‘Tamron Hall’ Celebrates Halloween-Eve with 2 Very Special Costumes Honoring Diana Ross / WATCH
*On today’s special Halloween episode of ‘Tamron Hall,’ Tamron dazzled her audience with three different costumes inspired by the legendary award-winning singer and performer Diana Ross.
Also on today’s show, Tamron spoke with another member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, who was wearing one of her original gowns from her years as part of the iconic female singing group.
Plus, Tamron shared an image of her son Moses decked out in costume as Brian Walker from the 1975 film “Mahogany,” in which Ross starred.
GOOD NEWS! Lark Voorhies Returning for ‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot
Keke Palmer Drops New Music Video Urging Americans to Vote in 2020 Election [WATCH]
Keke Palmer has released a new song urging Americans to vote on Election Day on Nov. 3.
The track titled “Actually Vote” boasts the lyrics: “There’s a little something happening on Nov. 3 / Everybody’s posting / All political and woken / On your social / So outspoken / That’s sweet, but that tweet doesn’t do enough for me,” Palmer sings. “Young people like to talk that big talk / Young people are the biggest voting block / You can only make a change if you check that damn box.”
Have a listen to Palmer’s call to action via the YouTube player above.
READ MORE: Keke Palmer Claps Back After Catching Heat for Showing Love to Tyler Perry
View this post on Instagram
A word from some dope millennials and the millennial diva herself 🥳💪🏾😅‼️ directed by @jakewil written by @finneas @benjpasek @justinpaulmusic @kaleenazanders produced by @finneas featuring @ilana @officialjld @juliannemoore @bellathorne video produced by @ohheykarl @ilana @kelsiekiley @glennismeagher @elenarids cinematography by @matthewtompkins.dp edited by @callaird color by @edwardsdan visual effects by TDH MEDIA assistant camera @colin_schostak opening titles by @iamgracehwang end titles by @felipemollica_ music supervisor @jdontcarroll backup vocals @kaleenazanders vocal producer @itsjoshwood hair @ann_joneshair makeup @paintedbyjeremy executive assistant to Ms. Palmer @godschance additional spoken material by @keke
The actress tells PEOPLE of the inspiration behind her new track, “The last four years have been increasingly overwhelming for our nation,” Palmer said. “It’s created, I believe, a feeling of apathy that’s dangerous to our sense of democracy as a society.”
Adding: “I think it’s so important that we get a hold of what’s ours and get excited about using our voices. So many of my peers and I have been made to feel like our voices are not valid. I know that’s part of the game and I have fought to make myself aware that my voice does matter. All of our voices matter so significantly. I want my peers to know and understand,” she explained.
“We must make voting an engaging tradition for all [including] Black [people], women, LGBTQ+, our immigrants [and] everyone,” says Palmer.
“Together, we can make it trendy to vote and make each of our important voices heard.”
Scroll up and watch Palmer’s new music video for “Actually Vote.”
Judge Judy Sheindlin Announces New Court Show to Debut on Amazon’s IMDb TV
*Judge Judy Sheindlin and her new court show are headed to IMDb TV,
According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Sheindlin’s upcoming new reality tv series (currently titled “Judy Justice”) is similar to her long running “Judge Judy” program, and will see her presiding over small-claims cases.
“I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting,” Sheindlin, 78, said in a statement. “I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day. I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet’s breath fresh until the next millennium. The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don’t even bark at the delivery people anymore. After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that Sheindlins and Amazon would be mishpachah?”
READ MORE: ‘Judge Judy’ to End After 25 Years, Announces New Show ‘Judy Justice’ [WATCH]
Of the upcoming project, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV, said in a statement: “Judge Judy Sheindlin is a TV icon and visionary who has entertained millions of fans for decades. As we build the IMDb TV slate of high-quality, ambitious Amazon Studios Originals, we are delighted to deliver customers a court program from the legendary Judge Sheindlin who, without a doubt, is the very best in the business.”
Sheindlin announced on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” in March that after 25 years, the “Judge Judy” show is coming to an end.
“CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” she told Ellen. “Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”
“Judge Judy” premiered in 1996, and after filming over 4300 episodes so far. Sheindlin said she ain’t ready to slow down yet.
