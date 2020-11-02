Columns
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Ready to Love Review Episode 2
*Even in the middle of a pandemic some people are still searching for love.
Perhaps because of social distancing rules, a limited social calendar or strict work schedules it’s harder to find that significant ‘other.’
That’s why reality TV shows such as Ready To Love have become popular among single, educated, Black professionals. And that’s why I plan to provide reviews of season 3 episodes in the coming weeks.
I was drawn to this program, because it helps me to compare my dating requirements to those of other women. And, like most people, I want to see what the competition has to offer. How can I step up my game? Although I’m older than most cast members on this show, I still find it helpful to see what dating in 2020 looks like. And I think you will too.
The first episode of this new season was an introduction of the cast to viewers and to set the tone for the coming weeks. The first two seasons were produced in Atlanta. Cast members were allowed to keep their day jobs, live at home and show up to produce their scenes, according to the production schedule. This season is produced in Houston. Cast members are sequestered at a private resort where everybody lives together unable to leave unless they are booted off the resort. It’s true you really don’t know people until you live with them. This season’s drama will be taken to the next level because they’re stuck on this resort and forced to deal with their emotions all while trying to find ‘the one.’
I foresee major personality clashes, especially between female cast members. Guys tend to be less emotional and more cerebral about their interaction, at least in front of onlookers. This will make for great television, but for finding unconditional love, not so much. Review my video to find out what I think about the cast members of season 3.
Steffanie is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @TCBStef.
Larry Buford: Going off Script!
*Hey fellas! Some of you may remember how nervous you were when, as a teenager, you first started calling girls on the phone. I know I was. I don’t recall asking a girl for her phone number – I would get it from the phone book, which was even more daring and nerve-racking. What if she answered, then hung up on me? What if her father answered the phone? Then, what would I say?
I decided to write and play out a script that went something like:
“Hello, may I speak with Mary?” [hoping she’d answer the phone and not daddy]
“This is she, who’s calling? [so glad she answered the phone]
“This is Larry from school, how are you?”
“I’m doing fine. How did you get my number?”
“From the phone book…I hope you don’t mind.” [hope she can’t tell how nervous I am]
“No, it’s okay.” [so far, so good]
“Have you started the homework assignment yet?”
Now at this point, my palms are sweaty, and the lump in my throat is so big I can hardly swallow! What do I do now? She continues:
“Yeah it was easy, how about you?” [now I’m shaking and fresh out of words, so I say…]
“I…uh, I’m just getting started. Okay, it was nice talking with you; I’ll see you at school.” [whew! I had no confidence in going off script]
After we hung up, I could think of a thousand things I could have said, but when you’re in the hot seat, it’s like being on Family Feud – either you have a good answer, no answer, or you say something stupid! I eventually learned how to listen in the moment and K.I.S.S. (keep it simple stupid!).
Going on Scripture!
As you know, we’re living in a time of moral decline, where everything is questioned and scrutinized – what side do you come down on this issue or that issue!? Rehearsing and training for certain situations like a public speech, earthquake and fire drills; or for people of color to have “the talk” with their kids on what to do when stopped by the police; but what do you do when you’re in a situation that’s not so black or white; not so cut and dry, and your life may be on the line?
By all means be prepared, but what if you were brought before a judge to plead your case, and the proceedings took off in a direction that you did not see coming and had not anticipated?
Many followers of Christ who stood before kings prayed and fasted for favor and the right words to speak, as they never knew how the king would react. Take Queen Esther for instance: She found favor in the sight of the king, and he extended his scepter to her (Esther 8:4,5). She acted in the moment on faith. Then there was Nehemiah: When the king asked why he was saddened, Nehemiah was afraid, and quickly prayed to God before making his request known. He wrote in scripture, “The king granted me the requests because the good hand of my God was upon me” (Nehemiah 2:2-5). He too acted in the moment on faith. Both accounts could have ended in death if not for favor.
So, believers in Christ, as we see the church being attacked more and more in these perilous times, when you are persecuted and your faith comes into question, do not rely on your own script, but rather on scripture. Matthew 10:19,20 reads: “But when they arrest you, do not worry about what to say or how to say it. At that time, you will be given what to say, for it will not be you speaking, but the Spirit of your Father speaking through you.”
Even in our everyday conversations with others, if we rehearse a script in our heads of what we are going to say when it’s our turn to speak, we may not be as attentive and listening very well to what is being said or asked. Let’s learn to communicate effectively.
