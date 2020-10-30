Film
Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100K to ‘Borat 2’ Babysitter Jeanise Jones
*After “Borat” fans raised over $50,00 for Jeanise Jones, the professional babysitter who makes an appearance in the sequel, star and creator Sacha Baron Cohen also paid it forward to help make a difference.
The actor donated $100,000 to Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones’ request, and the funds will be distributed to Jones’ Oklahoma City community on her behalf, PEOPLE reports. Cohen’s generosity will provide shelter, food and any other needs for the most vulnerable. .
Jones, 62, claims she was tricked into participating in “Borat 2.” She quickly became a breakout star of the movie when she appeared as a “babysitter” for Tutar (Maria Bakalova), the 15-year-old daughter of Borat (played by Cohen). Jones believed Tutar was a child bride and in danger of being married off to an older man.
READ MORE: Jeanise Jones: ‘Borat’ Fans Raise Over $100K for ‘Betrayed’ Baby-sitter
I employ a babysitter in US&A, but since I did not have a baby for her to sit on, instead she take care of my daughter pic.twitter.com/LMmP9jazuc
— Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 24, 2020
Jones originally thought she was taking part in a documentary about child brides. She learned the truth when the trailer for “Borat 2” dropped.
Sympathetic “Borat” fans raised tens of thousands of dollars for Jones after the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, where she volunteers, launched a GoFundMe campaign for her. The campaign has reached over $127,000 in donations.
Pastor Derrick Scobey tells PEOPLE he’s grateful for Cohen supporting Jones and the church’s community outreach program.
“I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has,” Scobey says of Cohen’s donation. “Maybe it’s a little risqué, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart.”
He also previously noted, “One good thing that has come from this is that Jeanise doesn’t have to worry about ‘Tutar’ anymore. She has worried about this young lady for a year.”
Entertainment
Lark Voorhies Returning for ‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot
“Saved by the Bell” star Lark Voorhies will reprise her Lisa Turtle character in the Peacock’s revival of the hit NBC series.
On Thursday, the streamer dropped the first photo of Voorhies on the set of the upcoming reboot.
We previously reported… NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock is updating the 90’s TV show starring a new cast and featuring some returning characters.
Original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are reprising their respective characters of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.
Fans can also expect occasional appearances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris (now Governor of California) and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski.
Watch the trailer below.
READ MORE: Peacock Drops Official Trailer for ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot [WATCH]
Old school. New squad. #SavedbytheBell premieres November 25 on #PeacockTV 🔔. pic.twitter.com/0E0fqPW4mP
— Peacock (@peacockTV) October 27, 2020
A previous teaser introduced Mac Morris, the privileged son of Governor Morris and Jamie Spano, Jessie’s son and captain of the Bayside football team.
Dustin Diamond—who played Screech in the original series — was reportedly not invited back for the reboot.
Lark previously confessed that she was hurt when not initially not asked to return for the revival series. She was also not invited to the cast reunion.
When she appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” to dish about her mental health issues, Voorhies read from a journal entry she had written that detailed her feelings about the show diss.
“It reads, this is a question to the reunion,” she read. “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events. Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”
She added, “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”
As noted by TooFab, no additional details on her appearance have been released at this time.
“Saved by the Bell” aired on NBC from August 20, 1989 to May 22, 1993. The show follows a group of high school friends and their principal.
The series will debut on Peacock on Nov. 25.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: The Death of Her Friend
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A- list host/model is also an actress. Our host has always stayed quiet about the death of her friend, but has become more convinced over the years that the permanent A+ list rapper had her friend killed. It just seemed too convenient that he wanted her out of the picture and shortly after he said that, the friend ended up dead.
Can you guess the model, her friend and the rapper?
Entertainment
Don Lemon ‘Had to Get Rid Of’ Friends who Support Trump: ‘They Have to Want to Get Help’ (Watch)
*CNN anchor Don Lemon on Thursday said that he “had to get rid of” friends supporting President Trump “because they’re too far gone,” adding that he would be friends with them again if “they want to live in reality.”
During his nightly handoff to anchor Chris Cuomo, Lemon said of his Trump friends, “I try and I try and I try, they say something really stupid and then I’ll show them the science and I’ll give them the information, and they still repeat those talking points. I had to get rid of a lot of people in my life because sometimes you’ve just got to let them go. I think they have to hit rock bottom like an addict, right? And they have to want to get help, they have to want to know the truth, they have to want to live in reality, they have to want to be responsible not only for other people’s lives but for their lives.”
Watch below or view here on Twitter:
CNN’s @donlemon: “I have many people who I love in my life … There are a lot of friends I had to really get rid of because they are so non-sensical when it comes to [Trump]. If they’re willing to come back and willing to live in reality, then I will welcome them with open arms” pic.twitter.com/eLsVX1qAdD
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 30, 2020
Lemon came under fire earlier this year for his extended and hearty snort-laugh when panelist Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project dubbed Trump’s administration as one “defined by ignorance of the world,” and called #45’s supporters as the “credulous boomer rube demo.”
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]