“I’m not tired,” she told DeGeneres, noting that her new show “Judy Justice” will drop a year after “Judge Judy” ends.
“If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop,” she said.
“Judge Judy” is currently airing its 25th and final season.
Whitney Houston Becomes First Black Recording Artist in History to Achieve Three RIAA Diamond Albums
*New York, NY – Whitney, the artist’s second studio album, has been certified RIAA Diamond (10x Platinum), joining Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard (Soundtrack) to make Whitney Houston the first Black recording artist (male or female, solo or group) with three Diamond albums in her discography.
Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and The Estate of Whitney E. Houston would like to thank Whitney’s fans for their abiding love for her music and making this achievement come true.
On January 15, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the induction of Whitney Houston into its Class of 2020. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will replace the live 35th annual Induction Ceremony with an exclusive special honoring the Class of 2020 Inductees. The program will air on HBO and HBO Max on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 8pm (EST).
A new sizzle reel has been created to celebrate Whitney Houston, her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and the 35th anniversary of her debut. The short film includes career highlights and memories of Whitney shared by her fans.
DID U SEE THIS? Tamar Braxton Admits She Has Contemplated Suicide Multiple Times [VIDEO]
In collaboration with The Estate of Whitney E.Houston, music legend Clive Davis, Pat Houston, Larry Mestel of Primary Wave Music, Dennis O’ Sullivan and Jeff Kalligheri will produce “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, the official Whitney Houston biopic. The film is directed by Stella Meghie (“The Photograph”) from a script by Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Darkest Hour”). Currently casting, production is slated for 2021 with an eye on opening in theaters around Thanksgiving 2022. McCarten will produce through his Muse of Fire Productions banner.
Released in June 1987 on Arista Records, Whitney, the singer’s successor to her multi- Platinum hit-filled debut, generated five Billboard Top 10 singles, the first four–“I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “So Emotional” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”–going #1, making her the first female recording artist ever with four consecutive Hot 100 #1’s. More remarkably, when added to her three straight #1’s from Whitney Houston (“Saving All My Love for You”, “How Will I Know” and “Greatest Love of All”), it meant that Whitney Houston had an unbroken unprecedented run of seven #1 iconic smash singles.
The album and its first single, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” were phenomenal hits worldwide, peaking at #1 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several countries throughout Europe. When Whitney debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart in June 1987, she was the first woman recording artist to ever debut at #1. Whitney took home the Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female Grammy Award that year for”I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).” Whitney has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.
Whitney Houston, the artist’s 1985 debut and first to reach RIAA Diamond Award status (13x Platinum) was celebrated earlier this year with the release of a 35th anniversary 2LP 12″ vinyl collector’s edition of the album which included the first US release of the Whitney Dancin’ Special EP/remix album. Released by Arista Records on Valentine’s Day 1985, Whitney Houston took 55 weeks to hit #1, but once there, spent 14 non-consecutive weeks in the top slot, one of the longest-running #1’s in Billboard chart history. Whitney Houston was the best-selling album of 1986 in the United States and the first album by a female artist to earn Billboard’s #1 Album of the Year (1986). In 2013, Whitney Houston was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, established by the Recording Academy’s National Trustees in 1973 to honor recordings of lasting qualitative or historical significance that are at least 25 years old.
The Bodyguard (Soundtrack), Whitney’s second RIAA Diamond (18x Platinum) Award winning album, won the Grammy for Album of the Year while the iconic single, “I Will Always Love You” took home Record of the Year. The film–a romantic drama costarring Kevin Costner–was a worldwide box-office smash, securing Whitney Houston’s status as an incandescent international superstar on records, radio and the big screen. With global sales of more than 45 million copies, The Bodyguard (Soundtrack) is the all-time top-selling album by a female artist worldwide and the biggest-selling soundtrack album ever. The best-selling album of 1993, The Bodyguard (Soundtrack) spent a then-record-setting 20 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 while “I Will Always Love You”—which recently reached a billion streams on YouTube–established a then-record of 14 weeks at #1 on the Hot 100. “I Will Always Love You” is now the first solo artist entry from the ‘90s to join YouTube’s Billion Views Club.
Whitney Houston has been cited as the most awarded female artist of all time by Guinness World Records and remains one of the best-selling music artists to date with more than 200 million records sold worldwide.
