BLIND ITEM: The Secret Footage
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
I sure would like to know why no one will turn over the footage shot the day of and the day before the death of this A list host. Apparently in many of the shots from those two days, there are two men with buzz cuts and identical outfits following the host and the crew. They were not security for the crew.
Can you guess the A list host?
BLIND ITEM: Rapper Trolling for Underage Boys and Girls
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This rapper/producer used to be A list. He has a history of trolling for underage girls on Instagram and also some domestic violence towards women. Now, he is trolling for underage and legal age guys on Instagram.
Can you guess the rapper?
BLIND ITEM: The Death of Her Friend
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A- list host/model is also an actress. Our host has always stayed quiet about the death of her friend, but has become more convinced over the years that the permanent A+ list rapper had her friend killed. It just seemed too convenient that he wanted her out of the picture and shortly after he said that, the friend ended up dead.
Can you guess the model, her friend and the rapper?
BLIND ITEM: Rapper Investing in Child Trafficking?
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
If you are asking yourself, “Hey, are there really any celebrities who are involved in any aspect of child trafficking or child sex trafficking,” I would like you to ask this former rapper who now lives off his wife’s money, why he would want to be involved in a sport which regularly trafficks underage kids to be used in the sport and who are often sexually abused. This is what you want to invest in?
Can you guess the former rapper and his wife?
