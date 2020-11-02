Entertainment
Color Blind Drama: Netflix Debuts ‘Bridgerton’ Teaser Trailer / WATCH
*As you can see, today Netflix is debuting the teaser and key art for “Bridgerton,” the streamer’s first series from Shondaland created by Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy).
Inspired by the bestselling novels, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. As her pursuit of love unravels, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts criticisms on Daphne who has caught the eye of London’s most desirable duke…
Escape into fantasty with this fun, seductive and scandalous series starting December 25th only on Netflix.
MORE ABOUT BRIDGERTON
From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.
Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton”), Nicola Coughlan (“Penelope Featherington”), Claudia Jessie (“Eloise Bridgerton”), Ruby Barker (“Marina Thompson”),Adjoa Andoh (“Lady Danbury”), Golda Rosheuvel (“Queen Charlotte”), Luke Thompson (“Benedict Bridgerton”), Luke Newton (“Colin Bridgerton”), Ruby Stokes (“Francesca Bridgerton”), Will Tilston (“Gregory Bridgerton”), Florence Hunt (“Hyacinth Bridgerton”), Ruth Gemmell (“Lady Violet Bridgerton”), Bessie Carter (“Prudence Featherington”), Harriet Cains (“Philipa Featherington”), Polly Walker (“Lady Portia Featherington”), Ben Miller (“Lord Featherington”), Sabrina Bartlett (“Siena Rosso”), Martins Imhangbe (“Will Mondrich”), and Lorraine Ashbourne (“Mrs. Varley”).
Series Launch Date: December 25, 2020
Format: Drama
Episodes: 8 x 1-hour episodes
Showrunner and Creator: Chris Van Dusen
Produced By: Shondaland for Netflix
Directors: Julie Ann Robinson, Sheree Folkson, Tom Verica, Alrick Riley
Executive Producers: Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Chris Van Dusen
Twitter: @bridgerton
Instagram: @bridgertonnetflix
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce Officially Called Off
*Cardi B lawyers have filed to dismiss her complaint for divorce from rapper Offset.
We previously reported… weeks after announcing their seperation, Cardi confirmed on social media that she and her estranged hubby had reconciled.
The couple reunited for Cardi’s 28th birthday in Las Vegas, and were seen showing plenty of affection.
“I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick,” Cardi told fans during an Instagram livestream.
She also shot down allegations that she’s bipolar. “I know I’m not bipolar ’cause I took a test.”
Cardi B explains why she took Offset back. pic.twitter.com/YqZjjW8kOA
— Rap Alert (@rapalert2) October 14, 2020
The “Wap” rapper went on to tell fans that she and Offset are simply a young, dysfunctional couple.
She also told fans that she initially filed for divorce because she couldn’t deal with the constant fighting.
“I’ve seen all the love and prayers that you guys have been sending me, however, I don’t really need it. I’m okay. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear,” she said on Instagram Live. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshi*t.”
Cardi admitted that she took her husband back because she likes to be spoiled with expensive gifts.
“I do like material things,” she said to her fans. “What do you want me to do? The nigga gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some dick for my birthday. … We’re some really typical two young motherfuckers, got married early. … We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctional ass relationships.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jodie Turner-Smith: Actress to Play Anne Boleyn in U.K. Series
*“Queen & Slim” star Jodie Turner-Smith will play Queen Anne Boleyn in a three-part drama that will air on the ViacomCBS-backed U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 U.K.
Directed by Lynsey Miller and penned by Eve Hedderwick Turner, the psychological series will detail the final months of the life of King Henry VIII’s second wife, EW reports.
“I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history’s most controversial queens to the screen,” said Turner-Smith in a statement, per Variety. “Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination. In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today. I look forward to bringing my heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the fall of this iconic woman.”
“The drama will explore the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous queen’s perspective,” Channel 5 said in a statement. “The psychological drama follows her as she struggles to survive, to secure a future for her daughter, and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her.”
Fable founders Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell are the producers.
Ward and Farrell said: “We feel that history has side-lined the voice of this ambitious Queen in favor of the men who brought her down, and that Lynsey Miller’s beautiful, intimate vision will put Anne’s gaze at the heart of the piece.” Turner-Smith continued: “Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination.”
Turner-Smith will be joined in the series by co-stars Amanda Burton (White House Farm), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Thalissa Teixeira (Trigonometry), Barry Ward (Des) and Jamael Westman (Animals).
Henry VIII split with the Catholic Church in 1533 to marry Anne Boleyn after divorcing Catherine of Aragon. The day after he had Anne beheaded, Henry married Jane Seymour.
Entertainment
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Stephanie Mills / LISTEN
*Episode 6 of the Radioscope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Stephanie Mills.
The larger than life talent in a 4’11” package sat down with us to discuss her 12th album, “Home,” named after her signature song from “The Wiz.”
It had been 15 years since she originated the role of Dorothy in the Broadway musical, and Mills was finally ready to revisit the tune, delivered in a whole new context.
Mills also talks about her working and personal relationship with Angela Winbush, who penned her first No. 1 single “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love,” and also wrote and produced her single “Something In The Way (You Make Me Feel)” from this album, which also went to No. 1, along with the title track.
Mills gets candid about not feeling attractive at times and expresses insecurity over her height. She also talks about the end of her marriage to Shalamar’s Jeffrey Daniel, her opinion on the singing talent of “dance” artists Janet Jackson, Pebbles and Paula Abdul, working with Teddy Riley and wanting to record in the future with Luther Vandross and Michael Jackson.
