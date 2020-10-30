Urban Education
Russell Wilson and Ciara Pay It Forward with Nearly $2M Donation to Washington Charter School
*NFL star Russell Wilson and wife Ciara are paying it forward to a local Washington charter school.
The couple are giving $1.75 million to the Cascade Midway Academy after founders Garth Reeves and Scott Canfield reached out to Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation for help amid the COVID pandemic, PEOPLE reports.
“We’ve always held the belief that life’s successes start with a good education, but recognize that access isn’t always created equally for all,” Wilson and Ciara said in a statement posted to the Why Not You Foundation’s website.
“The Why Not You Foundation was created with the concept of empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude and that’s why it was important for our foundation to partner with Scott, Garth, and Cascade Public Schools to help open doors for kids from less fortunate backgrounds,” they added.
The Seattle-based school will also rebrand its name to “Why Not You Academy” to reflect the foundation’s contribution.
“This school is a longtime dream of ours and it was important for us to find a way to combine traditional classroom learning with community and mentorship-based activities, in order to prepare kids for the real world,” the couple said in their statement. “Why Not You is based on the idea that it can start with one and our hope is that this school will be the first of many.”
The school will primarily serve ninth-grade students upon opening.
“I’m really confident… about the team that we have here and how we’re building things out,” Ciara told the AP. “We’re passionate about everything. We’re all in on this.”
“We’ve been so committed over the past four years to education,” Wilson added. “This isn’t anything political for us.”
Louisville Officer Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend for ‘Emotional Distress’
*Louisville Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly has filed a lawsuit against the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor for “battery, assault, and distress.”
Mattingly, one of the officers involved in Taylor’s killing, filed the suit on Thursday, claiming he is entitled to damages because Kenneth Walker allegedly shot him in the leg during a botched raid on Taylor’s home by law enforcement on March 13, Complex reports.
Mattingly, alongside Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, fired 32 rounds into Taylor’s apartment, and he now claims that he experienced “severe trauma, mental anguish and emotional distress” on the night that Taylor was killed, People reports.
“Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality,” the lawsuit reads.
On the night of the shooting, the three undercover officers conducted an improper raid when they burst in Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times, with bullets going into neighboring apartments.
Walker, a licensed gun owner, shot at officers when they attempted to enter without announcing themselves. He was not injured in the incident, but was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder for allegedly striking a police officer when he fired one shot out of Taylor’s apartment.
The charges were ultimately dropped and now Walker is seeking immunity against his actions under Kentucky’s “stand your ground” law, ABC News reports.
Walker told Gayle King in a recent interview “I’m a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves,” he said of the police on that tragic night.
He also explained to King that he and Taylor heard knocking and asked “several times” who was at her apartment door. “And there was no response. So the next thing I know the door is flying open,” he told King.
“It was dead silent in the house,” he said. “And it was 12, 1 at night, or whatever time. So it was—it’s always quiet. We live in a quiet place. So if somebody was on the other side of the door saying anything, we would hear them.”
Walker said that’s what prompted him to open fire, and insists he would not have shot at police officers.
“That’s why I grabbed the gun. Didn’t have a clue,” Walker said. “I mean, if it was the police at the door, and they just said, ‘We’re the police,’ me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted.”
Walker’s attorney told CBS News that his client is “protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his home.”
BLIND ITEM: The Death of Her Friend
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A- list host/model is also an actress. Our host has always stayed quiet about the death of her friend, but has become more convinced over the years that the permanent A+ list rapper had her friend killed. It just seemed too convenient that he wanted her out of the picture and shortly after he said that, the friend ended up dead.
Can you guess the model, her friend and the rapper?
Teen Son of Rapper Freeway Has Died: ‘A Pain Like I Never felt’
*Hip-hop icon Freeway revealed on social media Thursday that his son has passed away.
The Philadelphia native took to Instagram where he shared “this right here is a pain like I never felt” following the death of his 19-year-old son Jihadd.
“God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath,” Freeway captioned a picture of Jihadd and himself at his son’s graduation. “I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen Please make dua for him & my family.”
The teenager reportedly followed in his father’s footsteps, recording music under the name SnowHadd.
Check out Freeway’s full IG post below.
God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen 😢 Please make dua for him & my family.
Details surrounding Jihadd’s death are unclear.
Jihadd’s death comes shortly after another Philadelphia-based rapper, Oschino, announced that his son and his son’s pregnant girlfriend were killed in a car accident, The Grio reports.
“What is the chances of that both lose our sons. F*** rap beef that’s fake s*** this real life I’ve never been depressed before but I am now.” Oschino wrote in an Instagram post on October 28. “I wouldn’t wish his on my worst enemy.”
In a separate post he added, “My heart is broken into a million pieces.”
