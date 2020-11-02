Education
Memphis Boy, 6, Raps Careers Beginning with Every Letter of the Alphabet (Watch)
*A 6-year-old Memphis boy is getting national attention for a viral video where he raps the ABCs of careers!
Six-year-old Robert Samuel White and his father Bobby came up with the “You Can Be ABCs” of careers, rapping about a different career for every letter of the alphabet. For example, Sam raps: “You can be an F, you can be a firefighter, fight fires in red trucks.”
The adorable video has gone viral with more than 40,000 views on YouTube!
Watch below:
Morehouse College Partners With Points of Light in Social Justice Initiative to Fight Systemic Racism (Video)
*Global nonprofit Points of Light is partnering with Morehouse College, the nation’s only historically black college focused on educating men, to launch “Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism,” a new initiative designed to empower businesses, nonprofits and individuals to use their influence to fight against systemic racism.
In cooperation with leading experts, Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism will host a series of virtual and in-person community forums that will feature leaders in the racial equity movement, partnering organizations, grassroots organizers and everyday people who have experienced racism and are fighting against injustice.
Each community conversation will provide strategies for taking action and resources for deeper learning so that participants can have the tools necessary to launch effective social issue campaigns in their communities.
The first conversation titled, “Moving Forward: Taking Action on Race and Equity,” will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. This discussion will be moderated by Points of Light president and CEO Natalye Paquin with special guests, Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center; Michael Smith, executive director of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and Frederick J. Riley, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Weave: The Social Fabric Project. This event will serve as the official kick off for the monthly forums.
For more information about Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism, check out the fundraising videos below. To learn about upcoming events, resources and ways to get engaged, visit www.pointsoflight.org/listen-learn-act-to-end-racism/.
Black Doctor (Shawn Smith) Launches Diabetes Meal Plan For African Americans
Austin, TX — Dr. Shawn Smith, CEO and founder of the My Black Diabetes Meal Plan, has released the first-ever core product for reversing diabetes in African American pre-diabetics & Type 2 patients. It is called The 28 Day Plan. Designed to address the systemic challenges Black Americans face when dealing with diabetes, the program makes eating well a habit, not a chore.
The 28 Day Plan has taken the team over 560 hours of nutritional investigation to acquire and build. The core plan comes with easy to use software built around Black ‘soul food’ culture, detailed recipe and grocery lists, and a baseline of food combinations that have been used to take user A1cs (the three-month snapshot of blood sugar levels) from a 12 (high and unhealthy) to 5.2 (normal range).
Each plan is supported with a unique alkaline approach and backed by decades of peer-reviewed nutrition science shown to be the most impactful on blood glucose levels in long-term participants. With a growing community of Black diabetics also available through the platform, Black people facing diabetes learn quickly that they have a community of supporters who are going through the same experiences and are eager to grow together.
“We’re out to initiate a new type of Black activism & empowerment, one where serving our community in powerful ways is completely normal,” says Dr. Smith. “Since we know Black diabetics are 50% more likely to go blind from the disease and 2.5 times more likely to die from diabetic complications than their White counterparts, I believe one of the best forms of protest is to live life without the fear of death or the stress of a failing body. Unfortunately, you can’t do that if you’re A1cs are too high.
Removing Type 2 diabetes and its complications from the Black community is one way we’re giving our people their freedom back… and it’s only the beginning.”
“I’m so glad you are [My Black Diabetes Meal Plan] getting involved in this fight,” said Dr. Antonio Smith (no relation to founder) of Internal Medicine Physician at Harper University Hospital- Detroit Medical Center. “Lifestyle change is one of the most overlooked ways diabetic patients are able to permanently get off medication that I’ve seen. We needed something like this.”
The 28 Day Plan is customized and personalized for each user. The free diabetic assessment and plan are now available for use directly online at MyBlackDiabetesMealPlan.com.
The purpose of My Black Diabetes Meal Plan is to eradicate Type 2 diabetes in the Black community. With painstaking research, collaborations with internal medicine physicians, and chronically high HbA1cs.
For press inquiries, contact Shawn Smith at [email protected] or 512-456-8017.
Indiana High School Apologizes After Student is Listed in Yearbook Photo as ‘Black Guy’
*The superintendent of an Indiana high school issued a video apology this week after a photo caption in the school’s 2020 yearbook listed an African American student on the boys’ basketball team as “BLACK GUY” instead of by his name.
The image from the Brown County High School yearbook went viral on social media, prompting the video message from school district Superintendent Laura Hammack on Tuesday.
“It has been brought to our attention that that yearbook has a truly incomprehensible statement included in it,” she said. “We are currently trying to better understand what that situation is all about.”
Officials launched an investigation after being made aware of the situation, and Hammack said the school district has promised the student and his family that “this awful situation” will be addressed.
“This is a clear violation of our nondiscrimination policy,” she said.
Hammack said it was unclear exactly how the caption made it through a series of revisions with the yearbook. In a joint statement released earlier Monday with high school Principal Matthew Stark, administrators acknowledged that the yearbook is put together by a group of students in the “only class at this school where all assignments and homework are published for all to see.”
To rectify the situation, Hammack said the school district is planning on republishing new yearbooks and having the school district foot the expense.
