Book Review: Ms. Humpty Dumpty & The Real Pain of Racism

First off, I’d like to address the gender-added title, Ms. Humpty Dumpty. I went over the old nursery rhyme and discovered that Humpty had no gender, so “it” was asexual. Traditional references suggested that Humpty was a “he,” but here’s the commonly accepted origin according to Wikipedia:

“A large cannon which is believed to have been used in [the] English Civil War (1642-1649), specifically, in the 1648 Siege of Colchester. The rhyme came about because as Colchester was under siege, one of the cannons from the attacking side managed to destroy the wall ‘Humpty Dumpty’ was positioned on.”

The nursery rhyme does not specify gender either, so “Humpty” could be a symbol for any failed or “felled” endeavor:

“Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall;

All the king’s horses and all the king’s men

Couldn’t put Humpty together again.”

So thus, we have an author, Dr. Mary D. Edwards who takes license to gender-specify Humpty in a very unique way! Her new book – Ms. Humpty Dumpty & The Real Pain of Racism (© 2020 Leaves of Gold Publishing) – offers insight to the pain of racism and its origin based on skin color.

As a minister of the gospel, Dr. Edwards draws from a sermon she delivered some 25 years ago wherein she depicted Humpty as a Black female. She writes: “When this Ms. Humpty Dumpty fell off the wall, she didn’t splatter all over the place. Only her shell, her outer covering, shattered. Inside she was hard-boiled! Hard-boiled because of the heat of racism. Hard-boiled because of the pain of racism.”

In the book she cites many examples of blatant racism like how actress Hattie McDaniel who won an Academy Award as “Mammy” in the movie “Gone with the Wind,” but still considered second class. Dr. Edwards cites many other examples that date back to the biblical stories of Jacob and Esau and the 12 tribes of Israel. That same evil spirit, she laments, is what kept chiseling away until Ms. Humpty began to teeter. She goes through a plethora of historical facts and biblical accounts of racism throughout the ages, and concludes that Ms. Humpty did not incidentally just have a great fall, but was pushed!

In the section titled “Laying the Axe to the Root of Racism and Inferiority” – co-authored with Dr. Edwards’ beloved late husband Reverend Eddie Edwards – the book delves into the “so-called” curse of Noah’s son Ham, and the satanic speech by British slave owner Willie Lynch (from which we get the word “lynching”) in 1712 in which he declared in part: “I have a fool proof method for controlling your Black slaves.”

This is a very interesting book as Dr. Edwards unpacks the truth about “The Lie” that the African descendants of the Cushite Nation are cursed. She “feels a commission and calling to bring down the barriers that divide races…” for the spiritual development of all people.

This is a well-written, comprehensive book that I highly recommend to bring about a better understanding of the racial tension we are still experiencing even today.

A resident of Detroit, Michigan, Dr. Edwards is co-founder of Joy of Jesus Ministries, and CEO of Leaves of Gold Consulting, LLC. She is also the founder of Widows with Wisdom, The Called and Ready Writers, His Lovely Wife Ministries, and MEDIC Ministries.

The book is available on Amazon and at Leavesofgoldconsulting.com. Contact Dr. Edwards at: [email protected]