Business
Morehouse College Partners With Points of Light in Social Justice Initiative to Fight Systemic Racism (Video)
*Global nonprofit Points of Light is partnering with Morehouse College, the nation’s only historically black college focused on educating men, to launch “Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism,” a new initiative designed to empower businesses, nonprofits and individuals to use their influence to fight against systemic racism.
In cooperation with leading experts, Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism will host a series of virtual and in-person community forums that will feature leaders in the racial equity movement, partnering organizations, grassroots organizers and everyday people who have experienced racism and are fighting against injustice.
Each community conversation will provide strategies for taking action and resources for deeper learning so that participants can have the tools necessary to launch effective social issue campaigns in their communities.
The first conversation titled, “Moving Forward: Taking Action on Race and Equity,” will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. This discussion will be moderated by Points of Light president and CEO Natalye Paquin with special guests, Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center; Michael Smith, executive director of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and Frederick J. Riley, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Weave: The Social Fabric Project. This event will serve as the official kick off for the monthly forums.
For more information about Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism, check out the fundraising videos below. To learn about upcoming events, resources and ways to get engaged, visit www.pointsoflight.org/listen-learn-act-to-end-racism/.
Business
Jaden Smith and LyftUp Partner to Give Ride Credits to People Who Need Access to Healthy Food, Clean Water, and Jobs
*Jaden Smith, in partnership with the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF), is joining forces with LyftUp, Lyft’s purpose-driven program that gives underserved communities equal access to affordable, reliable transportation.
The rideshare company, along with Jaden Smith and WJSFF, will offer transportation access to their network of individuals in need through a $50,000 ride credit donation. This will help these nonprofit partners get the community to work, and also provide accessibility to healthy groceries and clean water. Two of the notable non-profit partners that will help with distribution of funds are the I LOVE YOU Restaurant (Jaden’s org known for providing vegan meals to the unhoused) and 501cTHREE (Jaden’s org providing clean water to folks in Flint, MI).
“Proud to be partnering with Lyft on their LyftUp initiative. Together, we’ll be providing rides to communities who need them most,” said Jaden Smith. “In Flint, these rides will be used so community members can access clean, fresh water through our 501CTHREE.org partners. In Los Angeles, we’ll focus on providing rides to grocery stores, clean water and jobs for the residents of Skid Row through our I LOVE YOU community partners. We believe in the power of transportation, and that access to a ride can mean access to an opportunity.”
“We at Lyft greatly admire the work Jaden has been doing to better the lives of individuals facing adversities,” said Hannah Broadhurst, Culture & Entertainment Manager. “In partnership with WJSFF, we’re excited to impact these communities through access to rides.”
This important initiative with Jaden and WSFF follows the success of last month’s mission-driven LyftUp alliance with Michael B. Jordan and Outlier Fellowship Foundation that gave young people of color and recent college graduates in underserved communities access to free rides to employment-related destinations like job interviews, mentorship events, internships and career counseling.
LyftUp launched in January 2020 and is Lyft’s comprehensive effort to expand transportation access to those who need it most. In addition to getting people to the polls, LyftUp programs enable disconnected communities to gain access to healthy food, get to job interviews, connect with critical resources in the aftermath of natural disasters, and more. Recently, Lyft announced its efforts to offer free and discounted rides to the polls on Election Day. They have been partnering with When We All Vote and Vote.org to provide its community with the tools it needs to register to vote and More Than A Vote to provide access to free rides to polling locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Orlando and Philadelphia. Celebs like Cardi B, LeBron James, and DJ Khaled have all publicly supported Lyft’s national voting promotion.
