Gospel
WE REMEMBER: Gospel Singer/Bishop Rance Allen Dies At 71
As of this posting we don’t have a lot of details, but we can inform you that gospel singing legend Bishop Rance Allen died Saturday morning at the age of 71, according to his family.
As of this posting the cause of Bishop Allen’s death has not been revealed.
Bishop Allen was the pastor of New Bethel Church of God in Toledo, Ohio. Among other things, he previously performed for President Barack Obama and was nominated for five Grammy Awards.
Here is more about Rance Allen via the RanceAllenGroup website:
Bishop Rance Allen was born in 1948 in Monroe, Michigan, one of 12 children. At the age of five he began his preaching ministry and by age nine was preaching throughout Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. He was licensed to preach at age 12 and has since carried the Word of the Lord throughout the United States and abroad. In 1978 he was ordained an Elder by the late Bishop John Seth Bailey and subsequently served 6-1/2 years as Associate Pastor of Holiness Temple Church of God In Christ (COGIC) in Monroe, MI.
In 1985 the late Bishop Gilbert Patterson founded New Bethel Church in Toledo, OH and installed Bishop Allen there as Pastor where he currently serves today. He served many years on the board of the Neighborhood Improvement Foundation of Toledo, Inc., a community organization whose mission was dedicated to improving inner-city environments. In recognition of his dedicated years in ministry the Urban Bible Institute of Detroit bestowed upon him an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity in 1995. In September, 2011 by God�s amazing grace Bishop Allen was elevated to the office of Jurisdictional Prelate of Michigan Northwestern Harvest in Detroit, succeeding the late Bishop Alfred Knight, Jr. and was consecrated on November 7, 2011 during the 104th Holy Convocation in St. Louis, Missouri. He has also been blessed with the awesome and humbling opportunity to preach the main message to thousands during the 90th, 96th and 105th International COGIC Holy Convocations.
Bishop Allen has been married to Evangelist Ellen Marie Groves since December, 1970. The calling on her life has been an enormous blessing to Bishop Allen as she has helped him take his ministries to a greater level in God. While there are no natural children born to this union they share their love and support to many God-children.
READ THIS: Ice Cube: Don’t Lump Him in with Lil Wayne & Other Rappers When it Comes to Trump!
Twitter reaction to the passing of Rance Allen:
R.I.P. to Bishop #Ranceallen . He was 71 years old. Bishop Allen was called The “Father of Contemporary Gospel Music”. He inspired and influenced many of Today’s gospel stars. pic.twitter.com/MmtoQuNInE
— Patty Jackson (@MsPattyJackson) October 31, 2020
I’m joining Pastor Juan Shipp on “Gospel Talk, Back in the Day” on @WYXR_Memphis 12-2 p.m. today to discuss Bishop Rance Allen, hear some of his songs and *maybe* listen to a bit of my recent interview with him.
I’ll have to see if I can find an excerpt that could work.
— Jared ‘Jay B.’ Boyd (@JaredJayBBoyd) October 31, 2020
RIP to Rance Allen, whose Stax-era work contains some of the most gorgeous and joyful records I’ve ever heard https://t.co/ERikOq9Cns
— Jonathan Bernstein (@jonbern) October 31, 2020
Entertainment
Talent Takes the Virtual Stage at the ‘ULMII’ Entertainment Conference via Zoom Sat., Nov. 7 2020
*On Saturday, November 7, 2020 21, the annual “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference kicks off from 1-3pmPT/3-5pmET via Zoom to offer a virtual stage for experienced and aspiring artists during the professional “talent showcase” and the national “talent competition.”
The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference starts with an “Industry Panel Q&A Session” with nine entertainment industry professionals, where attendees can ask questions. Panelists consist of two record label heads; a legal consul; a media publisher; music producers; award winning actor/filmmaker and his manager; a national television host, and professional guitarist.
The professional “talent showcase,” sponsored by Underground Hits Production, will offer performances by R&B sensation Eli, Hip-Hop’s Gxlden Doll, and Jazz trumpeter Vincent Gross (pictured above). The “talent competition” (vocal, songwriting and dance) will offer performances by Pop singer/songwriter Cole Diamond (Los Angeles); dancer Tiarah Williams (Washington, DC); R&B vocalist and the 2019 “ULMII Best Vocals” winner Brittny Terry (Los Angeles); Gospel singer/songwriter TariaJaybre’ (Waterloo, Iowa); Hip-Hop singer/songwriter/rapper/dancer Tori Kay (Los Angeles), and R&B singer/songwriter Jhane B. (Baltimore).
