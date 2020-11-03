Boxer Adrian Broner Jailed for Unpaid $800K Assault Judgement After Flashing Money on IG

*Whew! #AdrienBroner just cannot catch a break, #Roomies. A judge in Cleveland reportedly tossed him in jail after holding him in contempt of court in relation to a civil lawsuit filed by a woman he allegedly assaulted back in 2018.

According to @clevelanddotcom, Judge Nancy Maragaet Russo was absolutely through with Adrien, who reportedly failed to meet any of the deadlines she set for him to hand over evidence showing why he has not been able to pay the $800,000 judgement he now owes the woman involved in the case.

Adrien stood in court on Oct 5, telling the judge that he only had $13 to his name. Well, Judge Russo pulled out the receipts, as she saw a video he recently posted on the ‘gram, where he was showing off large stacks of money.

MORE NEWS: ‘I Remember When I Couldn’t Vote’: 99-year-old Mississippi Man Born on Plantation Casts Ballot