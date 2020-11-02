race
Group Spends Halloween Restoring Gravestones at Harpers Ferry’s Oldest Black Cemetery (Video)
*A small group came together on Halloween to restore gravestones at the oldest African American cemetery in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
The group refurbishes the headstones as a way of honoring the memories of the deceased.
Ed Hall, president of the Cedar Hill Cemetery, told local news affiliate ABC7, “I often come down here and just walk around, talk to different people that I’ve known in my life and they were very much a part of my life. I consider Cedar Hill my little park.”
Also working at Cedar Hill Saturday was Ed Wheeless, Chair of the Harpers Ferry Bolivar Historic Foundation.
“This is the headstone of… three sisters that lived in Harpers Ferry and Bolivar around the end of the 19th century,” he said as he kneeled in front of a modest stone, filling in a crack. Once it’s repaired, he said it will be cleaned, the whole process serving to “give it a new life.”
Watch video of the group’s restoration efforts below.
#BlackLivesMatter
Severed Deer Heads Left Near Black Lives Matter, Biden-Harris signs in Oregon (Video)
*In two different locations in Oregon, two severed deer heads were found in places clearly designed to send a message. One was in front of a Black Lives Matter sign, while the other one was found in front of a Biden-Harris sign and a Black Lives Matter Sign.
Lake Oswego police are investigating the situation but can’t say right now if this was a form of voter intimidation or a hate crime, reports KATU. In an email to the outlet, a spokesperson said “whether or not we classify the case as a Bias Crime or Incident or some other classification has no bearing on how we investigate the incident. We will take the case where the facts lead us and, if we are able to determine there was bias involved, then we will add that classification to the cases.”
At Steven and Ellen Gass’ home in West Linn, sign vandalism has become a common occurrence. Their surveillance cameras have captured people tearing down their American flag and Biden-Harris signs three times in the last month.
The Gass’ believe that at least one of the incidents at their home was meant as a form of intimidation. Instead of taking down their signs, they add two more each time it happens. Now there are eight signs on their fence.
Books
Book Review: Ms. Humpty Dumpty & The Real Pain of Racism
First off, I’d like to address the gender-added title, Ms. Humpty Dumpty. I went over the old nursery rhyme and discovered that Humpty had no gender, so “it” was asexual. Traditional references suggested that Humpty was a “he,” but here’s the commonly accepted origin according to Wikipedia:
“A large cannon which is believed to have been used in [the] English Civil War (1642-1649), specifically, in the 1648 Siege of Colchester. The rhyme came about because as Colchester was under siege, one of the cannons from the attacking side managed to destroy the wall ‘Humpty Dumpty’ was positioned on.”
The nursery rhyme does not specify gender either, so “Humpty” could be a symbol for any failed or “felled” endeavor:
“Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,
Humpty Dumpty had a great fall;
All the king’s horses and all the king’s men
Couldn’t put Humpty together again.”
So thus, we have an author, Dr. Mary D. Edwards who takes license to gender-specify Humpty in a very unique way! Her new book – Ms. Humpty Dumpty & The Real Pain of Racism (© 2020 Leaves of Gold Publishing) – offers insight to the pain of racism and its origin based on skin color.
SHE AIN’T PLAYING: Kamala Harris Educates Those Who Mock Her Name / WATCH
As a minister of the gospel, Dr. Edwards draws from a sermon she delivered some 25 years ago wherein she depicted Humpty as a Black female. She writes: “When this Ms. Humpty Dumpty fell off the wall, she didn’t splatter all over the place. Only her shell, her outer covering, shattered. Inside she was hard-boiled! Hard-boiled because of the heat of racism. Hard-boiled because of the pain of racism.”
In the book she cites many examples of blatant racism like how actress Hattie McDaniel who won an Academy Award as “Mammy” in the movie “Gone with the Wind,” but still considered second class. Dr. Edwards cites many other examples that date back to the biblical stories of Jacob and Esau and the 12 tribes of Israel. That same evil spirit, she laments, is what kept chiseling away until Ms. Humpty began to teeter. She goes through a plethora of historical facts and biblical accounts of racism throughout the ages, and concludes that Ms. Humpty did not incidentally just have a great fall, but was pushed!
In the section titled “Laying the Axe to the Root of Racism and Inferiority” – co-authored with Dr. Edwards’ beloved late husband Reverend Eddie Edwards – the book delves into the “so-called” curse of Noah’s son Ham, and the satanic speech by British slave owner Willie Lynch (from which we get the word “lynching”) in 1712 in which he declared in part: “I have a fool proof method for controlling your Black slaves.”
This is a very interesting book as Dr. Edwards unpacks the truth about “The Lie” that the African descendants of the Cushite Nation are cursed. She “feels a commission and calling to bring down the barriers that divide races…” for the spiritual development of all people.
This is a well-written, comprehensive book that I highly recommend to bring about a better understanding of the racial tension we are still experiencing even today.
A resident of Detroit, Michigan, Dr. Edwards is co-founder of Joy of Jesus Ministries, and CEO of Leaves of Gold Consulting, LLC. She is also the founder of Widows with Wisdom, The Called and Ready Writers, His Lovely Wife Ministries, and MEDIC Ministries.
The book is available on Amazon and at Leavesofgoldconsulting.com. Contact Dr. Edwards at: [email protected]
Business
Morehouse College Partners With Points of Light in Social Justice Initiative to Fight Systemic Racism (Video)
*Global nonprofit Points of Light is partnering with Morehouse College, the nation’s only historically black college focused on educating men, to launch “Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism,” a new initiative designed to empower businesses, nonprofits and individuals to use their influence to fight against systemic racism.
In cooperation with leading experts, Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism will host a series of virtual and in-person community forums that will feature leaders in the racial equity movement, partnering organizations, grassroots organizers and everyday people who have experienced racism and are fighting against injustice.
Each community conversation will provide strategies for taking action and resources for deeper learning so that participants can have the tools necessary to launch effective social issue campaigns in their communities.
The first conversation titled, “Moving Forward: Taking Action on Race and Equity,” will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. This discussion will be moderated by Points of Light president and CEO Natalye Paquin with special guests, Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center; Michael Smith, executive director of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and Frederick J. Riley, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Weave: The Social Fabric Project. This event will serve as the official kick off for the monthly forums.
For more information about Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism, check out the fundraising videos below. To learn about upcoming events, resources and ways to get engaged, visit www.pointsoflight.org/listen-learn-act-to-end-racism/.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]