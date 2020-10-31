President Donald Trump
Ice Cube: Don’t Lump Him in with Lil Wayne & Other Rappers When it Comes to Trump!
*Here’s the deal as far as Ice Cube is concerned when it comes to Donald Trump and politics. He’s not like Lil Wayne, Lil Pump, or Waka Flocka Flame.
Nope, he wants you to know he did his homework before he spoke with Pres. Donald Trump when promoting the “Contract with Black America” to economically empower Black Americans.
Cube tweeted the other day that got with scholars, economists, and politicians who have prominently worked toward the improvement of Black lives. He specifically listed Dr. Claud Anderson, Derrick Hamilton, Robert Jones, Dr. Boyce Watkins, and Andrew Young. He ended his note with, “Stop clumping me up with other people just cause they’re rappers.”
Here is Ice Cube’s full tweet:
I worked with Dr. Claude Anderson, Derrick Hamilton, Robert Jones, Dr. Boyce Watkins. Also consulted with Andrew Young before speaking anything with either party. Stop clumping me up with other people just cause they’re rappers. https://t.co/r2jpGevRj7
— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2020
As we reported earlier, Cube met with Trump and Jared Kushner, a move that was heavily criticized by many of his fans and members of the Black community. Afterwards, the rapper/actor/entrepreneur made sure to not that his meeting and expressing gratitude toward the administration was not an outright endorsement. He also said he wants to work with whoever wins the election but still wanted to praise Trump for at least taking the meeting and hearing him out.
His tweet above was a response to someone named Nava Moore who said he and Lil Wayne weren’t qualified to be discussing such matters with the president:
“Celebs aren’t excluded from discussing these topics but let those who have experience on the matter be the presenters.”
For the record, Moore identifies himself on his Twitter account as a “Futurist, Stoic Student, Actor, Physics Content Creator.”
As we reported earlier, Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to incite fans for praising the president. He tweeted support for Trump’s “Platinum Plan,” the White House’s own proposal for economically uplifting Black Americans. After his own meeting with the president, Lil Wayne wrote that he “listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”
Entertainment
Bond. James Bond: Actor Sean Connery – The First 007 – Dead at 90
*The first, and according to some, the best James Bond ever, Sean Connery, has died. He was 90.
The Scottish actor’s death was confirmed by his family, BBC reported Saturday. The report states he died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas, where he was known to be living in his final years.
When it was over, Connery had starred in 7 Bond films between ’62 and ’83. Among them were “From Russia with Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball,” “You Only Live Twice,” “Diamonds are Forever,” and “Never Say Never Again.”
Even though Connery became a huge star in 1962 with the release of “Dr. No,” it almost didn’t happen. James Bond creator Ian Fleming didn’t think he was right for the role and really wanted someone smooth like Cary Grant. Ultimately, Fleming relented and said it was a good call.
Connery was so successful as Bond, it stereotyped him, but he ultimately was able to break away and branched out with other roles and ultimately won an Oscar playing an Irish cop in “The Untouchables.” He also won 2 Bafta awards and 3 Golden Globes. He was knighted by the Queen in 2000.
Most fans give Sean the title of best 007 ever … at least in the polls. And speaking of polls, he also hold a Sexiest Man Alive crown. He also once finished third in the Mr. Universe contest back in 1953.
James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli released a statement on Saturday via the James Bond official Twitter account.
“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond’ — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”
Sean Connery is survived by his second wife, Micheline Roquebrune, and his son Jason Connery.
Music
The Pulse of Entertainment: Prodigy Keyboardist Justin-Lee Schultz Debuts ‘Gruv Kid’ on Shanachie
*“It feels so amazing, the people on my album that I look up to…so amazing,” said 13 year-old Jazz keyboardist Justin-Lee Schultz about his debut album “Gruv Kid” on Shanachie Entertainment, which features saxophonist Najee; guitarist Jonathan Butler; Pieces of a Dream; saxophonist Gerald Albright; pianist Bob James and more. “…and having my dad on the album!”
Not only is Justin’s father, Julius Schultz, on the album, but he wrote most of the “Gruv Kid” album. Justin-Lee’s 16 year-old sister Jamie, a drummer, is also on the album and in the first single, “Just In,” music video.
“She plays drums and bass,” he informed me when talking about his amazingly musical family’s talents.
“I started playing at the age of five. I just kept practicing and practicing and practicing,” Justin-Lee said when asked. When I said he was a prodigy like my grandson the Johannesburg, South African native kind of giggled, “I’m not sure if I’m a prodigy, I don’t even know what that means.”
Also on the “Gruv Kid” project, which is released November 13, 2020, is his sister Jamie on drums, his dad Julius on bass, Harvey Mason on drums, and prodigy bassist Michael Pipoquinha.
