Chicago Bears’ Javon Wims Sucker Punches New Orleans Saints’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson! [WATCH]
*Whoa! What the heck was that all about? If you missed it, Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims must have wanted to get ejected from the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
And getting ejected is exactly what happened during the third quarter of Sunday’s game after Wims sucker punched defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, for whatever reason … twice!
Check out the video. It appears that Wims tried to snatch Gardner-Johnson’s chain before landing blows. Prior to the scuffle, Gardner-Johnson stuck his finger in the face of Anthony Miller, and we’re guessing that’s what provoked Wims’ response.
This isn’t the first time that Gardner-Johnson has gotten under the skin of a Bears wide receiver. Last season, Allen Robinson III got into it with him after the two were jawing at one another. What exactly was said is unknown, but perhaps it provoked Sunday’s altercation.
ROMANCE NEWS: Tiffany Haddish Slams Common Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s Gonna Work’
He snatched his chain and started swinging. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/YwIluBafD2
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 1, 2020
Gardner-Johnson also mocked the 5-foot-6 frame of Bears running back Tarik Cohen in a game last season.
OK, so it boils down to this, we think. Clearly, Gardner-Johnson clearly knows how to piss people off, and sometimes, it can be his own teammates. Remember, the fight during practice that resulted in Saints star wideout Michael Thomas receiving a one-game suspension involved Garder-Johnson.
Check out this raw and real reaction from a Twitter user:
Shit deeper than football lol that shit look personal he ain’t give af bout no penalties 😂 https://t.co/LEgLrUWRQl
— Marty🌊 (@_TherealmarcusW) November 2, 2020
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Eve Confirms Exit From CBS ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons
*After four years co-hosting “The Talk,” Eve is leaving the CBS daytime talk show at the end of December.
The rapper/actress noted from her home in London that she is unable to travel due to the latest COVID-19 related lockdown in the UK. Eve is now focused on “expanding her family,” Deadline reports.
“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”
READ MORE: Revealed! It was Mike Tyson’s Daughter Who Asked Him to Go At Boosie Over Homophobic Comments
“We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way,” she added. “So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”
“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you,” she continued.
Eve’s announcement was met with love and support from her co-hosts Sharon Osbournce, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba.
“Real friends support each other. We all support you,” said Inaba.
“Eve, I love and respect you, always, always. And there is a big place here for you always in my heart. I love you…I just want you to be happy,” said Osbourne. And Underwood added, “Hurry up so I can be an Auntie.”
race
Group Spends Halloween Restoring Gravestones at Harpers Ferry’s Oldest Black Cemetery (Video)
*A small group came together on Halloween to restore gravestones at the oldest African American cemetery in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
The group refurbishes the headstones as a way of honoring the memories of the deceased.
Ed Hall, president of the Cedar Hill Cemetery, told local news affiliate ABC7, “I often come down here and just walk around, talk to different people that I’ve known in my life and they were very much a part of my life. I consider Cedar Hill my little park.”
Also working at Cedar Hill Saturday was Ed Wheeless, Chair of the Harpers Ferry Bolivar Historic Foundation.
“This is the headstone of… three sisters that lived in Harpers Ferry and Bolivar around the end of the 19th century,” he said as he kneeled in front of a modest stone, filling in a crack. Once it’s repaired, he said it will be cleaned, the whole process serving to “give it a new life.”
Watch video of the group’s restoration efforts below.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce Officially Called Off
*Cardi B lawyers have filed to dismiss her complaint for divorce from rapper Offset.
We previously reported… weeks after announcing their separation, Cardi confirmed on social media that she and her estranged hubby had reconciled.
The couple reunited for Cardi’s 28th birthday in Las Vegas, and were seen showing plenty of affection.
“I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick,” Cardi told fans during an Instagram livestream.
She also shot down allegations that she’s bipolar. “I know I’m not bipolar ’cause I took a test.”
READ MORE: Ciara and Her Son Future Jr. Channel Cardi B and Offset for Halloween
Cardi B explains why she took Offset back. pic.twitter.com/YqZjjW8kOA
— Rap Alert (@rapalert2) October 14, 2020
The “Wap” rapper went on to tell fans that she and Offset are simply a young, dysfunctional couple.
She also told fans that she initially filed for divorce because she couldn’t deal with the constant fighting.
“I’ve seen all the love and prayers that you guys have been sending me, however, I don’t really need it. I’m okay. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear,” she said on Instagram Live. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshi*t.”
Cardi admitted that she took her husband back because she likes to be spoiled with expensive gifts.
“I do like material things,” she said to her fans. “What do you want me to do? The nigga gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some dick for my birthday. … We’re some really typical two young motherfuckers, got married early. … We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctional ass relationships.”
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
