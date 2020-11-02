Entertainment
‘American Idol’ Finalist Nikki McKibbin Dies After Suffering ‘An Aneurysm’
*“American Idol” finalist Nikki McKibbin has died at age 42.
The singer and mother of one came in third place in the first season of the music competition show.
McKibbin’s husband Craig posted a tribute on Saturday on Facebook, revealing that his wife “suffered an aneurysm on Wednesday” and had been kept on life support as her organs were donated to people in need,
“Many of you already know something is wrong. The love of my life Nikki Sadler suffered an aneurysm on Wednesday. She would already be gone, but she’s an organ donor and has been kept on life support to make that possible,” he wrote on social media. “That shouldn’t be a surprise to us. Even at the end she is still giving.”
Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing. She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.
— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) November 1, 2020
“There are only a few hours left for me to hold her hand and kiss her forehead. The current Covid situation won’t allow the huge service that she deserves, but I would like to offer you the opportunity to honor her,” he added. “She will be taken to the OR at 3:00 am Central time to give her final gift that will save the lives of strangers. You probably know she practically worshiped Stevie Nicks. Before they begin, they will play Landslide for her one last time.”
Continuing, “If you are able, you can pause at 3:00 wherever you are and listen to it with her. She will know that you’re sharing her farewell. She loved so many of you and I know you loved her too.”
Nikki McKibbin was a strong & spirited woman who always stayed true to who she was. She could bring the house down with her powerful voice and captivating stage presence. Our first season of Idol would not have been what it was without her. My love & prayers go out to her family.
— Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) November 1, 2020
Former AI judge Paula Abdul also paid tribute to Nikki on Twitter, writing "Nikki McKibbin was a strong & spirited woman who always stayed true to who she was. She could bring the house down with her powerful voice and captivating stage presence. Our first season of Idol would not have been what it was without her. My love & prayers go out to her family."
Former AI judge Paula Abdul also paid tribute to Nikki on Twitter, writing “Nikki McKibbin was a strong & spirited woman who always stayed true to who she was. She could bring the house down with her powerful voice and captivating stage presence. Our first season of Idol would not have been what it was without her. My love & prayers go out to her family.”
McKibbin previously opened up about her history with substance abuse.
“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career, but also in life in general,” she told People at a charity event in August 2019.
“I’ve battled substance abuse and I’m winning, but it’s still a struggle every day,” she said. “For a long time, I wasn’t taking care of myself. I wasn’t being the person I should be. I’m in a better place now.”
McKibbin added, “Just because life is hard doesn’t mean that there aren’t blessings along the way. So I continue to perform and write music. I continue to sing, and I will always do that. Am I going to become a household name? No, but I can make money doing it and it brings me happiness. And that’s what’s important. I’m doing well. I’m a survivor and I’ve come this far. That’s a good thing.”
BLIND ITEM: Rapper Trolling for Underage Boys and Girls
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This rapper/producer used to be A list. He has a history of trolling for underage girls on Instagram and also some domestic violence towards women. Now, he is trolling for underage and legal age guys on Instagram.
Can you guess the rapper?
Ciara and Her Son Future Jr. Channel Cardi B and Offset for Halloween
*Cardi B was quite impressed with Ciara and her son Future Zahir dressing up as the rapper and her husband Offset for Halloween.
The singer and her son copied Cardi’s look from her “Invasion of Privacy” album.
On Friday, Ciara shared photos and video of the costumes, captioning the image “CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise. 😎 #Halloween.”
Cardi herself replied, “I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype!” she wrote on Instagram. She also reposted Ciara’s video with the caption: “I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”
Check out the IG post below and SWIPE through to see the video.
Offset also noted his love for the tribute, writing, “I love this this toooo hard C.”
Several other celebrities added comments, with Vancessa Bryant writing “Yaaaas! Came through drippin’ as Cardi. You and Future look so good. So cute!”
“Omg I am screaming!!!” added Khloé Kardashian while La La Anthony wrote, “So good ‼️‼️”
Jennifer Hudson commented, “This so cute!!!”
Ciara also recreated Meghan Thee Stallion’s look from the cover of her recent song “Girls in the Hood,” along with a video of her twerking to the rapper’s song “Hot Girl Summer.”
Check out the clip below:
#TSRHalloweenWars: #Ciara said 🗣my knees still working too! 😩👏🏽👏🏽#MeganTheeStallion (SWIPE)
Entrepreneur JoAnn Scaife Launches Intriguing New Weekly Podcast, Black History Matters 365
*Entrepreneur and respected communicator JoAnn Scaife has launched an intriguing new weekly podcast, Black History Matters 365. Scaife was recently named the national spokesperson for Black History 365 Education (BH365), a new educational organization focused on documenting the history of Black persons, groups, and cultures in North America.
