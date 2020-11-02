Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dave Chappelle Tapped to Host SNL’s Post-Election Episode on Nov. 7
*Dave Chappelle will host the first episode of “Saturday Night Live” after the 2020 presidential election.
The comedian previously hosted the longrunning sketch comedy series after the 2016 election. During his opening monologue at the time, Chappelle addressed the Pulse nightclub shootings, Black Live Matter and Trump’s stunning win over Hillary Clinton.
He noted that “America has done it. We’ve actually elected an internet troll as our president.” He then wished all the best to Trump’s 4-year term.
“I’m wishing Donald Trump luck, and I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too,” the comedian added.
Next week! pic.twitter.com/0DjJICXjJW
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2020
Chappelle’s SNL episode airs Nov. 7 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.
Tiffany Haddish Slams Common Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s Gonna Work’
*After rumors swirled last week that Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common had called it quits, the actress appeared on Extra to set the record straight.
“I feel like it’s gonna work. I haven’t felt like this about a relationship ever,” Haddish shared with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay for Extra.
“We laugh all the time. He’s actually really funny. I’m like, ‘You should do this comedy movie with me.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t want to exploit our relationship’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t want to be in no relationship where we making no money!’ “
Haddish previously opened up about their relationship and spending time at Common’s house when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September.
“I live in South Central L.A., and he came over to my house maybe once or twice. He lives in the Hills,” Haddish said. “It’s nice. He has a pool. I just got a pool installed at my place. I blew it up myself.”
She added, “His pool is definitely bigger than my pool. He’s got one of them lap pools.”
Haddish previously noted in a July episode of Steve-O’s podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride. that she dropped 20 lbs. since they started dating.
“I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it,” she shared. “I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”
When Common appeared on on Live with Kelly and Ryan in August, he gushed about being in a “happy” relationship with Haddish.
“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man,” Common said. “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”
And there you have it!
Ciara and Her Son Future Jr. Channel Cardi B and Offset for Halloween
*Cardi B was quite impressed with Ciara and her son Future Zahir dressing up as the rapper and her husband Offset for Halloween.
The singer and her son copied Cardi’s look from her “Invasion of Privacy” album.
On Friday, Ciara shared photos and video of the costumes, captioning the image “CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise. 😎 #Halloween.”
Cardi herself replied, “I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype!” she wrote on Instagram. She also reposted Ciara’s video with the caption: “I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”
Check out the IG post below and SWIPE through to see the video.
Offset also noted his love for the tribute, writing, “I love this this toooo hard C.”
Several other celebrities added comments, with Vancessa Bryant writing “Yaaaas! Came through drippin’ as Cardi. You and Future look so good. So cute!”
“Omg I am screaming!!!” added Khloé Kardashian while La La Anthony wrote, “So good ‼️‼️”
Jennifer Hudson commented, “This so cute!!!”
Ciara also recreated Meghan Thee Stallion’s look from the cover of her recent song “Girls in the Hood,” along with a video of her twerking to the rapper’s song “Hot Girl Summer.”
Check out the clip below:
#TSRHalloweenWars: #Ciara said 🗣my knees still working too! 😩👏🏽👏🏽#MeganTheeStallion (SWIPE)
‘Chappelle’s Show’ Coming to Netflix, Streamer Raising Prices for New and Existing Members
*Dave Chappelle’s hit sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show” will be added to Netflix on November 1.
“The best news you’ve heard all year: Chappelle’s Show is coming to Netflix US,” Netflix wrote on Twitter.
“Chappelle’s Show” originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The comedian famously walked away from the series in 2005 (and $50 million) due to creative differences.
News of the series hitting Netflix coincides with the announcement that the streaming platform is raising the prices of its standard and premium plans for new and existing members.
The standard plan — which offers HD streaming on up to two different devices simultaneously — will cost $13.99 up from $12.99. The premium plan — which provides up to four ultra HD streams — is now $17.99 up from $15.99, per PEOPLE. There will be no price change to the basic plan.
The new prices take effect Thursday for any new members signing up while current subscribers will receive a notification 30 days ahead of the price increase.
Netflix said the price hike is so that the company can continue to “offer more variety of TV shows and films.”
“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever, and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films — in addition to our great fall lineup.”
“As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works for their budget.”
“Chappelle’s Show” will join several of Dave’s comedy specials on Netflix, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin and Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.
