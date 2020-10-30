Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100K to ‘Borat 2’ Babysitter Jeanise Jones

*After “Borat” fans raised over $50,00 for Jeanise Jones, the professional babysitter who makes an appearance in the sequel, star and creator Sacha Baron Cohen also paid it forward to help make a difference.

The actor donated $100,000 to Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones’ request, and the funds will be distributed to Jones’ Oklahoma City community on her behalf, PEOPLE reports. Cohen’s generosity will provide shelter, food and any other needs for the most vulnerable. .

Jones, 62, claims she was tricked into participating in “Borat 2.” She quickly became a breakout star of the movie when she appeared as a “babysitter” for Tutar (Maria Bakalova), the 15-year-old daughter of Borat (played by Cohen). Jones believed Tutar was a child bride and in danger of being married off to an older man.

I employ a babysitter in US&A, but since I did not have a baby for her to sit on, instead she take care of my daughter pic.twitter.com/LMmP9jazuc — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 24, 2020

Jones originally thought she was taking part in a documentary about child brides. She learned the truth when the trailer for “Borat 2” dropped.

Sympathetic “Borat” fans raised tens of thousands of dollars for Jones after the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, where she volunteers, launched a GoFundMe campaign for her. The campaign has reached over $127,000 in donations.

Pastor Derrick Scobey tells PEOPLE he’s grateful for Cohen supporting Jones and the church’s community outreach program.

“I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has,” Scobey says of Cohen’s donation. “Maybe it’s a little risqué, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart.”

He also previously noted, “One good thing that has come from this is that Jeanise doesn’t have to worry about ‘Tutar’ anymore. She has worried about this young lady for a year.”