Pastor Accused of Urinating on Black Woman Onboard Delta Flight Resigns Post: report
*The North Carolina pastor who reportedly urinated on a female passenger during a Delta flight has resigned his post.
We previously reported, a Michigan woman says she woke up to a man urinating on her during a flight to Detroit from Las Vegas. That man happened to be “well-known pastor” Daniel Chalmers from North Carolina, New York Daily News reports.
The incident happened on a red-eye flight. Alicia Beverly told local media that most of the people on the plane were asleep at the time. She was sleeping in the back of the plane next to her sister when suddenly she woke up to the feeling of being urinated on.
“It felt warm, like on the side of me I felt something warm,” she said. “I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up,” Beverly continued. “By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!”
An off-duty police officer was among those who heard Beverly scream on the plane and he rushed over to restrain the pastor.
“He didn’t say anything the whole time he was standing there,” Beverly said. She had to sit in her urine-soaked clothes for the rest of the flight.
After landing at Detroit Metro in Romulus, the pastor was taken into custody with possible charges pending.
According to a police report, the pastor’s breath smelled of alcohol and his eyes were red.
“I peed on her,” Chalmers allegedly said when interviewed by police. “I thought I was going to the bathroom.”
His blood-alcohol content was .017 upon testing, reported the Winston-Salem Journal.
Chalmers has “expressed grief and horror” to his fellow pastors at his Raleigh-Durham church before abruptly resigning Friday, according to Catch The Fire’s senior leaders, Murray Smith and Ash Smith. They claim he was horrified “over his actions and the effects on his fellow passenger.”
“Catch The Fire Raleigh-Durham was shocked and saddened to learn (on Oct. 27) about Chalmers’ arrest in connection with the Oct. 12 incident,” read the Smiths’ statement.
Beverly has reportedly filed a $2 million civil lawsuit.
crime
Iowa Mother (Eloise Chairs) Shot Dead in Front of Her Five Children Inside Chuck E. Cheese
*(Via Daily Mail) – A mother-of-five was shot dead inside a busy Chuck E. Cheese after she got into an argument with another mother over her son’s snatched card game.
Eloise Chairs, 29, from Illinois, died Sunday following an argument with another mother, whose friend allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her.
“Eloise always put her children first,’ a sister, Christena Chairs, told WQAD. ‘Eloise was shot in front of her children, blood covering them all.”
In a family restaurant designed to host children’s birthday parties and other festive occasions, Chairs argued with another mother after her son’s card game was taken, family said.
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, a friend of the other mother, then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Chairs. Pollion fled the fast-food restaurant after the shooting, police said.
A bullet struck Chairs in the shoulder, hitting a main artery and causing her to bleed out, family told WQAD.
Police who arrived at the scene found her unresponsive.
The mother of five was rushed to Genesis Medical Center East, where she died.
Immediately after the shooting, families were allowed to leave the Chuck E. Cheese in groups, some pushing strollers festooned with balloons, reported the Quad-City Times. The restaurant remains closed.
The next day police captured Pollion in Rock Island County in Illinois, across the Mississippi River from Davenport. She waived extradition to Iowa, according to the Times.
crime
Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Calls Proceedings A ‘Betrayal’ in Exclusive Interview / WATCH
*In a “CBS This Morning” exclusive, two grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case told co-host Gayle King that prosecutors from the Kentucky attorney general’s office never presented grand jurors with the option to consider indicting officers on more serious charges for Taylor’s death.
In addition they described what they say happened during the grand jury proceedings and how they felt blindsided by public comments from the Kentucky attorney general.
Last month the Kentucky attorney general told a local Fox affiliate, “If the jurors wanted to make an assessment about different charges they could have done that.”
Watch Part 1:
#EXCLUSIVE: 2 grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case tell @GayleKing prosecutors never presented them with the option to consider indicting officers on more serious charges for her death — which they say left them feeling frustrated & disgusted. pic.twitter.com/3fHgy2Dse1
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 28, 2020
Watch Part 2:
WATCH: Two grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case tell @GayleKing they were shocked that more serious charges were not presented by the Attorney General’s office and are speaking out now, so everyone understands the truth. pic.twitter.com/Zzzc8H4r9b
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 28, 2020
Excerpts:
– Juror #2: “They didn’t give us the charges up front…when they gave us all of that testimony, over 20-somethin’ hours, and then to say that these are the only charges that they’re coming up with, it’s like, ‘Well, what did we just sit through?’ And then to be told that, we’re not chargin’ them– with anything else…To me, it was a betrayal.”
– Juror #2: “They never gave us the opportunity to deliberate on anything but the charges for Hankison. That was it. As a matter of fact, when they announced that there were the only charges, it was a uproar in that room….There were several more charges that could have gone forward on all of those officers or at least the 3 shooters.”
– Attorney Kevin Glogower: “From a legal perspective, it looked like they weren’t following the grand jurors and they only wanted the grand jurors to follow them, which is contrary to the actual rule.”
– Juror #1 on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s press conference: “When he stated that there were six possible murder charges and that the grand jury had agreed that those didn’t apply. The first time I heard the word, “six possible murder charges,” was in that news conference.”
– Juror #2: “I really felt that this was all Cameron. This was up to him. We didn’t get a choice in that at all. So I was livid….by the time I heard what he was sayin’, everything that came out of his mouth, I was sayin’, “Liar.” ‘Cause we didn’t agree to anything. We never met Cameron.”
– Juror #1 on Breonna Taylor’s mother: “I have no idea how she feels, I can only imagine. But I needed her to know that– again, to what Number Two was saying, that is that we tried. We were only allowed to decide on what they gave to us.”
– Juror #1 on staying anonymous: “Mainly for my family’s safety. There’s people out there that don’t agree with what we’re doing. Most people do, but there’s a few out there that probably don’t. And I just as soon keep it that way.”
crime
Keith Raniere: Leader of NXIVM Cult Gets 120 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking [VIDEO]
*The leader of the NXIVM sex cult has been sentenced to 120 years in prison.
Keith Raniere used NXIVM as a self-help workshop to force at least over a dozen women and teen girls to have sex with him. His alleged crimes ar documented in the HBO series “The Vow,” which was recently picked up for a second season.
Raniere was found guilty of federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges back in June 2019, PEOPLE reports.
