Chicago Bears’ Javon Wims Sucker Punches New Orleans Saints’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson! [WATCH]

*Whoa! What the heck was that all about? If you missed it, Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims must have wanted to get ejected from the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

And getting ejected is exactly what happened during the third quarter of Sunday’s game after Wims sucker punched defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, for whatever reason … twice!

Check out the video. It appears that Wims tried to snatch Gardner-Johnson’s chain before landing blows. Prior to the scuffle, Gardner-Johnson stuck his finger in the face of Anthony Miller, and we’re guessing that’s what provoked Wims’ response.

This isn’t the first time that Gardner-Johnson has gotten under the skin of a Bears wide receiver. Last season, Allen Robinson III got into it with him after the two were jawing at one another. What exactly was said is unknown, but perhaps it provoked Sunday’s altercation.

He snatched his chain and started swinging. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/YwIluBafD2 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 1, 2020

Gardner-Johnson also mocked the 5-foot-6 frame of Bears running back Tarik Cohen in a game last season.

OK, so it boils down to this, we think. Clearly, Gardner-Johnson clearly knows how to piss people off, and sometimes, it can be his own teammates. Remember, the fight during practice that resulted in Saints star wideout Michael Thomas receiving a one-game suspension involved Garder-Johnson.

Check out this raw and real reaction from a Twitter user:

Shit deeper than football lol that shit look personal he ain’t give af bout no penalties 😂 https://t.co/LEgLrUWRQl — Marty🌊 (@_TherealmarcusW) November 2, 2020