Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce Officially Called Off

*Cardi B lawyers have filed to dismiss her complaint for divorce from rapper Offset.

We previously reported… weeks after announcing their seperation, Cardi confirmed on social media that she and her estranged hubby had reconciled.

The couple reunited for Cardi’s 28th birthday in Las Vegas, and were seen showing plenty of affection.

“I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick,” Cardi told fans during an Instagram livestream.

She also shot down allegations that she’s bipolar. “I know I’m not bipolar ’cause I took a test.”

The “Wap” rapper went on to tell fans that she and Offset are simply a young, dysfunctional couple.

She also told fans that she initially filed for divorce because she couldn’t deal with the constant fighting.

“I’ve seen all the love and prayers that you guys have been sending me, however, I don’t really need it. I’m okay. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear,” she said on Instagram Live. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshi*t.”

Cardi admitted that she took her husband back because she likes to be spoiled with expensive gifts.

“I do like material things,” she said to her fans. “What do you want me to do? The nigga gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some dick for my birthday. … We’re some really typical two young motherfuckers, got married early. … We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctional ass relationships.”