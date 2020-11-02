Pastor Accused of Urinating on Black Woman Onboard Delta Flight Resigns Post: report

*The North Carolina pastor who reportedly urinated on a female passenger during a Delta flight has resigned his post.

We previously reported, a Michigan woman says she woke up to a man urinating on her during a flight to Detroit from Las Vegas. That man happened to be “well-known pastor” Daniel Chalmers from North Carolina, New York Daily News reports.

The incident happened on a red-eye flight. Alicia Beverly told local media that most of the people on the plane were asleep at the time. She was sleeping in the back of the plane next to her sister when suddenly she woke up to the feeling of being urinated on.

“It felt warm, like on the side of me I felt something warm,” she said. “I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up,” Beverly continued. “By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!”

An off-duty police officer was among those who heard Beverly scream on the plane and he rushed over to restrain the pastor.

“He didn’t say anything the whole time he was standing there,” Beverly said. She had to sit in her urine-soaked clothes for the rest of the flight.

After landing at Detroit Metro in Romulus, the pastor was taken into custody with possible charges pending.

According to a police report, the pastor’s breath smelled of alcohol and his eyes were red.

“I peed on her,” Chalmers allegedly said when interviewed by police. “I thought I was going to the bathroom.”

His blood-alcohol content was .017 upon testing, reported the Winston-Salem Journal.

Chalmers has “expressed grief and horror” to his fellow pastors at his Raleigh-Durham church before abruptly resigning Friday, according to Catch The Fire’s senior leaders, Murray Smith and Ash Smith. They claim he was horrified “over his actions and the effects on his fellow passenger.”

“Catch The Fire Raleigh-Durham was shocked and saddened to learn (on Oct. 27) about Chalmers’ arrest in connection with the Oct. 12 incident,” read the Smiths’ statement.

Beverly has reportedly filed a $2 million civil lawsuit.