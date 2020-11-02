Today’s Video
‘The Real’s’ Jeannie Mai Forced to Leave ‘DWTS’ After Being Hospitalized (Video)
*Though narrowly surviving a vote to remain on “Dancing With the Stars” last week, Jeannie Mai’s journey on the show has come to an end due to a health emergency.
“The Real” co-host was hospitalized after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, a potentially life threatening inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” she told “Good Morning America” in an exclusive statement. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here.”
“I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come,” she added.
Mai competed with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong on the show.
The pair narrowly escaped elimination in last week’s episode, with judge Carrie Ann Inaba casting the tie-breaking vote in favor of keeping Mai in the competition. “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy were sent home by the judges instead.
Watch Jeannie and Brandon’s last dance (the Paso Doble) and near elimination from last week’s show below:
This week’s “DWTS” was originally scheduled to be a double elimination round, with two contestants getting the boot. Now, just one contestant will be sent home in light of Mai having to leave the show.
“Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery,” “DWTS” said in a statement. “Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”
News
Madame Tussauds Dumps Trump’s Wax Figure in Trash Ahead of Election Day
*Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany, has literally dumped Donald Trump’s statue in the trash ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election.
The move was made as a “preparatory measure” in case the former reality television star does not win a second term.
“Today’s activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States,” said museum marketing manager Orkide Yalcindag in a statement to Reuters.
Yalcindag added, “we here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump’s waxwork as a preparatory measure.”
Trump’s wax figure was wheeled out from the showroom floor to a trash bin, and was surrounded by signs that read “Fake News!” “I love Berlin,” and “You are fired!”
Check out the full images below.
READ MORE: Why Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America Doesn’t Add Up – It’s Tin Foil (VIDEO)
The wax figure also boasts a large sign that reads “Dump Trump Make America Great Again.”
Meanwhile, the RealClearPolitics tracker shows that the national average has Biden leading by about 7.8 points.
The race is tight in the key battlegrounds, per NBC News.
Here’s more from the outlet:
In the 12-most competitive battlegrounds — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Biden is ahead of Trump by a combined 5 points, 51 percent to 46 percent, according to a survey of 800 additional registered voters in those states interviewed Sunday by NBC/WSJ pollsters.
Biden’s lead in these states was 6 points in our Oct. 29-31 NBC News/WSJ poll, 51 percent to 45 percent, although that movement is within the margin of error.
Important context, however: Trump won these same states by a combined 2 points in 2016, 49 percent to 47 percent.
Meanwhile, Trump has lashed out at the FBI after the agency announced it will investigate reports of a caravan of Trump supporters harassing a Biden campaign bus in Texas, causing a cancellation of events in the state. According to the president, group “did nothing wrong.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tiffany Haddish Slams Common Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s Gonna Work’
*After rumors swirled last week that Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common had called it quits, the actress appeared on Extra to set the record straight.
“I feel like it’s gonna work. I haven’t felt like this about a relationship ever,” Haddish shared with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay for Extra.
“We laugh all the time. He’s actually really funny. I’m like, ‘You should do this comedy movie with me.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t want to exploit our relationship’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t want to be in no relationship where we making no money!’ “
Haddish previously opened up about their relationship and spending time at Common’s house when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September.
READ MORE: Marlon Wayans Defends Not Casting Tiffany Haddish in Any of His Movies (Watch)
“I live in South Central L.A., and he came over to my house maybe once or twice. He lives in the Hills,” Haddish said. “It’s nice. He has a pool. I just got a pool installed at my place. I blew it up myself.”
She added, “His pool is definitely bigger than my pool. He’s got one of them lap pools.”
Haddish previously noted in a July episode of Steve-O’s podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride. that she dropped 20 lbs. since they started dating.
“I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it,” she shared. “I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”
When Common appeared on on Live with Kelly and Ryan in August, he gushed about being in a “happy” relationship with Haddish.
“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man,” Common said. “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”
And there you have it!
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Rapper Trolling for Underage Boys and Girls
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This rapper/producer used to be A list. He has a history of trolling for underage girls on Instagram and also some domestic violence towards women. Now, he is trolling for underage and legal age guys on Instagram.
Can you guess the rapper?
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]