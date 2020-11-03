Social Heat
And He Mocks Biden’s Senior Moments? Trump Introduces Lil Pump As Lil PIMP! / Watch
*Trump held a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan that went on into the early morning of Election Day. During his event, he took a moment to boast about a rapper who he couldn’t even remember his name.
“I love your sound, I love your music,” Trump told the crowd. “And speaking of sound and music and other things – one of the biggest superstars in the world… Lil Pimp!”
Trump later corrected his gaffe before [Lil Pump] joined him on stage to voice his support for the President. “Hello everybody how you guys feeling? I’ve come here to say Mr. President I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 202020 don’t forget that!” the Gucci Gang rapper said.
MORE NEWS: Maxine Waters’s Message to Black Men Supporting Trump: ‘Absolutely Unconscionable. Shameful’ / LISTEN
In Rare Move, Eminem Licenses ‘Lose Yourself’ to Biden; Detroit Hears from Stevie Wonder (Watch)
*With Michigan a key battleground state that Democrats hope to flip back to blue following Donald Trump’s narrow win in 2016, some of the state’s favorite sons have come out in support of the Biden-Harris campaign on the day before the presidential election.
Just hours after Stevie Wonder called upon residents of his home state to support the Biden ticket during a rally in Detroit, a campaign ad featuring Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” — a song he rarely licenses — hit the Internet. Eminem has been a vocal critic of Trump in songs, freestyles and in interviews.
The 45-second spot, titled “One Opportunity,” features the 2002 song’s opening: “If you had one shot, or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment. Would you capture it or just let it slip?”
Watch below, followed by Stevie Wonder’s comments in Detroit:
Madame Tussauds Dumps Trump’s Wax Figure in Trash Ahead of Election Day
*Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany, has literally dumped Donald Trump’s statue in the trash ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election.
The move was made as a “preparatory measure” in case the former reality television star does not win a second term.
“Today’s activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States,” said museum marketing manager Orkide Yalcindag in a statement to Reuters.
Yalcindag added, “we here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump’s waxwork as a preparatory measure.”
Trump’s wax figure was wheeled out from the showroom floor to a trash bin, and was surrounded by signs that read “Fake News!” “I love Berlin,” and “You are fired!”
Check out the full images below.
READ MORE: Why Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America Doesn’t Add Up – It’s Tin Foil (VIDEO)
The wax figure also boasts a large sign that reads “Dump Trump Make America Great Again.”
Meanwhile, the RealClearPolitics tracker shows that the national average has Biden leading by about 7.8 points.
The race is tight in the key battlegrounds, per NBC News.
Here’s more from the outlet:
In the 12-most competitive battlegrounds — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Biden is ahead of Trump by a combined 5 points, 51 percent to 46 percent, according to a survey of 800 additional registered voters in those states interviewed Sunday by NBC/WSJ pollsters.
Biden’s lead in these states was 6 points in our Oct. 29-31 NBC News/WSJ poll, 51 percent to 45 percent, although that movement is within the margin of error.
Important context, however: Trump won these same states by a combined 2 points in 2016, 49 percent to 47 percent.
Meanwhile, Trump has lashed out at the FBI after the agency announced it will investigate reports of a caravan of Trump supporters harassing a Biden campaign bus in Texas, causing a cancellation of events in the state. According to the president, group “did nothing wrong.”
Trump Slams FBI Over Investigation of Biden Bus Incident in Texas [VIDEO]
*The Biden campaign cancelled events in Texas on Friday due to security reasons after a caravan of Trump supporters in trucks surrounded their bus and tried to force it off the road.
The FBI announced Sunday it ss investigating the incident.
President Donald Trump responded by lashing out at the agency, claiming the group of rabid supporters “did nothing wrong” in a tweet on Sunday.
“In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,” he said in a tweet. “Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”
READ MORE: Biden Surprises 94-Year-Old Voter in Oprah’s Zoom Town Hall (Video); Harris Headed to ‘Daily Show’
These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America.
Please vote. Please volunteer this weekend. The future of our democracy is at stake. pic.twitter.com/G0O4yg2vnJ
— Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020
Trump also referenced the incident during rallies on Sunday.
“You see the way our people, they — you know they were protecting his bus yesterday,” Trump told supporters in Michigan. “Because they’re nice. So his bus — they had hundreds of cars, Trump, Trump, Trump and the American flag. You see Trump and the American flag. Do you ever notice when you see the other side — I don’t even see much of the other side.”
Biden responded to the incident during an event in Pennsylvania on Sunday, noting that the president tweeted his praise for the supporters that harrassed his campaign.
“Folks, that’s not who we are,” Biden said. “We are so much better than this. We’re so much better than this. It’s not who we are.”
Biden also blasted Trump Saturday at a campaign stop in Philadelphia, comparing the president to the deadly coronavirus.
“To beat the virus, first we gotta beat Donald Trump. He’s the virus,” Biden said. “In two days we can put an end to a presidency that has fanned the flames of hate all across this nation.”
WATCH:
Joe Biden in Philadelphia: “To beat the virus, first we gotta beat Donald Trump. He’s the virus.” https://t.co/rlgU1dKT2A pic.twitter.com/raRxoSsloX
— ABC News (@ABC) November 2, 2020
Meanwhile, videos shared online of the Biden incident in Texas show the MAGA crowd with multiple Trump flags surrounding the bus on the highway Scroll up and see clips above).
No one was injured during the Biden bus incident, and no arrests were made.
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
