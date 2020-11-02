Podcast
Entrepreneur JoAnn Scaife Launches Intriguing New Weekly Podcast, Black History Matters 365
*Entrepreneur and respected communicator JoAnn Scaife has launched an intriguing new weekly podcast, Black History Matters 365. Scaife was recently named the national spokesperson for Black History 365 Education (BH365), a new educational organization focused on documenting the history of Black persons, groups, and cultures in North America.
Recent guests on the podcast have included authors Joel A. Freeman, Ph.D., and Dr. Walter Milton, Jr. of Black History 365: An Inclusive Account of American History; Chris Sanders, former NFL wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans; Dr. Susan West, vice president and chief of staff at Belmont University; and Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr., Civil Rights Movement activist, and Freedom Rider.
“I am thrilled to be the host of this extraordinary new podcast, which is part of Black History 365 Education, a Black-owned and operated faith-based company that has created a revolutionary educational curriculum to display the inclusiveness of African American History,” says Scaife. “In addition to hosting the podcast, I am honored to serve as Black History 365 Education’s spokesperson and Liaison Entrepreneur for the faith-based market. This is truly a God-sent mission for me.”
In her position as BH365 spokesperson, Scaife will help communicate the message of the organization and its new U.S. history textbook, Black History 365 by Freeman and Milton. Both the podcast and the new textbook are generating strong support from educators and influential community leaders.
“Scaife’s podcast is unique because of the compelling questions she asks, along with her ability to unearth creative ways to fill in the education gap in our public schools, community-based organizations and also in the faith-based community,” says Dr. Freeman, who also is the CEO of The Freeman Institute.
“I believe in and support the K-12 Black History 365 (BH365) curriculum,” says Ambassador Andrew Young. “I encourage every school district throughout the United States to strongly consider adopting the comprehensive Black History 365 curriculum as their choice for African American studies.”
A serial entrepreneur whose endeavors include Living Single in Faith, a business that focuses on inspiring singles, and Restorations Corner Ministry, a non-profit organization that focuses on collegiate ministry, Scaife was a natural choice to launch the Black History Matters 365 podcast.
“Entrepreneurship is a mission in my life,” she explains. “I take it seriously, and launching the Black History Matters 365 podcast is one of my most passionate projects yet. It’s an honor to interview some of the greatest history-makers of our time. The goal of the podcast is to introduce the theme, ‘African American History as American History,’ in a whole new way, by shining a light on the lives of those in the past and present who have contributed to every level of life. Creating a space for their voices to be heard and for their stories to be told is something I commit to daily.”
Scaife is also the founder and CEO of Restorations Corner Ministry, a non-profit organization that focuses on collegiate ministry, which trains college students to become highly effective leaders on campus and in the community. She also is the founder of Living Single in Faith, a business that focuses on inspiring singles. She is the published author of the devotional book, Beside Still Waters, the first in a planned series of six volumes. For more information, visit besidestillwaters30.com.
Scaife, a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, made history as the first African American female to graduate from Belmont’s School of Religion. She currently is a candidate for the Master of Divinity degree and a scholarship recipient for the Women Leadership Initiative program at Central Baptist Theological Seminary. Her master’s emphasis is on the ministries of education and finance.
With a career of more than 20 years, Scaife has worked with numerous Christian publishing companies, churches, and music industry businesses, serving in the capacity of product manager and developer, advisor, magazine editor, marketing director, publisher, producer, and more. Studying, teaching, and leading others daily to understand the Word of God, her heartbeat is to impact others with the truths of the Bible through her personal and spiritual experiences. She is a highly sought-after inspirational speaker for religious organizations, businesses, universities, and civic institutions. She has amassed numerous awards and recognition throughout her journey, including Who’s Who Women of America; Editor of CCM Urban Magazine; Urban Mission Spokesperson for Wycliffe Bible Translators; Board Member of West African Children’s Mission in Chicago; Project Manager for West African Girls Skill Center in Burkina Faso; Gospel Music Association (GMA) Industry Track Committee Member and Urban Task Force Coordinator; Miss Teen World Pageant (State Representative for Florida); Miss Black Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and Miss Black Florida Pageant contestant.
A native of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Scaife currently resides in Nashville, TN, where she serves as a collegiate minister, entrepreneur, and businesswoman in the financial industry.
BH365 is a new educational organization focused on documenting the history of Black persons, groups, and cultures in North America. BH365’s purpose is to create cutting-edge resources that invite students, educators, and other readers to become critical thinkers, compassionate listeners, fact-based, respectful communicators, and action-oriented solutionists. For more information about Black History 365 Education and the organization’s history textbook, visit blackhistory365education.com.
Supporters can access the BHM 365 Podcast from a variety of podcast providers, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Overcast, Deezer, and many others. For more information about the BHM 365 Podcast, visit blackhistorymatters365.buzzsprout.com.
Arts & Culture
TAYO Fatunla: A Taste of Caribbean – The island of Trinidad Talks Cartoons
*The National Animation Festival Animae Caribe weekend has just taken place in Trinidad and Trini Good Media hosted by Franka Philip on ZOOM brought together panelists to discuss political cartoons including discussing the Nigerian bloody protests in Lagos in October among other news stories and the US Presidential election.
