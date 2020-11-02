Ciara and Her Son Future Jr. Channel Cardi B and Offset for Halloween

*Cardi B was quite impressed with Ciara and her son Future Zahir dressing up as the rapper and her husband Offset for Halloween.

The singer and her son copied Cardi’s look from her “Invasion of Privacy” album.

On Friday, Ciara shared photos and video of the costumes, captioning the image “CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise. 😎 #Halloween.”

Cardi herself replied, “I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype!” she wrote on Instagram. She also reposted Ciara’s video with the caption: “I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”

Check out the IG post below and SWIPE through to see the video.

READ MORE: Why Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America Doesn’t Add Up – It’s Tin Foil (VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise. 😎 #Halloween A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 30, 2020 at 11:10am PDT

Offset also noted his love for the tribute, writing, “I love this this toooo hard C.”

Several other celebrities added comments, with Vancessa Bryant writing “Yaaaas! Came through drippin’ as Cardi. You and Future look so good. So cute!”

“Omg I am screaming!!!” added Khloé Kardashian while La La Anthony wrote, “So good ‼️‼️”

Jennifer Hudson commented, “This so cute!!!”

Ciara also recreated Meghan Thee Stallion’s look from the cover of her recent song “Girls in the Hood,” along with a video of her twerking to the rapper’s song “Hot Girl Summer.”

Check out the clip below:

View this post on Instagram Yes HOT GIRL CICI 😍 @ciara A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Oct 31, 2020 at 10:24am PDT