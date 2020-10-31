Sex - Erotica
Risky! Upscale NYC Sex Club (Snctm) Plans Black Death-Themed Halloween Party Despite COVID-19
*New York-based sex club Snctm has been operating in slow motion since the COVID-19 pandemic.
After all, it’s impossible to have sex when you have to social distance yourself at least six feet from another person.
Yet, in a Page Six story, it was reported that Snctm is planning to host a big Halloween sex event, regardless of COVID-19.
“They’ve been keeping a low profile since their return, testing the waters of hosting safely in this new world,” said a source close to the club’s management team. “Thus far, they’ve held two events since returning from hiatus, all with COVID rapid testing of every person who enters the premises.”
According to the insider, celebrities have visited the club in the past. There have been reports of the club hosting secret and small events but is planning to crank it up for Halloween.
Asked if people were still having sex at the parties despite the pandemic, a spokesperson responded. “I would say thus far the behavior of our guests within the parties has indicated a great pent-up demand for our events, and an appreciation of the precautions we have undertaken.”
Aubrey O’Day Takes Aims at Trump Family, Claims Ivanka is a Lesbian
*Singer Aubrey O’Day previously claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., and she even wrote a song about him. Now she’s back with more bombshell allegations about the Trump family.
O’Day took to Twitter during Thursday night’s Presidential Debate with some not so shocking claims against the president’s kids.
Last year, O’Day said her affair with Don Jr. ended when his then-wife discovered text messages between them.
She said, “We both thought we were each other’s soulmates. It’s something we spoke about often. A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you’re connected as one. I had that with Don.”
Last night, she took aim at Trump for attacking Joe Biden’s deceased son Beau Biden.
“since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family.. -don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric fucked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife. #Debates2020,” she tweeted.
O’Day also included a GIF that said, “I have the receipts.”
“and while we are at it.. I have texts of don jr telling me what a little shit asshole barron is. That they were on the private jet and barron didn’t like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being assholes & liars!,” she continued.
“We need to stop discussing kids.. because Ivanka is a lesbian, yet doesn’t support women’s rights in this administration that she RUNS on the low. #Debates2020,” O’Day wrote. Check out her tweets above.
Black Twitter is now demanding that she drop those receipts.
Amber Rose Teaching 7-Yr-Old Son About Sex and Periods: ‘I’m Not Hiding NOTHING from (Him)’
*Amber Rose is making sure that she is the best parent to her son by teaching him important life lessons at an early age.
While appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” show, the star revealed she has already discussed topics of consent, women’s health, and sex with her 7-year-old son Sebastian.
“He knows everything,” Rose said. “I’m not hiding nothing from my son. My son knows what a period is.” She shared that he even comes and sits in the bathroom with her to talk and will ask, ‘Mommy, do you have your period?’ Rose said she makes sure to answer her son honestly: “I’m like, ‘No, not right now, but I will.’ And he’s like, ‘Do you need a tampon? Do you need a pad?’ I say that to say my son who is seven, and I don’t feel like it’s too soon. Because once he hits 13 and the girls in his classroom are getting their periods, and the boys are like that’s disgusting, she’s bleeding, he’ll be like, ‘That’s nothing.’”
Amber Rose is making sure that she is the best parent to her son by teaching him important life lessons at an early age. _________________________________________________ While appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," show, the star revealed she has already discussed topics of consent, women's health, and sex with her 7-year-old son Sebastian. __________________________________________________ "He knows everything," Rose said. "I'm not hiding nothing from my son. My son knows what a period is." She shared that he even comes and sits in the bathroom with her to talk and will ask, 'Mommy, do you have your period?' Rose said she makes sure to answer her son honestly: "I'm like, 'No, not right now, but I will.' And he's like, 'Do you need a tampon? Do you need a pad?' I say that to say my son who is seven, and I don't feel like it's too soon. Because once he hits 13 and the girls in his classroom are getting their periods, and the boys are like that's disgusting, she's bleeding, he'll be like, 'That's nothing.'"
RHOA’s Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam Allegedly Got Sexed Up by a South Carolina Male Stripper / VIDEO
*As the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is filming for the show’s 13th season, there will be some sexy hot sauce to add to the always electrifying story lines of the popular reality program.
Spicing up the already spicy show is the recently reported story by B. Scott on www.lovebscott.com that RHOA’s Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam were allegedly involved in a sexual encounter with a male stripper during a cast trip to Charleston, South Carolina.
The stripper, B.O.L.O. The Entertainer, has adamantly denied his role in what is being reported. Check out what he has to say via the video below.
Yet, the website posting was a follow up of the episode that aired on The B. Scott Show, a podcast hosted by B. Scott, a television personality, radio show host, and internet/podcast celebrity.
If the story wasn’t hot enough when envisioning Williams and Sam with a male stripper that B. Scott called “ a long dong stripper,” it was mentioned that some girl-on-girl action was in play before the two housewives joined the stripper. And adding to the sizzling images of all of this action was that new RHOA La Tonya Ali was mentioned by B. Scott, describing “her willingness to swim with the fishes.”
Speaking of the that male stripper, he adamantly says the story is BS.
PSA!!!! NOW CLICK THAT LINK IN THE BIO!!!! #MICHAELBOLWAIRE #theexception #bolotheentertainer
While it was reported that the women masterfully evaded any cameras that may have captured the hot and steamy sex reported by B. Scott, they were not so fortunate with microphones that seemed to be working simply fine. Will audio footage, or perhaps even video footage miraculously turn up one day when Season 13 premieres? Maybe, because everybody has camera phones these days and know how and when to use them.
For the sexy Porsha Williams, a story about an alleged girl-on-girl encounter, is not the first time her name has been linked to such action with another RHOA star. BET.com posted the following caption on February 22, 2017: “Porsha Finally Confesses to Lesbian Love with Kandi, and Her Excuse is Hilarious. The Reality Star seems to be backpedaling.”
Nevertheless, the new season of RHOA on Bravo – which has not been given a date to premiere – should be interesting, with some hotter than normal scenes and talk about what did or didn’t happen in hot-Charleston pertaining to two of the hot women from Hotlanta! Stay tuned!