Moderator, Franka Philip of Trini Good media, Nigerian cartoonist TAYO Fatunla, Judy Raymond, Editor in chief of Trinidad’s Newsday newspaper and Trinidad’s cartoonist Dion Jennings spoke extensively about cartoons, censorship, and the future of cartoons.
EURweb.com contributor TAYO Fatunla is an award winning Nigerian Comic Artist, writer and illustrator and Editorial cartoonist and creator of the Black History cartoons OUR ROOTS featured on EURweb.com. He is a graduate of the prestigious U.S. Art school, The Kubert School, New Jersey. His cartoons are used for educational purposes in school books, Newsletters, journals and for presentations and exhibitions – www.tayofatunla.com
Arts & Culture
Juan Winans: Award-Winning Recording Artist Releases Inspirational Single ‘NOW’ / LISTEN
*Songwriter, producer and singer Juan Winans releases his brand new single titled “NOW” today, Friday, October 30, 2020.
Executive produced by Michael-Anthony Taylor, the song can be accessed now on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, YouTube, and other digital retail and streaming sites. (Or, hear it HERE by scrolling down to the YouTube player.)
“NOW” features snippets from the late Congressman John Lewis’ 1963 speech at the historic March on Washington, paired with Winans’ insightful lyrics, which begin: “We don’t have another day, another time, another place/And no longer can we wait, it’s gotta be NOW/Our sons and daughters ripped away, don’t let their lives be in vain/If we ever want to change, it’s gotta be NOW.”
Winans wrote the tune and performed it live on Sunday, October 25, 2020, during the Biden For President campaign’s “GOTV L!VE: A Soul of the Nation Gospel Concert Special,” an all-star music and motivation pre-election rally that aired nationally this week to more than 65 gospel music stations across Urban One, FOX SOUL, and iHeartRadio networks. Hosted by actress Meaghan Good and her husband, film producer DeVon Franklin, the broadcast event featured prominent speakers from politics, faith-based organizations, entertainment, and sports as well as musical performances by Winans as well as his sister, Deborah Joy Winans, and MAJOR., JoJo, J.J. Hairston, Tamela Mann, and The Resistance Revival Chorus.
“I wrote ‘NOW’ as a clarion call to all who seek to act on their convictions, that we are at a moment of necessary action,” explains Winans, who also produced the track. “It is not enough to believe others should or will speak for any of us who wish to have our voices heard and our fundamental rights honored. Individuals must speak now, must act now, must vote now to contribute to – and ensure – a lasting collective good. We must pick up the mantle of leaders who preceded and fought for us, and continue their leadership.”
The new single, which will be featured on his forthcoming album, is the latest in a string of powerful songs and thrilling performances by Winans, a third-generation member of one of gospel’s first families, The Winans. His recent DARE Records single with his wife, Juan and Lisa Winans’ “It Belongs To Me” featuring Marvin Winans, is currently No. 7 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Airplay chart and No. 8 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Sales chart.
Juan began his career as a teenaged member of the group Winans Phase 2, which also featured his eldest brother, Carvin, and his cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group’s first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Album charts. Juan’s father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group The Winans, which includes his uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans; they are the sons of the late David “Pop” Winans and Dolores “Mom” Winans, who have also recorded together. Juan also starred in the theatrical production of Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story written by his uncle BeBe Winans and also starred his sister, Deborah Joy Winans of the hit drama series, Greenleaf. His songs have been recorded by such artists as Mary Mary, Joe, Lalah Hathaway, Smokie Norful, Michael Bolton, and others.
Listen to Juan Winans‘ ‘Now’:
Arts & Culture
Letitia Wright & Malachi Kirby, Stars in New Film as the ‘Mangrove Nine’ – EUR Exclusive/Watch
*The new film “Mangrove” tells the story of the “Mangrove 9,” a group of British black activists who were tried for provoking riots during a protest in 1970.
“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright plays the role of Altheia Jones-Le Cointe, a Trinidadian physician and research scientist and also leader in the British Black Panther Movement.
“I can’t describe this woman in one word. I would just say extraordinary because she made a difference where she was. She’s the everyday woman. She made a difference when she was in university studying biochemistry. She made a difference to stand up against people who wanted to come into the school.”
The film takes us through the powerful trial and shows racial tensions between Britain police and Black activists. It comes at a critical time as racial tensions and protests are growing across the world currently.
“These aren’t new issues. I think that’s why the world hasn’t exploded in the way that it should under this conversation because it’s been happening and we’re still having the conversation. We didn’t know it would be this relevant in the way that it is now,” says fellow actor Malachi Kirby.
Both Kirby and Wright we’re more than able to tap into their character roles as Altheia and Darcus Howe. From the Trinidadian dialects to passion on set, both actors agreed they wanted the experience to be exuberant. Kirby says:
“Every day was a celebration. Letitia Wright is like my little sister. Before we started this project, when we were in rehearsals, we came together and we prayed. We were like what is it about this project? What do we need to bring to this? And the word that came to us separately was a ‘joy.'”
“Mangrove” was directed by Steve McQueen. The film is a part of Amazon studios’ five-part series “Small Axe” and is set to debut on November 20, 2020 on Amazon Prime.