Proverbs 3:5,6 reads: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”
Please share your thoughts in the user-friendly, no-obligation comment section below.
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]
Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Did They Really Have to Shoot and Kill Walter Wallace Jr.?
*Thousands of viewers have watched a Facebook/YouTube clip of a knife welding young man brandishing his weapon menacingly at a knot of Columbian police officers.
The man taunted, waved his knife, and even lunged at officers. The officers cordoned him off, waited patiently, and continued to talk to him.
The stand-off ended when one officer rushed the suspect from behind with a deft move that knocked the knife out of his hand. He was quickly subdued. The point. Neither he, the officers, or any civilians were injured. The point further, he was taken alive. Here’s the clip of the commendable action by Columbian police.
Why is he alive, then, and Walter Wallace Jr. isn’t? Wallace also had a knife. He had a mental challenge. Yet, He was gunned down by Philadelphia police.
The killing sparked a couple nights of violence in the city. Philadelphia police and city officials were disturbed at the Wallace slaying. They should be. The Wallace slaying was just the latest in the long and never-ending train of police killings of young Black men. And always, the tormenting question: Did they have to die? Weren’t there other ways that police could have handled the incident without gunplay?
Columbian police answered those questions convincingly. They weren’t the only ones. There have been other instances where police also subdued a knife welding suspect without resorting to deadly force. In almost all cases, though the suspects have not been young Black men. Witnesses to the Wallace slaying of Wallace also provided a partial answer. They shouted at police to taser him or use other non-lethal means to subdue him. Wallace’s history of mental illness was known by his family and others. They demanded to know why the police and not trained medical personnel were the first responders to the scene.
The fact that there are other ways to subdue a suspect without resorting to lethal force, and that seemingly the ones most likely to die in a hail of bullets are Black suspects deepens anger and suspicion that this is just another example of police being the judge, jury and executioner of Blacks. Philadelphia police officials, city officials and the DA promise to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the Wallace shooting. There’s little consolation in that since there’s rarely any action taken against the officers involved in dubious shootings.
The police agencies that are on the hot seat for a dubious shooting or another act that results in the death of a civilian investigate themselves. There is almost never an independent, outside agency that will conduct a truly impartial investigation. And when the cops are hauled into a court docket for overuse of deadly force, it’s near impossible to convict.
Get the rest of this article at TheHutchinsonReport.net.
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Don’t Cry For Melania
*When she (Melania Trump) came on the scene during the 2016 election a lot of Americans had questions about her: Was she nothing more than eye candy for her husband?
Was she oblivious to women who accused her husband of sexual harassment – even while they were married – or did she know about allegations of his dubious business practices?
Then there was that video of her getting left at the bottom of the steps during the inauguration that caused people to assume she might be living under duress and needed to be rescued.
But four years later the perception of FLOTUS Melania Trump has changed, and not necessarily for the better.Tell-all books have offered behind-the-scenes perspectives about President Donald Trump and this 3rd wife, the mother is his fifth child!
The verdict: She is as manipulative as the president. The latest example is a tweet from her where FLOTUS tries to give credit to her husband for somebody else’s work.
In case you didn’t know, Purdue Pharma, the company that manufactured opioids, agreed to pay an $8 billion fine admitting they lied about the addictive potency of the drug that led to America’s opioid epidemic! Purdue Pharma also agreed to shut down operations.
FLOTUS Melania tweeted that Purdue Pharma’s downfall was proof the president cares about the health of Americans! I’m calling her out on that lie.
Trump is too busy trying to erase the Affordable Healthcare Act that could leave millions of people who have pre-existing health conditions without healthcare in the middle of a pandemic. He’s too busy pretending to have a healthcare plan – for the past four years – that he never has revealed. And to make matters worse, when Trump contracted the deadly Coronavirus, he was treated by doctors with access to the best medical treatments and experience to help him recover rapidly. His access to testing and treatment are not the norm. If it was 200,000 Americans wouldn’t be dead because of COVID-19.
The care and concern shown for the president’s health is far greater than what pharmaceutical companies such as Purdue Pharma exhibit towards other Americans. Even though company executives agreed to pay an $8 billion fine, who got the money and how will it be used? Click on the video to find out why company executives agreed to walk away.
Steffanie is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @tcbstef.
