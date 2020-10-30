*On Friday, October 30, it’s Halloween on The Real! The hosts celebrate this spooky holiday by representing The Most Outrageous Moments of 2020 with Loni Love as The Last Roll of Toilet Paper, Jeannie Mai as Naomi Campbell in her COVID Airport Attire, Garcelle Beauvais as The NBA Bubble, and Adrienne Houghton as Teddy Riley vs. Technology in his Verzuz battle against Babyface.

The ladies discuss the second wave of the Coronavirus that is being predicted and whether they plan on hoarding supplies as many did during the first wave of the pandemic. They also reminisce about the mistakes that they made the last time so that they will get the best bang for their bucks!

Also, co-host Garcelle Beauvais talks about her son Jax’s attachment to a pretty pink bow that he insisted on wearing during his first week of preschool, and how she decided to handle it.

Then, Angela Bassett drops in to chat about returning to production of 9-1-1after the COVID-19 quarantine, the importance of voting, and her experience being in South Africa during their first democratic election.

Garcelle Beauvais: Do you have a memorable voting experience?

Angela Bassett: Absolutely! Years ago I was invited to South Africa on the eve of their first democratic election– and to go there for seven days and go into the townships and cities and the back country to encourage people to vote for the first time– when they were, you know, maybe told by those that they work for– you talk about voter suppression– that they, “I will know who you vote for”– but to let them know that their vote was their own; it was private and secret. And then to see long, long wrapping lines of voters, some on canes, some being helped, just to have that opportunity and that privilege, I’ll never forget it. Some, as you know, in their 90s just, you know, in– just taking up that mantle. So I always remember that with fondness. So when I came home it was something that, in my right mind and in strong body, I was never going to take for granted.

