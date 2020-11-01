Health
A Mammogram? ‘It’s Not a Fun Process’: Male Breast Cancer Survivor Shares His Journey
*After a rare diagnosis, Aubrey Glencamp began the fight of his life — and won.
October is dedicated to breast-cancer awareness. Pink symbolizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This potentially deadly form of cancer claims more than 42,000 lives a year. Usually detected in women, there are rare cases when the disease is discovered in men.
Aubrey Glencamp is one of them.
According to research, only 1 in every 833 men are diagnosed with breast cancer. After a double mastectomy and chemo in 2016, Glencamp, who was diagnosed at 33, is now cancer-free. He credits early detection as the key to beating the disease.
(In fact, mammograms are one of the best forms of prevention and early detection of breast cancer. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes.)
Glencamp, who lives in Northern Florida, hopes his experience serves as a reminder that no one is exempt from breast cancer. He encourages other men to share their story, rather than suffer in silence. Helping to remove the stigma that breast cancer is a “woman’s disease,” is a part of his mission.
His story is one of inspiration and determination — he even had a miracle baby along the way.
Percy Crawford interviewed Aubrey Glencamp for Zenger News.
Zenger: How are you doing today?
Aubrey Glencamp: I’m feeling fine. I’m still taking the medication Tamoxifen. I have some side effects, usually weight gain. I’m not having the hot flashes I first had. Next year, I should be done it.
Zenger: Has Covid affected your recovery?
Glencamp: No! Since I’m four years out, it hasn’t really affected it, but at the same time, I’m still careful and try not to congregate because I’m at high risk.
Zenger: In 2016, your wife actually discovered the lump in your chest. You were dieting and working out a lot, so at first you were not concerned because you thought it was some sort of fatty tissue. When did it become real and how?
Glencamp: In February 2016, I was laying a certain way and she happened to touch that exact spot. “What is this bump on your chest?” she asked. I had no idea. It didn’t even register to me. I went to the doctor that same week and got checked. Even my doctor was thinking it was fatty tissue. We weren’t thinking breast cancer. He didn’t think it was anything to really worry about and told me to continue living my life.
I was getting ready to do a Fitness Bootcamp at the time. He said: “Continue to do what you’re doing. Don’t worry about it.” Probably four weeks later, I went for my first appointment, which happened to be a mammogram.
Zenger: Aside from the lump that your wife discovered, you didn’t feel sick or any other symptoms, correct?
Glencamp: No. I had no other symptoms. Some guys will get some kind of blood or discharge, or inverted nipple. I didn’t have anything like that. At that time, I didn’t even feel it.
Zenger: After you were diagnosed and did your research, I’m sure you discovered that a male being diagnosed with breast cancer was super-rare.
Glencamp: It’s pretty rare. As far as percentages are concerned, it’s a 1% net, depending on where you do your research.
Zenger: What was the most difficult part of your cancer ordeal?
Glencamp: It may have been just getting over the stigma. Here you are as a male being diagnosed with breast cancer. And there wasn’t a lot of information out there. So, prior to me being connected with The Men’s Breast Cancer Coalition, I had no idea of any male that had breast cancer, other than Richard Roundtree. (Roundtree is the actor who played private eye John Shaft in the 1971 film “Shaft.”)
Even in my family, no one had breast cancer. I didn’t have any reference as to what to expect. And most things were geared toward women.
Zenger: Were you able to maintain some of your normal way of living?
Glencamp: It definitely changed. Prior to that, I was doing half-marathons, Spartan Races, 5K’s, 10K’s, you name it. Even leading up to my surgeries, I had a race every weekend, because I didn’t know when I was going to be able to race again. Once surgery happened, I actually had a double mastectomy. I had both removed just in case. And my levels went down. My bones were a lot sorer. Just going through chemo and trying to get back in that lifestyle. I haven’t been as active as I was prior to the diagnosis. That part of my life has changed.
Zenger: And there was a fear that you wouldn’t be able to produce children.
Glencamp: Yeah! They said once you start chemo, there’s no telling if chemo is going to make you sterile or what chemo is going to do to you. They were trying to get us to go to a fertility clinic, but by the time we got work figured out and made all the doctor’s appointments, I just never got a chance to go. And then God blessed us two days before my surgery with the news that my wife was pregnant. My daughter is definitely our miracle baby.
Zenger: Does she know that she is a miracle baby and why?
Glencamp: She’s only three, so it’s still early. She sees the scars, but as far as me having cancer, she has no idea.
