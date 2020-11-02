Trump Announces ‘National Day of Remembrance’ for Americans Killed by Illegal Immigrants

*In case you missed it, yesterday, President Trump declared November 1 as a day of remembrance for Americans who were killed by illegal immigrants to acknowledge his policies regarding illegal immigration reform.

He made the proclamation on Friday as the last few days of his re-election campaign are slowly coming to an end. As reported by Fox News, President Trump claimed, “On this National Day of Remembrance, we pause to honor the memory of every American life so egregiously taken from us by criminal illegal aliens. As sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, and as American citizens, these precious lives are an irreplaceable piece of our national community.”

By the way, Nov. 1 also happens to be a very important holiday for Mexico and other Central American countries, Dia de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs Border Protection were also mentioned in the speech as Trump says Americans must thank the hard work of those agents for preventing illegal immigration throughout the country. He stated over 20,000 gang members and 500,000 illegal immigrants have been deported from the United States since the start of his term in 2016.

