Jonnetta Patton.
What does it take to support and be in the lime light of a celebrity? How do these women deal with the constant public eye, the scandals, the love and the pain? As viewers, we will get a glimpse into the strength and faith each and every one of these women have in their relationships.We will find out how these women helped to shape the success of each of these men and what it takes to endure!
Premiering, Saturday, November 7, 10/9c
Last, but certainly not least, is the return of hit series, Iyanla Fix My Life, hosted by Iyanla Vanzant. In its final season, Iyanla continues to root out the problematic issues that plague some people and their relationships.
The explosive two-hour special features Love & Hip Hop: Miami star, Shay Johnson. Johnson is joined by several relatives in the season 7 premiere, as Iyanla Vanzant helps them address personal and family issues. Iyanla Vanzant said “what was problematic with Shay was that she crossed a boundary with me by dishonoring and disrespecting me.
Part of her issue, is boundaries; having them, holding them, creating them, not violating them and she crossed a boundary with me.” Sounds like the season premiere is going to be epic!
You don’t want to miss it! Premiered, Friday, October 31, 9/8c
Politics
On the Go? Get Your Streaming Video Election Coverage Here on EURweb! / WATCH NOW
*And now ladies and gentlemen, it’s showtime – Election Day 2020!
With everybody, including the President Donald Trump, his Democratic challenger Joe Biden declaring this “the most important election of our lifetimes,” the time has come to tally up the votes and get ready for a long night right here if you’re on the run and and cant park in front of your TV.
Here’s coverage from ABC News via Facebook:
Coverage from PBS New Hour via Facebook:
Live coverage from the Associated Press via Facebook:
Entertainment
Nov. 3, 1973: The Day ‘The Robot’ Dance Became Famous [EUR Video Throwback]
*The moonwalk wasn’t the only dance that existed for some time before Michael Jackson did it on national television and took it to astronomical heights.
Forty-seven years ago today, performing with his brothers on “Soul Train,” 15-year-old Michael started doing the robot, or “roboting,” during the music break of the Jackson 5 song “Dancing Machine.” The moment is widely credited as bringing the robot into the mainstream of popular dances.
Michael may have mastered the robot, but he wasn’t the first to do it. Folks were roboting in the 1920s, when it was done without music and called “miming.” In the late 60s, the great Robert Shields came along. He put music behind his robotics and miming to become the face of the new dance style.
After Michael Jackson broke out his robot on the Nov. 3, 1973 episode of “Soul Train,” he kept the momentum going in early ’74 during the Jackson 5’s performance of “Dancing Machine” on “The Mike Douglas Show”…
…and on the “Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour.” Below, Cher tells Radioscope about Michael trying in vain to teach her the robot for their dance number.
Moving into the late 70s and early 80s, hip hop dancers known as “poppers” started to emerge, incorporating the robot into their syncopated popping and locking. “Soul Train” dancer Charles “Robot” Washington became famous for his robotics beamed into millions of living rooms every Saturday afternoon.
To bring this full circle, a pit stop in 1982 is necessary to acknowledge the moment that Shalamar’s Jeffrey Daniel (a former “Soul Train” dancer) did both the robot and what became known as the moonwalk on UK’s “Top of the Pops.” His robot and slow popping and locking were moves never before seen by the Brits. Weeks later, Daniel was asked to come back on the show and do the dances again because their minds were so blown.
In fact, the moment was so huge that Michael Jackson caught wind as he was preparing to perform “Billie Jean” for the first time on the upcoming “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever” special.
Below, Daniel details his “Top of the Pops” robot experience and teaching Michael how to “backslide” for his upcoming TV performance.
