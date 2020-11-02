‘The Real’s’ Jeannie Mai Forced to Leave ‘DWTS’ After Being Hospitalized (Video)

*Though narrowly surviving a vote to remain on “Dancing With the Stars” last week, Jeannie Mai’s journey on the show has come to an end due to a health emergency.

“The Real” co-host was hospitalized after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, a potentially life threatening inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” she told “Good Morning America” in an exclusive statement. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here.”

“I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come,” she added.

Mai competed with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong on the show.

The pair narrowly escaped elimination in last week’s episode, with judge Carrie Ann Inaba casting the tie-breaking vote in favor of keeping Mai in the competition. “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy were sent home by the judges instead.

Watch Jeannie and Brandon’s last dance (the Paso Doble) and near elimination from last week’s show below:

This week’s “DWTS” was originally scheduled to be a double elimination round, with two contestants getting the boot. Now, just one contestant will be sent home in light of Mai having to leave the show.

“Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery,” “DWTS” said in a statement. “Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”