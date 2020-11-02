Dave Chappelle Tapped to Host SNL’s Post-Election Episode on Nov. 7

*Dave Chappelle will host the first episode of “Saturday Night Live” after the 2020 presidential election.

The comedian previously hosted the longrunning sketch comedy series after the 2016 election. During his opening monologue at the time, Chappelle addressed the Pulse nightclub shootings, Black Live Matter and Trump’s stunning win over Hillary Clinton.

He noted that “America has done it. We’ve actually elected an internet troll as our president.” He then wished all the best to Trump’s 4-year term.

“I’m wishing Donald Trump luck, and I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too,” the comedian added.

Next week! pic.twitter.com/0DjJICXjJW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2020



Chappelle’s SNL episode airs Nov. 7 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

In related news… we previously reported, Chappelle’s hit sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show” has been added to Netflix.

“The best news you’ve heard all year: Chappelle’s Show is coming to Netflix US,” Netflix wrote on Twitter last week.

“Chappelle’s Show” originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The comedian famously walked away from the series in 2005 (and $50 million) due to creative differences.

News of the series hitting Netflix coincides with the announcement that the streaming platform is raising the prices of its standard and premium plans for new and existing members.

The standard plan — which offers HD streaming on up to two different devices simultaneously — will cost $13.99 up from $12.99. The premium plan — which provides up to four ultra HD streams — is now $17.99 up from $15.99, per PEOPLE. There will be no price change to the basic plan.

The new prices are now in effect for any new members signing up while current subscribers will receive a notification 30 days ahead of the price increase.

Netflix said the price hike is so that the company can continue to “offer more variety of TV shows and films.”