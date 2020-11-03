‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Jessica Fires Her Wedding Planner! [WATCH]

*“Bridezillas” returns with an all-new episode this week on WE tv, and we have an exclusive clip of what fans can expect!

In the clip above, Jessica fires her wedding planner on her wedding day! Yikes!

What will happen now?

Watch the moment go down via the YouTube video above.

Here’s more about thisseason of “Bridezillas” from the press release:

“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Jessica no longer has control of her wedding and when things come crashing down, her fury is aimed toward her wedding planner. Alex is saving herself for her wedding night, but without her father’s approval, she may be waiting much longer than expected.

Don’t miss the madness unfold when “Bridezillas” airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.