Zenger: What does it mean to you to be a survivor?
Glencamp: It means a lot. The reason why I share my story is because I wanted other men to know that it was OK, that there are other guys out there supporting them. I’m working on a blog to let them know what to expect — and that there is life afterwards. You always have that thought that something could come back. I was Stage 2 HER2 positive, so it was aggressive, and by the time I had surgery, it had reached my lymph nodes. So, I’m constantly worried if something may come back, but while I’m here, I definitely want to share my story and hopefully save a life or two for somebody that may not have checked. They may start checking and be able to find something through early detection.
Zenger: I also read you mentioned not realizing what women went through in terms of how uncomfortable a mammogram is. I’m sure that was a teachable moment, as well.
Glencamp: It’s not a fun process. Now when I go for check-ups, it’s more of the physical feeling around trying to make sure there are no bumps. That process was definitely different and just going through that procedure shed the light on what women have to go through, and that pressure and how uncomfortable it can be.
Zenger: What advice would you give anyone diagnosed with breast cancer?
Glencamp: Have faith and a great support system around you. The biggest thing for me and something I have always shared was, don’t treat us any different. If someone is going through cancer, don’t cry around me. I’m going through this, if I’m smiling and putting on a brave face, then I want you to, as well.
What you do in private is completely up to you, but while I’m smiling and joking, I want you to do the same thing or stay away from me (laughing). I would say, just have a positive outlook. Know that you can, while you’re here, do the best that you can to enjoy life to its fullest.
Zenger: You are a true inspiration, brother. Always stay in the fight, and I appreciate you sharing your story with me.
Glencamp: Thank you. I appreciate it.
(Edited by Fern Siegel and Allison Elyse Gualtieri)
The post A Mammogram? ‘It’s Not a Fun Process’: Male Breast Cancer Survivor Shares His Journey appeared first on Zenger News.
Health
New Project Addresses Respiratory Health in Black American Communities Amidst COVID-19
*VIENNA, Va — As part of Respiratory Care Week (Oct. 25-31), Allergy & Asthma Network (AAN) and partners Sanofi and Self Care Catalysts will launch Not One More Life Trusted Messengers, a holistic project built on trust to address health inequities, increase access to important health information and screenings for people of color and improve long-term health outcomes, especially for those with respiratory conditions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed health disparities and interconnected, systemic barriers faced by people of color, as evidenced by the disproportionate infection and death rates in these communities. These disparities can be observed at all ages, but are especially prevalent in younger age groups. Among those aged 45-54, Black and Hispanic/Latino death rates are at least six times higher than whites.
To address this need, the Trusted Messengers project mobilizes leaders from the community, health advocacy and pharmaceutical organizations to drive community engagement, expand health care access and accelerate digital innovation in order to correct disparities in health that go well beyond COVID-19.
AAN piloted the Trusted Messengers project model in Atlanta, hosting two community screening events on September 19 and 26. “Hundreds of patients in Atlanta were screened for COVID-19, asthma, COPD and were able to consult with healthcare professionals,” said Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor of Atlanta. “It’s encouraging to see people coming out and getting tested, and to know that the Trusted Messengers project will continue to help them throughout their health journey.” In addition to easy access to testing, the Trusted Messengers project also includes a follow up intervention program, which includes 16 weeks of digital check ins to help patients move from their initial screening through the continuum of care.
KEY QUESTION FROM Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Did They Really Have to Shoot and Kill Walter Wallace Jr.?
Using predictive analytics and weather trends to identify future COVID-19 hot spots, Trusted Messengers will expand to additional cities in the coming year, partnering with trusted local leaders to reach communities with valuable health information and increase access to screenings for those who are at greater risk from COVID-19. Cities under consideration include Chicago, Nashville, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Bronx, Oakland and more.
“Interconnected systemic inequities – such as housing, job types, levels of education, etc. – negatively impact the health of people of color,” said Tonya Winders, CEO of AAN. “There is an urgent need to act fast and act now, but the work we have to do to correct disparities in health goes well beyond COVID-19. It takes time to change systems, so in addition to taking action now, we must commit to long-term approaches that result in meaningful impact and the reduction of disparities.”
This Trusted Messengers project was informed by focused conversations with the medical community, including leading allergists, pulmonologists and Black American physicians on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trusted Messengers project aims to restore trust and empower individuals to take charge of their health through three strategic pillars:
- Drive Community Engagement: Empowering people to make lifestyle changes and adopt healthy behaviors through education.
