Boxer Adrian Broner Jailed for Unpaid $800K Assault Judgement After Flashing Money on IG
*Whew! #AdrienBroner just cannot catch a break, #Roomies. A judge in Cleveland reportedly tossed him in jail after holding him in contempt of court in relation to a civil lawsuit filed by a woman he allegedly assaulted back in 2018.
According to @clevelanddotcom, Judge Nancy Maragaet Russo was absolutely through with Adrien, who reportedly failed to meet any of the deadlines she set for him to hand over evidence showing why he has not been able to pay the $800,000 judgement he now owes the woman involved in the case.
Adrien stood in court on Oct 5, telling the judge that he only had $13 to his name. Well, Judge Russo pulled out the receipts, as she saw a video he recently posted on the ‘gram, where he was showing off large stacks of money.
MORE NEWS: 'I Remember When I Couldn't Vote': 99-year-old Mississippi Man Born on Plantation Casts Ballot
President Donald Trump
And He Mocks Biden’s Senior Moments? Trump Introduces Lil Pump As Lil PIMP! / Watch
*Trump held a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan that went on into the early morning of Election Day. During his event, he took a moment to boast about a rapper who he couldn’t even remember his name.
“I love your sound, I love your music,” Trump told the crowd. “And speaking of sound and music and other things – one of the biggest superstars in the world… Lil Pimp!”
Trump later corrected his gaffe before [Lil Pump] joined him on stage to voice his support for the President. “Hello everybody how you guys feeling? I’ve come here to say Mr. President I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 202020 don’t forget that!” the Gucci Gang rapper said.
MORE NEWS: Maxine Waters's Message to Black Men Supporting Trump: 'Absolutely Unconscionable. Shameful' / LISTEN
Beyoncé is Down with the Biden/Harris Ticket: ‘Come Thru Texas!’
*Just a day before the election, Beyoncé has come out to endorse Joe Biden for President and to encourage her fans to vote!
The superstar took to social media to share a GIF of herself rocking a cute hat and a mask that reads “Biden Harris.” She told folks in her hometown: “Come thru, Texas! #VOTE 😘”
Queen Bey is just one of many stars who have endorsed the former Vice President. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vivica A. Fox, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Jay Leno, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga, and more have all shown support for Biden and Harris.
MORE NEWS: Color Blind Drama: Netflix Debuts 'Bridgerton' Teaser Trailer / WATCH
Trump Announces ‘National Day of Remembrance’ for Americans Killed by Illegal Immigrants
*In case you missed it, yesterday, President Trump declared November 1 as a day of remembrance for Americans who were killed by illegal immigrants to acknowledge his policies regarding illegal immigration reform.
He made the proclamation on Friday as the last few days of his re-election campaign are slowly coming to an end. As reported by Fox News, President Trump claimed, “On this National Day of Remembrance, we pause to honor the memory of every American life so egregiously taken from us by criminal illegal aliens. As sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, and as American citizens, these precious lives are an irreplaceable piece of our national community.”
By the way, Nov. 1 also happens to be a very important holiday for Mexico and other Central American countries, Dia de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs Border Protection were also mentioned in the speech as Trump says Americans must thank the hard work of those agents for preventing illegal immigration throughout the country. He stated over 20,000 gang members and 500,000 illegal immigrants have been deported from the United States since the start of his term in 2016.
RELATED: Trump Slams FBI Over Investigation of Biden Bus Incident in Texas [VIDEO]