MORE NEWS: Louisville Officer Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend for ‘Emotional Distress’
The industry panelists consists of Digital Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (EURweb.com); Television Host/Model/Actress Melody Trice (“The Melody Trice Show,” MelodyTrice.com); Founder and General Manager of The Gardner Law Group Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Artist Manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); Record Label Head, Music Producer, Marketing Specialist D. Baldwin of Underground Hits Production (UGHits.com); Rock guitarist, singer, songwriter and 2006 winner of CBS’s “Rock Star: Supernova” Lukas Rossi (LukasRossi.com); Multi-Award winning Actor/Filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (ImaginationLunchbox.com); Music Producer Robert Watson (Odilllia’s “End of the World”), and Record Label Head Lena Jenkins-Smith of Young Millennium Records.
Free to the public, with space limited to those that log-on first, the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference Zoom access link is located at www.UpliftingMinds2.com, or you can email [email protected] The conference is sponsored by EURweb.com, MelodyTrice.com, ThePulseofEntertainment.com, TheGardnerLawGroup.com, ImaginationLunchbox.com, Anthony-Michael.com, UGHits.com, LawyersRock.com, Twelve27 Production, Superstar Entertainment, LukasRossi.com, Young Millennium Records, Dust Dem AFF Productions,
Aside from the “ULMII Best Artist Award”, winners in three categories (vocals, songwriting, dance) will received over $15,000 valued in prizes that include legal consul from Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); a music legal package from entertainment attorney Richard Jefferson (LawyersRock.com); vocal or acting coaching session from A&R Specialist and Educator Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment); a business or public relations strategy with consult from Business Management/Public Relations Specialist Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA); recording studio time and a music track from Virgin Island Music Producer V.I.P. (Dust Dem AFF Production), and an appearance on “The Melody Trice Show” from TV Host, Model, Actress Melody Trice (MelodyTrice.com).
The national entertainment conference, held annually in Los Angeles and Baltimore, has an impressive success record from the artists and panelists involved throughout the years. Those stories include panelist Tiaunte Kelly (at the time at Hidden Beach Recordings) was scouted at ULMII to produce a segment of “The Dr. Phil Show”; Los Angeles competitor Miguel was signed to a record deal by “ULMII” panelists Jimmy Maynes (then VP of Jive Records) – today Miguel is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter; Baltimore competitor Naturi Naughton was scouted at ULMII by Broadway and the resulted was a Broadway run, which led to her joining the R&B group 3LW, and that led to a starring role on the STARZ Network’s drama series “Power”; Baltimore competitors the Featherstone Brothers’ original song performed at ULMII was heard by SisQo (Dru Hill) who was there to support ULMII panelist Jazz (Dru Hill) and he used the song on Dru Hill’s third album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)” – it was released as the first single with accompanying music video and it went platinum, and last Los Angeles competitor RoShon Fegan’s manager said what he learned from the “ULMII” panel helped him take RoShon to “the next level,” which was a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, then a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, which led to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”.
Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for Zoom access link, or email [email protected].
# # #
Freelance Associates
562-424-3836
Long Beach, CA 90807
Arts & Culture
Juan Winans: Award-Winning Recording Artist Releases Inspirational Single ‘NOW’ / LISTEN
*Songwriter, producer and singer Juan Winans releases his brand new single titled “NOW” today, Friday, October 30, 2020.
Executive produced by Michael-Anthony Taylor, the song can be accessed now on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, YouTube, and other digital retail and streaming sites. (Or, hear it HERE by scrolling down to the YouTube player.)
“NOW” features snippets from the late Congressman John Lewis’ 1963 speech at the historic March on Washington, paired with Winans’ insightful lyrics, which begin: “We don’t have another day, another time, another place/And no longer can we wait, it’s gotta be NOW/Our sons and daughters ripped away, don’t let their lives be in vain/If we ever want to change, it’s gotta be NOW.”
Winans wrote the tune and performed it live on Sunday, October 25, 2020, during the Biden For President campaign’s “GOTV L!VE: A Soul of the Nation Gospel Concert Special,” an all-star music and motivation pre-election rally that aired nationally this week to more than 65 gospel music stations across Urban One, FOX SOUL, and iHeartRadio networks. Hosted by actress Meaghan Good and her husband, film producer DeVon Franklin, the broadcast event featured prominent speakers from politics, faith-based organizations, entertainment, and sports as well as musical performances by Winans as well as his sister, Deborah Joy Winans, and MAJOR., JoJo, J.J. Hairston, Tamela Mann, and The Resistance Revival Chorus.
MORE NEWS: Jameelah Scurry’s La’Vanter Boutique Cleaned Out in Less Than 60 Sec by Philly Looters / WATCH
“I wrote ‘NOW’ as a clarion call to all who seek to act on their convictions, that we are at a moment of necessary action,” explains Winans, who also produced the track. “It is not enough to believe others should or will speak for any of us who wish to have our voices heard and our fundamental rights honored. Individuals must speak now, must act now, must vote now to contribute to – and ensure – a lasting collective good. We must pick up the mantle of leaders who preceded and fought for us, and continue their leadership.”
