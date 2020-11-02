Television
Eve Confirms Exit From CBS ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons
*After four years co-hosting “The Talk,” Eve is leaving the CBS daytime talk show at the end of December.
The rapper/actress noted from her home in London that she is unable to travel due to the latest COVID-19 related lockdown in the UK. Eve is now focused on “expanding her family,” Deadline reports.
“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”
“We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way,” she added. “So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”
“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you,” she continued.
Eve’s announcement was met with love and support from her co-hosts Sharon Osbournce, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba.
“Real friends support each other. We all support you,” said Inaba.
“Eve, I love and respect you, always, always. And there is a big place here for you always in my heart. I love you…I just want you to be happy,” said Osbourne. And Underwood added, “Hurry up so I can be an Auntie.”
Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce Officially Called Off
*Cardi B lawyers have filed to dismiss her complaint for divorce from rapper Offset.
We previously reported… weeks after announcing their separation, Cardi confirmed on social media that she and her estranged hubby had reconciled.
The couple reunited for Cardi’s 28th birthday in Las Vegas, and were seen showing plenty of affection.
“I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick,” Cardi told fans during an Instagram livestream.
She also shot down allegations that she’s bipolar. “I know I’m not bipolar ’cause I took a test.”
Cardi B explains why she took Offset back. pic.twitter.com/YqZjjW8kOA
— Rap Alert (@rapalert2) October 14, 2020
The “Wap” rapper went on to tell fans that she and Offset are simply a young, dysfunctional couple.
She also told fans that she initially filed for divorce because she couldn’t deal with the constant fighting.
“I’ve seen all the love and prayers that you guys have been sending me, however, I don’t really need it. I’m okay. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear,” she said on Instagram Live. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshi*t.”
Cardi admitted that she took her husband back because she likes to be spoiled with expensive gifts.
“I do like material things,” she said to her fans. “What do you want me to do? The nigga gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some dick for my birthday. … We’re some really typical two young motherfuckers, got married early. … We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctional ass relationships.”
Wesley Snipes on Serving Prison Time for Tax Evasion and Trump’s IRS Controversy
*Wesley Snipes has opened up about serving prison time for tax evasion and how it helped him become a “better person.”
In a new interview with The Guardian, the “Blade” actor said, “I hope I came out a better person.”
“I came out a clearer person,” added Snipes. “Clearer on my values, clearer on my purpose, clearer about my relationship with my ancestors and the great god and the great goddess above, and clearer on what I was going to do once I had my freedom back.”
“The biggest thing I got from it was learning the value of time and how we often squander it … I understand that very clearly now, having been away from my family and loved ones two and a half years,” he continued.
Snipes, 58, served three years in prison after he was sentenced in 2008 and fined $5 million for tax evasion. In 2010, he began his sentence in federal prison and was released in 2013.
“I made decisions. I accept the ramifications of those decisions. No one forced me to take that person as my accountant; no one forced me to take that person as my lawyer. No one forced me to believe what they were saying. That was on me,” he said. “I don’t have time to sit back and say I was wronged and recapture all that was lost.”
“I’ve gained so much more. I understand so much more,” he added. “And if two and a half years of my life were in meditation and isolation up at that camp out of the 100 I plan on living, good deal. Good deal.”
When asked by why President Trump was never investigated for avoiding paying federal income taxes as reported by the New York Times in September, Snipes said: “Well, that’s an easy answer. He’s the president of the United States.”
Trump was willingly not paying taxes long before he was elected president, to which Snipes noted: “This is not rocket science. It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.”
Jodie Turner-Smith: Actress to Play Anne Boleyn in U.K. Series
*“Queen & Slim” star Jodie Turner-Smith will play Queen Anne Boleyn in a three-part drama that will air on the ViacomCBS-backed U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 U.K.
Directed by Lynsey Miller and penned by Eve Hedderwick Turner, the psychological series will detail the final months of the life of King Henry VIII’s second wife, EW reports.
“I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history’s most controversial queens to the screen,” said Turner-Smith in a statement, per Variety. “Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination. In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today. I look forward to bringing my heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the fall of this iconic woman.”
“The drama will explore the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous queen’s perspective,” Channel 5 said in a statement. “The psychological drama follows her as she struggles to survive, to secure a future for her daughter, and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her.”
Fable founders Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell are the producers.
Ward and Farrell said: “We feel that history has side-lined the voice of this ambitious Queen in favor of the men who brought her down, and that Lynsey Miller’s beautiful, intimate vision will put Anne’s gaze at the heart of the piece.” Turner-Smith continued: “Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination.”
Turner-Smith will be joined in the series by co-stars Amanda Burton (White House Farm), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Thalissa Teixeira (Trigonometry), Barry Ward (Des) and Jamael Westman (Animals).
Henry VIII split with the Catholic Church in 1533 to marry Anne Boleyn after divorcing Catherine of Aragon. The day after he had Anne beheaded, Henry married Jane Seymour.
