Shirley Caesar Addresses Black Lives Matter with Funky: ‘Take Your Knee Off My Neck’ / LISTEN

*[Raleigh, NC] – The First Lady of Gospel Music isn’t just a throwaway title bestowed upon Pastor Shirley Caesar, but one earned through longevity, awards and records sold. You name it and the flamboyant singer has accomplished it throughout her seven decades-long career.

Caesar is still using her brand of anointing to be a vessel for a message. Her latest release, “Take Your Knee Off My Knee”, is a funkdafied song that addresses the Black Lives Matter movement, police brutality with the refrain that “enough is enough” from the gospel great. It was not only inspired by the uprising following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, but an incident where she was almost lynched while in high school.

“I thank God for this platform that I can boldly use it, you know, because I could come and speak out against it and call them by their name, by their title, which is police [brutality]. That’s bold. But I think that somebody should do it. And I did,” she declares.

Pastor Caesar is slated to received Cafe Mocha Radio‘s Salute THEM: Spirit Award on Black Friday, November 27, 2020 at 7PM EST presented by Toyota & AARP. To RSVP for streaming, visit www.SaluteTHEMAwards.com.

source:

Alex R. Hill II

[email protected]