- Expand Health Care Access: Addressing complex barriers to care for at-risk patients with COVID-19 and chronic illnesses.
- Accelerate Digital Innovation: Translating insights from patient data into personalized solutions, through a secure digital platform.
“We understand the challenges for the underserved and underrepresented in the areas of health, education and access to critical community needs,” said Diana Blankman Roberts, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and President of Sanofi Cares North America at Sanofi. “The Trusted Messengers project is meeting an urgent unmet need for Black Americans, and we are looking forward to continuing to support AAN to focus on some of the barriers in the areas of health equity.”
Through the project, a digital respiratory ecosystem will serve as a central hub for all educational content, assets, information (about the project, health disparities and respiratory issues) to equip people with the information they need to manage their health.
“Self Care Catalysts’ involvement as the Lead Digital Partner for the Trusted Messengers project is testament to the significance of leveraging technology and science as enablers to bring stakeholders together to support community-driven healthcare,” said Grace Castillo-Soyao, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Self Care Catalysts. “The impact of COVID19 among people suffering from Allergy, Asthma and COPD requires long term, real world, real time monitoring to continue to uncover how it will affect the quality of lives of people in the community.”
Nano Air Mask, a 100% minority owned business based in New York City, helped to kick off the Trusted Messengers project by donating the highest quality FDA cleared masks for people who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are considered to be at high risk. “We are honored to partner with the Allergy & Asthma Network and Sanofi to help slow the spread of COVID-19, particularly within communities of color which are disproportionately being impacted by this once in a lifetime pandemic,” said Jonathan Malveaux, co-founder of Nano Air Mask.
Allergy & Asthma Network’s Not One More Life Trusted Messengers project aims to address health inequities and increase access to important health information and screenings for those who are at greater risk from COVID-19. This project is made possible through funding from the global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi.
Not One More Life and Health Disparities
COVID-19 data reveals the virus has been devastating to communities of color. Black Americans in particular account for an alarmingly high rate of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Black Americans are 2.1 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than Caucasians.
In addition, Black Americans face significantly higher rates of emergency department visits and deaths due to asthma. Factors for these disparities include air pollution in urban areas, lack of housing, stable income and inability to access quality and affordable healthcare.
Not One More Life was originally founded in 2003 by Atlanta-based pediatric pulmonologist LeRoy Graham, MD. Not One More Life, which merged with Allergy & Asthma Network in 2019, sends doctors, nurses, asthma educators and respiratory therapists to predominantly Black churches to provide asthma screenings and patient education.
“By partnering with churches in Black American communities, we are bringing quality healthcare to where it is needed most,” Dr. Graham says. “We are giving patients and families the knowledge they need – from trusted, credible sources – to make informed healthcare decisions. Research shows 90% of participants at Not One More Life’s asthma screenings report seeing a doctor after the initial screening.”
The Not One More Life Trusted Messengers project will be expanded to additional U.S. cities in 2021 and beyond.
For more information about the Atlanta health screenings, please call Allergy & Asthma Network at 800-878-4403 or visit www.TrustedMessengers.org.
About Allergy & Asthma Network
Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending needless death and suffering due to asthma, allergies and related conditions, especially for those among at-risk and underserved populations. The Network advances its mission through community outreach, educational initiatives that include sharing practical, medically accurate information through its publications and digital platforms, patient advocacy on national, state and local levels, and research that supports new treatments.
About Self Care Catalysts
Self Care Catalysts is a patient-centered digital therapeutics, intelligence and analytics company that puts the patient at the center of human networks, technology and science, deriving value from real-world evidence to inform clinical care, product life cycle management and behavior change interventions. The company will be managing the digital intervention for individuals who are screened through the Trusted Messengers project.
About Sanofi
Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. They are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. The company prevents illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. They stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.
source:
Barteczko, Oliwia (CHI-WSW)
[email protected]
Coronavirus
Sick Selfie: KOVID-Stricken Khloé Kardashian Films Herself in Isolation on ‘KUWTK’ (Watch)
*In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Khloé Kardashian reveals that she tested positive for COVID-19.
The footage was from earlier this year and shows Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian West and mom Kris Jenner expressing concern over her declining health, assuming that she has likely contracted the coronavirus.
Filming herself ill in bed, Khloé, 36, confirms that she tested positive for the virus.
