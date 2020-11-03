And He Mocks Biden’s Senior Moments? Trump Introduces Lil Pump As Lil PIMP! / Watch

*Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany, has literally dumped Donald Trump’s statue in the trash ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election.

The move was made as a “preparatory measure” in case the former reality television star does not win a second term.

“Today’s activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States,” said museum marketing manager Orkide Yalcindag in a statement to Reuters.

Yalcindag added, “we here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump’s waxwork as a preparatory measure.”

Trump’s wax figure was wheeled out from the showroom floor to a trash bin, and was surrounded by signs that read “Fake News!” “I love Berlin,” and “You are fired!”

Check out the full images below.

READ MORE: Why Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America Doesn’t Add Up – It’s Tin Foil (VIDEO)

The wax figure also boasts a large sign that reads “Dump Trump Make America Great Again.”

Meanwhile, the RealClearPolitics tracker shows that the national average has Biden leading by about 7.8 points.

The race is tight in the key battlegrounds, per NBC News.

Here’s more from the outlet:

In the 12-most competitive battlegrounds — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Biden is ahead of Trump by a combined 5 points, 51 percent to 46 percent, according to a survey of 800 additional registered voters in those states interviewed Sunday by NBC/WSJ pollsters.

Biden’s lead in these states was 6 points in our Oct. 29-31 NBC News/WSJ poll, 51 percent to 45 percent, although that movement is within the margin of error.

Important context, however: Trump won these same states by a combined 2 points in 2016, 49 percent to 47 percent.

Meanwhile, Trump has lashed out at the FBI after the agency announced it will investigate reports of a caravan of Trump supporters harassing a Biden campaign bus in Texas, causing a cancellation of events in the state. According to the president, group “did nothing wrong.”