Risky! Upscale NYC Sex Club (Snctm) Plans Black Death-Themed Halloween Party Despite COVID-19

*New York-based sex club Snctm has been operating in slow motion since the COVID-19 pandemic.

After all, it’s impossible to have sex when you have to social distance yourself at least six feet from another person.

Yet, in a Page Six story, it was reported that Snctm is planning to host a big Halloween sex event, regardless of COVID-19.

“They’ve been keeping a low profile since their return, testing the waters of hosting safely in this new world,” said a source close to the club’s management team. “Thus far, they’ve held two events since returning from hiatus, all with COVID rapid testing of every person who enters the premises.”

According to the insider, celebrities have visited the club in the past. There have been reports of the club hosting secret and small events but is planning to crank it up for Halloween.

Asked if people were still having sex at the parties despite the pandemic, a spokesperson responded. “I would say thus far the behavior of our guests within the parties has indicated a great pent-up demand for our events, and an appreciation of the precautions we have undertaken.”