“Just found out I do have corona,” the mom of one says. “I have been in my room, it’s going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”
Watch below:
Business
Jaden Smith and LyftUp Partner to Give Ride Credits to People Who Need Access to Healthy Food, Clean Water, and Jobs
*Jaden Smith, in partnership with the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF), is joining forces with LyftUp, Lyft’s purpose-driven program that gives underserved communities equal access to affordable, reliable transportation.
The rideshare company, along with Jaden Smith and WJSFF, will offer transportation access to their network of individuals in need through a $50,000 ride credit donation. This will help these nonprofit partners get the community to work, and also provide accessibility to healthy groceries and clean water. Two of the notable non-profit partners that will help with distribution of funds are the I LOVE YOU Restaurant (Jaden’s org known for providing vegan meals to the unhoused) and 501cTHREE (Jaden’s org providing clean water to folks in Flint, MI).
“Proud to be partnering with Lyft on their LyftUp initiative. Together, we’ll be providing rides to communities who need them most,” said Jaden Smith. “In Flint, these rides will be used so community members can access clean, fresh water through our 501CTHREE.org partners. In Los Angeles, we’ll focus on providing rides to grocery stores, clean water and jobs for the residents of Skid Row through our I LOVE YOU community partners. We believe in the power of transportation, and that access to a ride can mean access to an opportunity.”
“We at Lyft greatly admire the work Jaden has been doing to better the lives of individuals facing adversities,” said Hannah Broadhurst, Culture & Entertainment Manager. “In partnership with WJSFF, we’re excited to impact these communities through access to rides.”
This important initiative with Jaden and WSFF follows the success of last month’s mission-driven LyftUp alliance with Michael B. Jordan and Outlier Fellowship Foundation that gave young people of color and recent college graduates in underserved communities access to free rides to employment-related destinations like job interviews, mentorship events, internships and career counseling.
LyftUp launched in January 2020 and is Lyft’s comprehensive effort to expand transportation access to those who need it most. In addition to getting people to the polls, LyftUp programs enable disconnected communities to gain access to healthy food, get to job interviews, connect with critical resources in the aftermath of natural disasters, and more. Recently, Lyft announced its efforts to offer free and discounted rides to the polls on Election Day. They have been partnering with When We All Vote and Vote.org to provide its community with the tools it needs to register to vote and More Than A Vote to provide access to free rides to polling locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Orlando and Philadelphia. Celebs like Cardi B, LeBron James, and DJ Khaled have all publicly supported Lyft’s national voting promotion.
MORE NEWS: Maryland Man Narrates Viral Video of his Own Violent Arrest (Watch)
We must be heard!!!. Thank you @lyft for supporting our fight against voter suppression. @morethanavote #BlackLivesMatter 🙏🏾👑 https://t.co/NerFIjNF2H
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 7, 2020
About 501CTHREE
Founded by long-collaborating partners Jaden Smith and Drew FitzGerald, 501CTHREE is a non-profit reimag- ined for the next generation. We are building a global community of young people who are more informed and determined to find real solutions to climate change and embrace a low-carbon future. We engage people through strategically effective storytelling to help speed up climate innovation and create new cleantech brands & lifestyle ventures. This powerful community is built and thrives at the intersection of CLIMATE TECHNOLOGY, THE POWER OF STORY, and LIFESTYLE BRAND. For more information: www.501cthree.org
4 Waterboxes have been deployed creating the following impact:
- 276,700 single use 16 oz plastic bottles replaced
- 17,294 gallons of clean water distributed
- 3000 jugs donated from around the world
- 5000 inquiries from around the world
- 60M views of the story from around the world
About I LOVE YOU Restaurant
I LOVE YOU Restaurant, is a non-profit initiative of Jaden Smith powered by Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF). The mission of I LOVE YOU is to spread love to communities experiencing food and/or housing insecurity by monthly offering items of need, sustainably sourced water, and fresh, high-quality, and delicious vegan meals. In the spirit of truly nourishing the heart, mind, and body, we support and create initiatives that address the root causes of food and housing insecurity. For more information: www.iloveyourestaurant.org
About Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF)
The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF) was founded in 1996 with the goal of making the world “better because we touched it.” Since then, WJSFF has invested millions of dollars and invaluable resources to accelerate the growth of initiatives that focus on deepening individual and collective empowerment. WJSFF’s mission is to be a first-in-class organization that stands at the intersection of philanthropy, social impact, and media. Our vision is to create a world in which every person is inspired to bravely explore and discover their inner possibility. Our four areas of focus are: Arts & Education, Social Empowerment, Sustainability, Health & Wellness. For more information: www.wjsff.org
source:
Emily Bender
[email protected]
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]