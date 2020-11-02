RadioScope-OldSchool
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Stephanie Mills / LISTEN
*Episode 6 of the Radioscope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Stephanie Mills.
The larger than life talent in a 4’11” package sat down with us to discuss her 12th album, “Home,” named after her signature song from “The Wiz.”
It had been 15 years since she originated the role of Dorothy in the Broadway musical, and Mills was finally ready to revisit the tune, delivered in a whole new context.
Mills also talks about her working and personal relationship with Angela Winbush, who penned her first No. 1 single “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love,” and also wrote and produced her single “Something In The Way (You Make Me Feel)” from this album, which also went to No. 1, along with the title track.
Mills gets candid about not feeling attractive at times and expresses insecurity over her height. She also talks about the end of her marriage to Shalamar’s Jeffrey Daniel, her opinion on the singing talent of “dance” artists Janet Jackson, Pebbles and Paula Abdul, working with Teddy Riley and wanting to record in the future with Luther Vandross and Michael Jackson.
MORE NEWS: Tiffany Haddish Slams Common Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s Gonna Work’
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jodie Turner-Smith: Actress to Play Anne Boleyn in U.K. Series
*“Queen & Slim” star Jodie Turner-Smith will play Queen Anne Boleyn in a three-part drama that will air on the ViacomCBS-backed U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 U.K.
Directed by Lynsey Miller and penned by Eve Hedderwick Turner, the psychological series will detail the final months of the life of King Henry VIII’s second wife, EW reports.
“I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history’s most controversial queens to the screen,” said Turner-Smith in a statement, per Variety. “Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination. In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today. I look forward to bringing my heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the fall of this iconic woman.”
READ MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith on Not Passing ‘Fear’ to Daughter Through Breastfeeding
“The drama will explore the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous queen’s perspective,” Channel 5 said in a statement. “The psychological drama follows her as she struggles to survive, to secure a future for her daughter, and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her.”
Fable founders Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell are the producers.
Ward and Farrell said: “We feel that history has side-lined the voice of this ambitious Queen in favor of the men who brought her down, and that Lynsey Miller’s beautiful, intimate vision will put Anne’s gaze at the heart of the piece.” Turner-Smith continued: “Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination.”
Turner-Smith will be joined in the series by co-stars Amanda Burton (White House Farm), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Thalissa Teixeira (Trigonometry), Barry Ward (Des) and Jamael Westman (Animals).
Henry VIII split with the Catholic Church in 1533 to marry Anne Boleyn after divorcing Catherine of Aragon. The day after he had Anne beheaded, Henry married Jane Seymour.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Rapper Trolling for Underage Boys and Girls
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This rapper/producer used to be A list. He has a history of trolling for underage girls on Instagram and also some domestic violence towards women. Now, he is trolling for underage and legal age guys on Instagram.
Can you guess the rapper?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ciara and Her Son Future Jr. Channel Cardi B and Offset for Halloween
*Cardi B was quite impressed with Ciara and her son Future Zahir dressing up as the rapper and her husband Offset for Halloween.
The singer and her son copied Cardi’s look from her “Invasion of Privacy” album.
On Friday, Ciara shared photos and video of the costumes, captioning the image “CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise. 😎 #Halloween.”
Cardi herself replied, “I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype!” she wrote on Instagram. She also reposted Ciara’s video with the caption: “I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”
Check out the IG post below and SWIPE through to see the video.
READ MORE: Why Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America Doesn’t Add Up – It’s Tin Foil (VIDEO)
View this post on Instagram
Offset also noted his love for the tribute, writing, “I love this this toooo hard C.”
Several other celebrities added comments, with Vancessa Bryant writing “Yaaaas! Came through drippin’ as Cardi. You and Future look so good. So cute!”
“Omg I am screaming!!!” added Khloé Kardashian while La La Anthony wrote, “So good ‼️‼️”
Jennifer Hudson commented, “This so cute!!!”
Ciara also recreated Meghan Thee Stallion’s look from the cover of her recent song “Girls in the Hood,” along with a video of her twerking to the rapper’s song “Hot Girl Summer.”
Check out the clip below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#TSRHalloweenWars: #Ciara said 🗣my knees still working too! 😩👏🏽👏🏽#MeganTheeStallion (SWIPE)
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]