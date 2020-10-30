Entertainment
Talent Takes the Virtual Stage at the ‘ULMII’ Entertainment Conference via Zoom Sat., Nov. 7 2020
*On Saturday, November 7, 2020 21, the annual “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference kicks off from 1-3pmPT/3-5pmET via Zoom to offer a virtual stage for experienced and aspiring artists during the professional “talent showcase” and the national “talent competition.”
The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference starts with an “Industry Panel Q&A Session” with nine entertainment industry professionals, where attendees can ask questions. Panelists consist of two record label heads; a legal consul; a media publisher; music producers; award winning actor/filmmaker and his manager; a national television host, and professional guitarist.
The professional “talent showcase,” sponsored by Underground Hits Production, will offer performances by R&B sensation Eli, Hip-Hop’s Gxlden Doll, and Jazz trumpeter Vincent Gross (pictured above). The “talent competition” (vocal, songwriting and dance) will offer performances by Pop singer/songwriter Cole Diamond (Los Angeles); dancer Tiarah Williams (Washington, DC); R&B vocalist and the 2019 “ULMII Best Vocals” winner Brittny Terry (Los Angeles); Gospel singer/songwriter TariaJaybre’ (Waterloo, Iowa); Hip-Hop singer/songwriter/rapper/dancer Tori Kay (Los Angeles), and R&B singer/songwriter Jhane B. (Baltimore).
The industry panelists consists of Digital Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (EURweb.com); Television Host/Model/Actress Melody Trice (“The Melody Trice Show,” MelodyTrice.com); Founder and General Manager of The Gardner Law Group Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Artist Manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); Record Label Head, Music Producer, Marketing Specialist D. Baldwin of Underground Hits Production (UGHits.com); Rock guitarist, singer, songwriter and 2006 winner of CBS’s “Rock Star: Supernova” Lukas Rossi (LukasRossi.com); Multi-Award winning Actor/Filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (ImaginationLunchbox.com); Music Producer Robert Watson (Odilllia’s “End of the World”), and Record Label Head Lena Jenkins-Smith of Young Millennium Records.
Free to the public, with space limited to those that log-on first, the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference Zoom access link is located at www.UpliftingMinds2.com, or you can email [email protected] The conference is sponsored by EURweb.com, MelodyTrice.com, ThePulseofEntertainment.com, TheGardnerLawGroup.com, ImaginationLunchbox.com, Anthony-Michael.com, UGHits.com, LawyersRock.com, Twelve27 Production, Superstar Entertainment, LukasRossi.com, Young Millennium Records, Dust Dem AFF Productions,
Aside from the “ULMII Best Artist Award”, winners in three categories (vocals, songwriting, dance) will received over $15,000 valued in prizes that include legal consul from Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); a music legal package from entertainment attorney Richard Jefferson (LawyersRock.com); vocal or acting coaching session from A&R Specialist and Educator Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment); a business or public relations strategy with consult from Business Management/Public Relations Specialist Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA); recording studio time and a music track from Virgin Island Music Producer V.I.P. (Dust Dem AFF Production), and an appearance on “The Melody Trice Show” from TV Host, Model, Actress Melody Trice (MelodyTrice.com).
The national entertainment conference, held annually in Los Angeles and Baltimore, has an impressive success record from the artists and panelists involved throughout the years. Those stories include panelist Tiaunte Kelly (at the time at Hidden Beach Recordings) was scouted at ULMII to produce a segment of “The Dr. Phil Show”; Los Angeles competitor Miguel was signed to a record deal by “ULMII” panelists Jimmy Maynes (then VP of Jive Records) – today Miguel is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter; Baltimore competitor Naturi Naughton was scouted at ULMII by Broadway and the resulted was a Broadway run, which led to her joining the R&B group 3LW, and that led to a starring role on the STARZ Network’s drama series “Power”; Baltimore competitors the Featherstone Brothers’ original song performed at ULMII was heard by SisQo (Dru Hill) who was there to support ULMII panelist Jazz (Dru Hill) and he used the song on Dru Hill’s third album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)” – it was released as the first single with accompanying music video and it went platinum, and last Los Angeles competitor RoShon Fegan’s manager said what he learned from the “ULMII” panel helped him take RoShon to “the next level,” which was a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, then a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, which led to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”.
Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for Zoom access link, or email [email protected].
THE REAL Celebrates Halloween and Angela Bassett on Her Most Memorable Voting Experience
*On Friday, October 30, it’s Halloween on The Real! The hosts celebrate this spooky holiday by representing The Most Outrageous Moments of 2020 with Loni Love as The Last Roll of Toilet Paper, Jeannie Mai as Naomi Campbell in her COVID Airport Attire, Garcelle Beauvais as The NBA Bubble, and Adrienne Houghton as Teddy Riley vs. Technology in his Verzuz battle against Babyface.
The ladies discuss the second wave of the Coronavirus that is being predicted and whether they plan on hoarding supplies as many did during the first wave of the pandemic. They also reminisce about the mistakes that they made the last time so that they will get the best bang for their bucks!
