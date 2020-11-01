#BlackLivesMatter
Shirley Caesar Addresses Black Lives Matter with Funky: ‘Take Your Knee Off My Neck’ / LISTEN
*[Raleigh, NC] – The First Lady of Gospel Music isn’t just a throwaway title bestowed upon Pastor Shirley Caesar, but one earned through longevity, awards and records sold. You name it and the flamboyant singer has accomplished it throughout her seven decades-long career.
Caesar is still using her brand of anointing to be a vessel for a message. Her latest release, “Take Your Knee Off My Knee”, is a funkdafied song that addresses the Black Lives Matter movement, police brutality with the refrain that “enough is enough” from the gospel great. It was not only inspired by the uprising following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, but an incident where she was almost lynched while in high school.
“I thank God for this platform that I can boldly use it, you know, because I could come and speak out against it and call them by their name, by their title, which is police [brutality]. That’s bold. But I think that somebody should do it. And I did,” she declares.
Pastor Caesar is slated to received Cafe Mocha Radio‘s Salute THEM: Spirit Award on Black Friday, November 27, 2020 at 7PM EST presented by Toyota & AARP. To RSVP for streaming, visit www.SaluteTHEMAwards.com.
Alex R. Hill II
#BlackLivesMatter
‘You Age Like Trash When You’re Racist’: Black Woman Goes Off on Entire Kansas City Police Board (Watch)
*An activist in Kansas City has made national news after video of her ripping the entire board of police commissioners a new one has gone viral.
Keiajah “Kj” Brooks was one of a group of activists who interrupted the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting, calling for Police Chief Rick Smith’s resignation. The 20-year-old delivered a speech for the ages, calling out the police department for using Black children as photo ops to generate good PR, and then singling out each and every member of the Board of Police Commissioners by name to drag individually.
Her fire and civic engagement was a thing of beauty. She wasted no time getting to the point once taking the stand.
“Fair warning, I’m not nice and I don’t seek to be respectable. I’m not asking y’all for anything because y’all can’t and won’t be both my savior and my oppressor. I don’t want reform. I want to turn this building into luxury low cost housing. These would make some really nice apartments.”
“So I’m not here begging anything of soulless white folks and self-preserving Black folks. You get one life, and you all in this room have chosen profits over people. And that’s pathetic.
So I’m going to spend the next two minutes reading y’all for filth, something I’m sure nobody has ever done.”
Watch below:
#BlackLivesMatter
Misty Copeland: Ballet is Listening after George Floyd
*Ballerina Misty Copeland says her profession has to evolve along with the world’s racial reckoning or else it will cease to exist.
“As the world is changing, as it grows more diverse, if the ballet world doesn’t evolve with it, then it’s going to die,” Copeland told reporter Jenna Adae.
The first black woman to become the principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre said that after George Floyd’s death and the focus on Black Lives Matter, for the first time in her 20-year career, people are starting to believe her when she says the lack of diversity within the global ballet industry is a problem.
“There’s so many communities that are not going to support an art form that they feel doesn’t want them to be a part of it,” she says.
Watch her full interview below or HERE.
#BlackLivesMatter
Georgia Voter Removed From Poll Line for Wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ Shirt (Watch)
*It should be no surprise that in Forsyth County, Georgia, a man wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt to his local polling place was pulled out of the early voting line.
“When the poll worker stopped me in line, I was really kind of shocked, but I thought alright here we go, so I pulled out my phone and started recording,” explains Zach Arias.
The poll worker told Arias that his BLM attire violated a law that forbids candidate campaign material beyond a certain point.
“Black Lives Matter is not on the ballot, it’s not a party, it’s not a slogan of any person on the ballot so I was well within my rights to wear my shirt,” Arias said.
Watch below:
In 1987, Oprah Winfrey famously took her show to Forsythe County, where no Black person had lived for 75 years. She wanted to hear out the county’s white residents, some of whom argued they should be able to keep blacks from moving into their communities.
