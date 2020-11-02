Beyoncé is Down with the Biden/Harris Ticket: ‘Come Thru Texas!’

Social Heat
Beyoncé is Down with the Biden/Harris Ticket: ‘Come Thru Texas!’
*Just a day before the election, Beyoncé has come out to endorse Joe Biden for President and to encourage her fans to vote!
The superstar took to social media to share a GIF of herself rocking a cute hat and a mask that reads “Biden Harris.” She told folks in her hometown: “Come thru, Texas! #VOTE 😘”
Queen Bey is just one of many stars who have endorsed the former Vice President. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vivica A. Fox, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Jay Leno, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga, and more have all shown support for Biden and Harris.
MORE NEWS: Color Blind Drama: Netflix Debuts ‘Bridgerton’ Teaser Trailer / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae Just a day before the election, Beyoncé has come out to endorse Joe Biden for President and to encourage her fans to vote! ________________________________________________ The superstar took to social media to share a GIF of herself rocking a cute hat and a mask that reads “Biden Harris.” She told folks in her hometown: “Come thru, Texas! #VOTE 😘” ___________________________________________________ Queen Bey is just one of many stars who have endorsed the former Vice President. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vivica A. Fox, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Jay Leno, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga, and more have all shown support for Biden and Harris. __________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: GIF / Getty Images __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Social Heat
Trump Announces ‘National Day of Remembrance’ for Americans Killed by Illegal Immigrants
*In case you missed it, yesterday, President Trump declared November 1 as a day of remembrance for Americans who were killed by illegal immigrants to acknowledge his policies regarding illegal immigration reform.
He made the proclamation on Friday as the last few days of his re-election campaign are slowly coming to an end. As reported by Fox News, President Trump claimed, “On this National Day of Remembrance, we pause to honor the memory of every American life so egregiously taken from us by criminal illegal aliens. As sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, and as American citizens, these precious lives are an irreplaceable piece of our national community.”
By the way, Nov. 1 also happens to be a very important holiday for Mexico and other Central American countries, Dia de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs Border Protection were also mentioned in the speech as Trump says Americans must thank the hard work of those agents for preventing illegal immigration throughout the country. He stated over 20,000 gang members and 500,000 illegal immigrants have been deported from the United States since the start of his term in 2016.
RELATED: Trump Slams FBI Over Investigation of Biden Bus Incident in Texas [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Deja Monet @dejvmonet President Trump has declared November 1 as a day of remembrance for Americans who were killed by illegal immigrants to acknowledge his policies regarding illegal immigration reform. ——————————————————————————————— He made the proclamation on Friday as the last few days of his re-election campaign are slowly coming to an end. As reported by Fox News, President Trump claimed, “On this National Day of Remembrance, we pause to honor the memory of every American life so egregiously taken from us by criminal illegal aliens. As sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, and as American citizens, these precious lives are an irreplaceable piece of our national community.” ——————————————————————————————— Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs Border Protection were also mentioned in the speech as Trump says Americans must thank the hard work of those agents for preventing illegal immigration throughout the country. He stated over 20,000 gang members and 500,000 illegal immigrants have been deported from the United States since the start of his term in 2016. ——————————————————————————————— Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸 @gettyimages ——————————————————————————————— If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Social Heat
Revealed! It was Mike Tyson’s Daughter Who Asked Him to Go At Boosie Over Homophobic Comments
*Mike Tyson broke the internet last week after confronting Boosie Badazz over his history of homophobic comments, while questioning his sexuality.
Boosie joined Tyson on his show, ‘Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson,’ where the boxing legend asked, “Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and by disrespecting them it furthers yourself from being a homosexual? I’m thinking you may like homosexuals.”
Boosie responded by saying he’s “as straight as an arrow.” Tyson retorted, “If you’re straight then why do you offend people?” Boosie responded, “I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it’s a child. That’s really why I got offended.”
MORE NEWS: Rapper Montana 22 Dies While Shielding Child (Who Also Died) from Gunfire in Houston
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Alyssa Brook @alyssabrookhu Mike Tyson broke the internet earlier this week after confronting Boosie Badazz over his history of homophobic comments, while questioning his sexuality. ——————————————————————————————— Boosie joined Tyson on his show, ‘Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson,’ where the boxing legend asked, “Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and by disrespecting them it furthers yourself from being a homosexual? I’m thinking you may like homosexuals.” ——————————————————————————————— Boosie responded by saying he’s “as straight as an arrow.” Tyson retorted, “If you’re straight then why do you offend people?” Boosie responded, “I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it’s a child. That’s really why I got offended.” ——————————————————————————————— Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸 @tmz_tv ——————————————————————————————— If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Social Heat
Rapper Montana 22 Dies While Shielding Child (Who Also Died) from Gunfire in Houston
*41-year-old Houston rapper Montana22 was killed while shielding his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son from gunfire at a West Houston apartment complex.
Despite the rapper’s attempt to protect the child, the boy did not survive his injuries.The incident occurred in the city’s Mid West neighborhood, when shots rang out in the afternoon on Old Farm Road.
Although authorities had held the identities of both victims, an ex-girlfriend confirmed that the man killed was Montana22, real name Emanuel Solomon, who leaves behind three children. The ex says Solomon lived at the complex with his current girlfriend and her son. As police continue to investigate, they believe three armed suspects were waiting at the complex before opening fire and jumping into a waiting black Pontiac sedan to flee the scene.
MORE NEWS: Rosa Parks Would Be Floored: View the $128M Upgrade of Watts’ Rosa Parks Metro Station (Video)
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Ariela Anís @ari.anis 41-year-old Houston rapper Montana22 was killed on Monday (Oct. 26) while shielding his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son from gunfire at a West Houston apartment complex. ___________________________________________________ Despite the rapper’s attempt to protect the child, the boy was still left wounded, and is in the hospital in critical condition. The incident occurred in the city’s Mid West neighborhood, when shots rang out in the afternoon on Old Farm Road. ___________________________________________________ Although authorities had held the identities of both victims, an ex-girlfriend confirmed that the man killed was Montana22, real name Emanuel Solomon, who leaves behind three children. The ex says Solomon lived at the complex with his current girlfriend and her son. As police continue to investigate, they believe three armed suspects were waiting at the complex before opening fire and jumping into a waiting black Pontiac sedan to flee the scene. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]