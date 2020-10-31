Ice Cube: Don’t Lump Him in with Lil Wayne & Other Rappers When it Comes to Trump!

*Here’s the deal as far as Ice Cube is concerned when it comes to Donald Trump and politics. He’s not like Lil Wayne, Lil Pump, or Waka Flocka Flame.

Nope, he wants you to know he did his homework before he spoke with Pres. Donald Trump when promoting the “Contract with Black America” to economically empower Black Americans.

Cube tweeted the other day that got with scholars, economists, and politicians who have prominently worked toward the improvement of Black lives. He specifically listed Dr. Claud Anderson, Derrick Hamilton, Robert Jones, Dr. Boyce Watkins, and Andrew Young. He ended his note with, “Stop clumping me up with other people just cause they’re rappers.”

Here is Ice Cube’s full tweet:

I worked with Dr. Claude Anderson, Derrick Hamilton, Robert Jones, Dr. Boyce Watkins. Also consulted with Andrew Young before speaking anything with either party. Stop clumping me up with other people just cause they’re rappers. https://t.co/r2jpGevRj7 — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2020

As we reported earlier, Cube met with Trump and Jared Kushner, a move that was heavily criticized by many of his fans and members of the Black community. Afterwards, the rapper/actor/entrepreneur made sure to not that his meeting and expressing gratitude toward the administration was not an outright endorsement. He also said he wants to work with whoever wins the election but still wanted to praise Trump for at least taking the meeting and hearing him out.

His tweet above was a response to someone named Nava Moore who said he and Lil Wayne weren’t qualified to be discussing such matters with the president:

“Celebs aren’t excluded from discussing these topics but let those who have experience on the matter be the presenters.”

For the record, Moore identifies himself on his Twitter account as a “Futurist, Stoic Student, Actor, Physics Content Creator.”

As we reported earlier, Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to incite fans for praising the president. He tweeted support for Trump’s “Platinum Plan,” the White House’s own proposal for economically uplifting Black Americans. After his own meeting with the president, Lil Wayne wrote that he “listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”