The new single, which will be featured on his forthcoming album, is the latest in a string of powerful songs and thrilling performances by Winans, a third-generation member of one of gospel’s first families, The Winans. His recent DARE Records single with his wife, Juan and Lisa Winans’ “It Belongs To Me” featuring Marvin Winans, is currently No. 7 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Airplay chart and No. 8 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Sales chart.
Juan began his career as a teenaged member of the group Winans Phase 2, which also featured his eldest brother, Carvin, and his cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group’s first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Album charts. Juan’s father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group The Winans, which includes his uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans; they are the sons of the late David “Pop” Winans and Dolores “Mom” Winans, who have also recorded together. Juan also starred in the theatrical production of Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story written by his uncle BeBe Winans and also starred his sister, Deborah Joy Winans of the hit drama series, Greenleaf. His songs have been recorded by such artists as Mary Mary, Joe, Lalah Hathaway, Smokie Norful, Michael Bolton, and others.
Listen to Juan Winans‘ ‘Now’:
Gospel
Get Out and Vote PRAYER – by Bride of Christ
*Well readers, I come to you only a few short days away from official Election Day, November 3, 2020.
This year’s Election has been like no other. There has been so much hype and importance placed on who should be chosen as the best candidate; especially for the office of United States President.
Over 50 million Americans have already voted. If only we as a people would come together and show just as much passion for living a holy life as we have put into promoting who we think is the best person for President, there wouldn’t be so much bad-mouthing and back-and-forth tearing down the character of their opponent, that we’ve seen.
If you have not already voted then yes, I encourage ALL to vote. More importantly; right now, I believe Gods people should be praying. Not just for the best candidate to be voted into office. Pray for direction and wisdom for our leaders. Pray for a hope that many don’t currently have and cannot see. A hope that most don’t understand cannot be found in man.
Pray with me:
Oh, Dear Lord God, Master of this universe, Creator of all mankind, Giver of all good and perfect gifts. I Thank you for your patience with an unruly and stiff-necked people. I thank you for your faithfulness to a people who have shown time and time again their unfaithfulness. Yet you love us for we were created in your image and you have called all your people, BELIEVERS, to integrity and to live a life of holiness as you are holy.
I come to you on behalf of the American people right now; especially those who have put their trust in man, processes and things of this world. Many of the very same people who profess to be Believers with good hearts and good intentions.
Your Word says the kingdom is yours and YOU rule over the nations. Both riches and honor come from you, and you rule over it all. In your hands is power and might.
You, Father God placed government into order and you alone have the Sovereignty and authority over this world. It doesn’t matter what man is chosen as President. You want all men everywhere to know and understand that a man’s steps are to be ordained by you; not by his own desires. How then can man understand his own way?
Isaiah 9:6 says, “For a child is born to us. To us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders.” In a time of great darkness, you Oh, LORD promised to send a light who would shine on everyone. That message of hope was fulfilled in the birth of your Son, Jesus Christ who came not to establish an earthly kingdom, but to deliver ALL people from a world of sin. Those who Believe in Him will not perish but will live an eternal life with Him. I pray that all people will come to know Him personally and resolve to live for HIM; not man.
Lastly, Lord – I pray that whatever man is voted into the office of President that we as a people learn to lift him up to you regularly in prayer. I Pray that his decisions are made with wisdom and his heart will be filled with passion for you with an overflow of compassion for your people.
In Jesus name I pray,
AMEN
Bride of Christ
WOW…Single Christians! Don’t miss three exciting upcoming single Christian Events!
|
The book, Divided by Faith, discusses the great divide between blacks and whites and the church. We are requesting that representation of both races be a part of our discussion. All races are welcome.
October 31st – December 19th at noon 12:00pm (Central Standard Time)
Options: Audio, Kindle, hard/soft covered book on Amazon
Zoom Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84358858852?pwd=U0dnSUxsTGNNV3BDNUpMYTIyTnZxQT09
Meeting ID 843 5885 8852 Passcode 965613
|
Cooking with Drette on Zoom for the Month of November 4:00pm (Central Standard Time) every Saturday
Drette will share a few of her favorite recipes with you as well as the history behind each dish. It will be a fun and interactive time you don’t want to miss! Below is a list of delicious foods Drette has lined up to cook for your viewing pleasure.
Crawfish Etouffee
Chicken Alfredo pasta
Collard greens and yams
Chicken tortilla soup
Zoom Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
|
Saturday Night Movies on Zoom
|
A true-life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love, loss, hope in midst of tragedy and faith that is tested.
Online Bingo 6:30
Zoom Link
Meeting ID 998 843 1458 Passcode: 720947
|
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501©3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty -five years of age and older throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]