Recent guests on the podcast have included authors Joel A. Freeman, Ph.D., and Dr. Walter Milton, Jr. of Black History 365: An Inclusive Account of American History; Chris Sanders, former NFL wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans; Dr. Susan West, vice president and chief of staff at Belmont University; and Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr., Civil Rights Movement activist, and Freedom Rider.
“I am thrilled to be the host of this extraordinary new podcast, which is part of Black History 365 Education, a Black-owned and operated faith-based company that has created a revolutionary educational curriculum to display the inclusiveness of African American History,” says Scaife. “In addition to hosting the podcast, I am honored to serve as Black History 365 Education’s spokesperson and Liaison Entrepreneur for the faith-based market. This is truly a God-sent mission for me.”
In her position as BH365 spokesperson, Scaife will help communicate the message of the organization and its new U.S. history textbook, Black History 365 by Freeman and Milton. Both the podcast and the new textbook are generating strong support from educators and influential community leaders.
“Scaife’s podcast is unique because of the compelling questions she asks, along with her ability to unearth creative ways to fill in the education gap in our public schools, community-based organizations and also in the faith-based community,” says Dr. Freeman, who also is the CEO of The Freeman Institute.
“I believe in and support the K-12 Black History 365 (BH365) curriculum,” says Ambassador Andrew Young. “I encourage every school district throughout the United States to strongly consider adopting the comprehensive Black History 365 curriculum as their choice for African American studies.”
A serial entrepreneur whose endeavors include Living Single in Faith, a business that focuses on inspiring singles, and Restorations Corner Ministry, a non-profit organization that focuses on collegiate ministry, Scaife was a natural choice to launch the Black History Matters 365 podcast.
“Entrepreneurship is a mission in my life,” she explains. “I take it seriously, and launching the Black History Matters 365 podcast is one of my most passionate projects yet. It’s an honor to interview some of the greatest history-makers of our time. The goal of the podcast is to introduce the theme, ‘African American History as American History,’ in a whole new way, by shining a light on the lives of those in the past and present who have contributed to every level of life. Creating a space for their voices to be heard and for their stories to be told is something I commit to daily.”
Scaife is also the founder and CEO of Restorations Corner Ministry, a non-profit organization that focuses on collegiate ministry, which trains college students to become highly effective leaders on campus and in the community. She also is the founder of Living Single in Faith, a business that focuses on inspiring singles. She is the published author of the devotional book, Beside Still Waters, the first in a planned series of six volumes. For more information, visit besidestillwaters30.com.
Scaife, a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, made history as the first African American female to graduate from Belmont’s School of Religion. She currently is a candidate for the Master of Divinity degree and a scholarship recipient for the Women Leadership Initiative program at Central Baptist Theological Seminary. Her master’s emphasis is on the ministries of education and finance.
With a career of more than 20 years, Scaife has worked with numerous Christian publishing companies, churches, and music industry businesses, serving in the capacity of product manager and developer, advisor, magazine editor, marketing director, publisher, producer, and more. Studying, teaching, and leading others daily to understand the Word of God, her heartbeat is to impact others with the truths of the Bible through her personal and spiritual experiences. She is a highly sought-after inspirational speaker for religious organizations, businesses, universities, and civic institutions. She has amassed numerous awards and recognition throughout her journey, including Who’s Who Women of America; Editor of CCM Urban Magazine; Urban Mission Spokesperson for Wycliffe Bible Translators; Board Member of West African Children’s Mission in Chicago; Project Manager for West African Girls Skill Center in Burkina Faso; Gospel Music Association (GMA) Industry Track Committee Member and Urban Task Force Coordinator; Miss Teen World Pageant (State Representative for Florida); Miss Black Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and Miss Black Florida Pageant contestant.
A native of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Scaife currently resides in Nashville, TN, where she serves as a collegiate minister, entrepreneur, and businesswoman in the financial industry.
BH365 is a new educational organization focused on documenting the history of Black persons, groups, and cultures in North America. BH365’s purpose is to create cutting-edge resources that invite students, educators, and other readers to become critical thinkers, compassionate listeners, fact-based, respectful communicators, and action-oriented solutionists. For more information about Black History 365 Education and the organization’s history textbook, visit blackhistory365education.com.
Supporters can access the BHM 365 Podcast from a variety of podcast providers, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Overcast, Deezer, and many others. For more information about the BHM 365 Podcast, visit blackhistorymatters365.buzzsprout.com.