Also, co-host Garcelle Beauvais talks about her son Jax’s attachment to a pretty pink bow that he insisted on wearing during his first week of preschool, and how she decided to handle it.
Then, Angela Bassett drops in to chat about returning to production of 9-1-1after the COVID-19 quarantine, the importance of voting, and her experience being in South Africa during their first democratic election.
Garcelle Beauvais: Do you have a memorable voting experience?
Angela Bassett: Absolutely! Years ago I was invited to South Africa on the eve of their first democratic election– and to go there for seven days and go into the townships and cities and the back country to encourage people to vote for the first time– when they were, you know, maybe told by those that they work for– you talk about voter suppression– that they, “I will know who you vote for”– but to let them know that their vote was their own; it was private and secret. And then to see long, long wrapping lines of voters, some on canes, some being helped, just to have that opportunity and that privilege, I’ll never forget it. Some, as you know, in their 90s just, you know, in– just taking up that mantle. So I always remember that with fondness. So when I came home it was something that, in my right mind and in strong body, I was never going to take for granted.
‘Chappelle’s Show’ Coming to Netflix, Streamer Raising Prices for New and Existing Members
*Dave Chappelle’s hit sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show” will be added to Netflix on November 1.
“The best news you’ve heard all year: Chappelle’s Show is coming to Netflix US,” Netflix wrote on Twitter.
“Chappelle’s Show” originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The comedian famously walked away from the series in 2005 (and $50 million) due to creative differences.
News of the series hitting Netflix coincides with the announcement that the streaming platform is raising the prices of its standard and premium plans for new and existing members.
The standard plan — which offers HD streaming on up to two different devices simultaneously — will cost $13.99 up from $12.99. The premium plan — which provides up to four ultra HD streams — is now $17.99 up from $15.99, per PEOPLE. There will be no price change to the basic plan.
The new prices take effect Thursday for any new members signing up while current subscribers will receive a notification 30 days ahead of the price increase.
Netflix said the price hike is so that the company can continue to “offer more variety of TV shows and films.”
“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever, and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films — in addition to our great fall lineup.”
“As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works for their budget.”
“Chappelle’s Show” will join several of Dave’s comedy specials on Netflix, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin and Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.
Howard Hewett Encourages Fans to Vote with His ‘Fresh Air Cardio Conversation’ / WATCH
*Singer Howard Hewett has found a healthy and entertaining way to keep busy during the Coronavirus shutdown. First, he takes his fans with him on his weekday walks through his Southern California neighborhood, where he shares his thoughts on a variety of subjects.
The subject of his most recent walks, which he calls, Fresh Air Cardio Conversation…and Life, or FACC…and Life for short, has been the upcoming election. In addition to his daily walks and conversations, each Friday evening, he performs what he calls “Shut-In Mini Concerts,” on Facebook.
Howard’s election conversation has included the importance of voting, his pleasure with the amount of people who have already voted, the Presidential debates, being overcome with emotion by former President Obama’s speech in PA in support of Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates Biden and Harris, Ice Cube’s “association” with President Trump, a fan from England’s concern with how vocal Howard is about the subjects near and dear to him, and eliminating the Electoral College, among lots of other topics. He has also discussed issues important to Americans during this election: addressing the handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, and Biden’s proposed tax increase on Americans earning more than $400,000 per year. He has also discussed the handling of the three most recent Supreme Court Justice appointments, saying, “They only cared about manipulating the Supreme Court to get what they have now,” referring to more conservative justices than liberal ones on the Supreme Court. He has discussed the importance of wearing a facemask and his thoughts about people who do not wear a mask saying they “do not care about other people.” While dropping knowledge and sharing the beautiful Southern California scenery, Howard encourages people to not take his word for it, but research things for themselves, saying, “Don’t just take me at voice face value. Research the stuff that I talk about. Research it for yourself.” He signs off on each walk saying, “Don’t stop kicking. You don’t drown because the water is too deep; you drown because you stop kicking.”
Howard’s Facebook mini concerts, which occur every Friday at 6:00 pm Pacific Time, are very entertaining, well received and a welcome distraction from what is going on around us these days. Fans have been treated to all of Howard’s hits, including, “I’m for Real,” “Show Me,” I Commit to Love,” “Once Twice, Three Times” and my favorite, “Say Amen.” He also performs lesser known songs, including “Enough,” the last song he did with the late George Duke, as well as songs he made as a member of Shalamar. He typically does not perform the same playlist two weeks in a row; however, sometimes the 600+ viewers get lucky and are treated to a repeat performance of a song. I have mentioned the shut-in mini concerts to several people, and they had no clue they were taking place. I think Howard’s weekly concerts have been a well-kept secret, but why should only 600 or so people have all the fun? It’s just not fair. Come and join us.
‘Like’ Howard Hewitt’s Facebook page and you will be notified when he begins his daily walks and weekly mini concerts. You can also view previous walks and mini concerts on his Facebook page. Check it out, at the best price…FREE!
Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected]
