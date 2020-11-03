News
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Jessica Fires Her Wedding Planner! [WATCH]
*“Bridezillas” returns with an all-new episode this week on WE tv, and we have an exclusive clip of what fans can expect!
In the clip above, Jessica fires her wedding planner on her wedding day! Yikes!
What will happen now?
Watch the moment go down via the YouTube video above.
Here’s more about thisseason of “Bridezillas” from the press release:
“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Jessica no longer has control of her wedding and when things come crashing down, her fury is aimed toward her wedding planner. Alex is saving herself for her wedding night, but without her father’s approval, she may be waiting much longer than expected.
Don’t miss the madness unfold when “Bridezillas” airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.
Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village in India is Praying For Her Victory (Watch)
*The small Indian village of Thulasendrapuram saw several dozen people file inside of a Hindu temple, carrying roses and strings of sweet-smelling jasmine, to pray for Kamala Harris.
In a report by the New York Times, Harris’ maternal grandfather was born in Thulasendrapuram more than 100 years ago. On Tuesday, Thulasendrapuram, which is about an eight-hour drive from the southern city of Chennai, pulled together in a special ceremony at the main temple to wish Harris good luck.
Men wearing white dhotis, a sarong-like wrap, and women in bright saris draped Hindu idols with flowers and chanted hymns. As the election began to unfold in the United States, everyone was bubbly with confidence that Joseph R. Biden and Ms. Harris would win.
“She is the daughter of the village’s soil,’ said Lalitha, a housewife, who could barely contain her excitement. “The position she has attained is unbelievable.”
Although Ms. Harris has been more understated about her Indian heritage than her experience as a Black woman, her path to U.S. vice-presidential pick has also been guided by the values of her Indian-born mother and her wider Indian family.
In several big speeches, Ms. Harris has gushed about her Indian grandfather, P.V. Gopalan, who inspired her with his stories about fighting for the rights of Indians to win independence from Britain. Wearing Coke-bottle glasses and often a necktie, Mr. Gopalan was a career civil servant who may have looked like many other upper-crust Indian gentlemen. But he defied the conservative stereotypes of his era, lending unswerving support to the women in his family, especially Ms. Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan. She came to America in the late 1950s young and alone and made a career as a breast cancer researcher before dying of cancer in 2009.
As soon as the good luck ceremony ended on Tuesday, villagers laid out a feast of idli and sambar, two South Indian dishes that elders were eager to point out are favorites of Ms. Harris.
Watch video of the prayers below:
Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Dumps Him Over Trump Support
*Lil Wayne’s support for Donald Trump has allegedly cost him his girlfriend.
After the rapper endorsed Trump’s re-election last week, not only did he lose a ton of fans, he has now lost his Dominican girlfriend, Denise.
She’s a supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and one of her friend’s explained to MTO News, “[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”
The friend continued, “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”
Denise appeared to confirm their split on IG Live and the two are no longer following each other on the platform, according to the report.
READ MORE: Trump and Lil Wayne Meeting = Lil Wayne Endorsement for Trump
Last month, Wayne took to social media to share that he spoke to #POTUS about the Platinum Plan and providing the Black community with real ownership.
“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.” he tweeted.
Weezy said he had a great meeting with Trump, and shared a photo of them smiling together with thumbs up. The hip-hop star said he endorsing Trump based on his track record on criminal justice reform, and noted his excitement for Trump’s Platinum Plan.
Wayne believes it will “give the community real ownership.”
The president’s Platinum Plan was also endorsed by rapper Ice Cube. The plan vows to pump $500 billion into Black communities, and provide better access to equitable education and jobs.
Vivica A. Fox Recalls Making ‘History’ with 1996 Film ‘Set It Off’
*Vivica A. Fox became emotional reflecting on her 1996 hit film “Set It Off” while co-hosting ET on Monday.
“You’re going to make me cry!” Fox said on the show. “I love them,” she said of her castmates Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Kimberly Elise. “We made history together and I think that’s why I’m so emotional.”
Directed by F. Gary Gray, the story follows four close friends who plot a bank robbery.
“I am so proud of the director, F. Gary Gray, who over 20 years ago when we made that film, he really was a stickler for making the storyline believable,” Fox said. “He was so professional, he was just… we were throwing out pages, and rewriting it and making things work because he didn’t want us to be laughed at.”
READ MORE: Good News: Vivica A. Fox Says She Does NOT Have COVID 19 Despite Positive Test
“People literally walked out of the theater from Set It Off in tears and moved and went back to see it again,” she added.
Rosie Perez was initially offered the role of Frankie but she reportedly turned it down. Fox prepared for her audition for the part with the help of Will Smith.
“Will coached me for Set It Off in my trailer… He was dating Jada at the time. Guess he was trying to score some points and it worked, Will!” she joked.
Fox can next be seen in “True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story,” a sequel to the 2017 thriller based on Teri Woods’ novel of the same name.
“It was great to do the sequel, because it was an independent film, True to the Game, the first one. Columbus Short asked me to do it and people just loved it,” Fox said. “I love taking independent films, producing them and making others’ dreams come true. A film like this wouldn’t get financed — it really wouldn’t — but I came on and the project got greenlit.”
“I’m very grateful to [producer] Manny Halley that we have now a franchise,” she shared, revealing that True to the Game 3 is also in the works.
“True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story” hits theaters nationwide on Nov. 6.