He continued about the “Gruv Kid” project, “My dad produced the album. These are songs that he wrote 15 years ago. He’s a guitar player and he wrote them for a guitar, but said I should try them on the piano. So I did and put my little spin to them.”
Justin-Lee, Jamie and Julius performed as a family on Nickelodeon’s “America’s Most Musical Family.” Justin performed on NBC’s “Harry Connick Jr. Show” and “Little Big Shots”. He is also a featured keyboardist on the new project for flutist Alexander Zonjic on the “Motor City Sway” single and appears in his music video for the single, with his sister Jamie on drums. www.Shanachie.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. EVENTS: "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall.
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Entertainment
Talent Takes the Virtual Stage at the ‘ULMII’ Entertainment Conference via Zoom Sat., Nov. 7 2020
*On Saturday, November 7, 2020 21, the annual “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference kicks off from 1-3pmPT/3-5pmET via Zoom to offer a virtual stage for experienced and aspiring artists during the professional “talent showcase” and the national “talent competition.”
The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference starts with an “Industry Panel Q&A Session” with nine entertainment industry professionals, where attendees can ask questions. Panelists consist of two record label heads; a legal consul; a media publisher; music producers; award winning actor/filmmaker and his manager; a national television host, and professional guitarist.
The professional “talent showcase,” sponsored by Underground Hits Production, will offer performances by R&B sensation Eli, Hip-Hop’s Gxlden Doll, and Jazz trumpeter Vincent Gross (pictured above). The “talent competition” (vocal, songwriting and dance) will offer performances by Pop singer/songwriter Cole Diamond (Los Angeles); dancer Tiarah Williams (Washington, DC); R&B vocalist and the 2019 “ULMII Best Vocals” winner Brittny Terry (Los Angeles); Gospel singer/songwriter TariaJaybre’ (Waterloo, Iowa); Hip-Hop singer/songwriter/rapper/dancer Tori Kay (Los Angeles), and R&B singer/songwriter Jhane B. (Baltimore).
The industry panelists consists of Digital Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (EURweb.com); Television Host/Model/Actress Melody Trice (“The Melody Trice Show,” MelodyTrice.com); Founder and General Manager of The Gardner Law Group Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Artist Manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); Record Label Head, Music Producer, Marketing Specialist D. Baldwin of Underground Hits Production (UGHits.com); Rock guitarist, singer, songwriter and 2006 winner of CBS’s “Rock Star: Supernova” Lukas Rossi (LukasRossi.com); Multi-Award winning Actor/Filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (ImaginationLunchbox.com); Music Producer Robert Watson (Odilllia’s “End of the World”), and Record Label Head Lena Jenkins-Smith of Young Millennium Records.
Free to the public, with space limited to those that log-on first, the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference Zoom access link is located at www.UpliftingMinds2.com, or you can email [email protected] The conference is sponsored by EURweb.com, MelodyTrice.com, ThePulseofEntertainment.com, TheGardnerLawGroup.com, ImaginationLunchbox.com, Anthony-Michael.com, UGHits.com, LawyersRock.com, Twelve27 Production, Superstar Entertainment, LukasRossi.com, Young Millennium Records, Dust Dem AFF Productions,
Aside from the “ULMII Best Artist Award”, winners in three categories (vocals, songwriting, dance) will received over $15,000 valued in prizes that include legal consul from Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); a music legal package from entertainment attorney Richard Jefferson (LawyersRock.com); vocal or acting coaching session from A&R Specialist and Educator Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment); a business or public relations strategy with consult from Business Management/Public Relations Specialist Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA); recording studio time and a music track from Virgin Island Music Producer V.I.P. (Dust Dem AFF Production), and an appearance on “The Melody Trice Show” from TV Host, Model, Actress Melody Trice (MelodyTrice.com).
The national entertainment conference, held annually in Los Angeles and Baltimore, has an impressive success record from the artists and panelists involved throughout the years. Those stories include panelist Tiaunte Kelly (at the time at Hidden Beach Recordings) was scouted at ULMII to produce a segment of “The Dr. Phil Show”; Los Angeles competitor Miguel was signed to a record deal by “ULMII” panelists Jimmy Maynes (then VP of Jive Records) – today Miguel is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter; Baltimore competitor Naturi Naughton was scouted at ULMII by Broadway and the resulted was a Broadway run, which led to her joining the R&B group 3LW, and that led to a starring role on the STARZ Network’s drama series “Power”; Baltimore competitors the Featherstone Brothers’ original song performed at ULMII was heard by SisQo (Dru Hill) who was there to support ULMII panelist Jazz (Dru Hill) and he used the song on Dru Hill’s third album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)” – it was released as the first single with accompanying music video and it went platinum, and last Los Angeles competitor RoShon Fegan’s manager said what he learned from the “ULMII” panel helped him take RoShon to “the next level,” which was a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, then a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, which led to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”.
Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for Zoom access link, or email [email protected].