MORE NEWS: Maryland Man Narrates Viral Video of his Own Violent Arrest (Watch)
We must be heard!!!. Thank you @lyft for supporting our fight against voter suppression. @morethanavote #BlackLivesMatter 🙏🏾👑 https://t.co/NerFIjNF2H
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 7, 2020
About 501CTHREE
Founded by long-collaborating partners Jaden Smith and Drew FitzGerald, 501CTHREE is a non-profit reimag- ined for the next generation. We are building a global community of young people who are more informed and determined to find real solutions to climate change and embrace a low-carbon future. We engage people through strategically effective storytelling to help speed up climate innovation and create new cleantech brands & lifestyle ventures. This powerful community is built and thrives at the intersection of CLIMATE TECHNOLOGY, THE POWER OF STORY, and LIFESTYLE BRAND. For more information: www.501cthree.org
4 Waterboxes have been deployed creating the following impact:
- 276,700 single use 16 oz plastic bottles replaced
- 17,294 gallons of clean water distributed
- 3000 jugs donated from around the world
- 5000 inquiries from around the world
- 60M views of the story from around the world
About I LOVE YOU Restaurant
I LOVE YOU Restaurant, is a non-profit initiative of Jaden Smith powered by Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF). The mission of I LOVE YOU is to spread love to communities experiencing food and/or housing insecurity by monthly offering items of need, sustainably sourced water, and fresh, high-quality, and delicious vegan meals. In the spirit of truly nourishing the heart, mind, and body, we support and create initiatives that address the root causes of food and housing insecurity. For more information: www.iloveyourestaurant.org
About Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF)
The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF) was founded in 1996 with the goal of making the world “better because we touched it.” Since then, WJSFF has invested millions of dollars and invaluable resources to accelerate the growth of initiatives that focus on deepening individual and collective empowerment. WJSFF’s mission is to be a first-in-class organization that stands at the intersection of philanthropy, social impact, and media. Our vision is to create a world in which every person is inspired to bravely explore and discover their inner possibility. Our four areas of focus are: Arts & Education, Social Empowerment, Sustainability, Health & Wellness. For more information: www.wjsff.org
source:
Emily Bender
[email protected]
Business
Women Entrepreneurs with Extraordinary Careers in Music and Marketing
*October is National Women’s Small Business Month, honoring the accomplishments of female owned businesses and their importance to the economy.
Innovative entrepreneurs Dina Marto and Courtney Rhodes are women of color with notable careers, decades working in music and marketing, who recently joined forces to start C&D The Agency – C for Courtney and D for Dina. They discussed their new business, careers and more with EURweb.com.
“We talked about it (C&D The Agency) for a while and Dina and I have had the pleasure of working together before and we developed a friendship. We would always have offline conversations about maneuvering the waters of a male dominated industry,” says Rhodes.
Marto is General Manager of Grand Hustle Records and every day, well she is hustling, on the grind seriously taking care of business with rapper, actor, songwriter T.I., among others on the label.
“I am currently working with T.I. on his internal management team, helping him run his operation and I’ve been doing that for about three years now. Previously I worked at Island Def Jam with LA Reid for six years on his A&R (artists and repertoire) team,” says Marto who was born in Amman, Jordan and grew up in Marietta, Georgia.
While at Def Jam Marto was A&R coordinator for albums by several rap and R&B stars including Young Jeezy, Nas, Rick Ross, Janet Jackson, and LL Cool J.
Rhodes has “acquired a unique niche for identifying and accommodating brands’ need analysis” with some 20 years of experience in devising marketing and sales strategies that generated millions of dollars for her clients many of whom are powerful Fortune 500 corporations including Ford, Clear Channel (now iHeartMedia) and CBS-TV.
While Rhodes doesn’t like to talk about hierarchy but does note, “It is important to have women in your circle kind of above you on the ladder to nurture you and guide you and just have someone to share ideas with,” she says.
Rhodes believes women can help to end stereotypes about themselves in the workplace, particularly an age-old one concerning women undermining each other, “Represent something that does not fit the stereotype that women don’t work well together. We want to display that in the work that we do together inside the agency, out in the community and just really do meaningful work with women, around women, about women to really celebrate that.”
As COVID-19 rages across America responsible for over 200,000 deaths and climbing; the reason thousands of businesses are closing their doors, these innovators were not deterred about launching their business during the pandemic. They are determined to empower and mentor the next generation of women.
MORE NEWS: History Channel Announces ‘Great Escapes’ Series Hosted and Executive Produced by Morgan Freeman
Rhodes offers this sound advice to women who may be considering opening a business: be sure to do the necessary research beforehand.
“I think business seems a little more sexy than what it really is. Sometimes as women because of our intuitive and passionate strengths we don’t like to look at the numbers and the financial side as granular as we necessarily need to.” Rhodes advised women to create a business plan with real financials. “Know before you start that business where the clients are going to come from and how many clients you are going to need to sustain.”
When explaining the genesis of their business partnership Marto declared the seeds were sown through their friendship, “We’ve talked about it and played around with the idea for a while because we are friends and we do see things the same way a lot. We’re aligned spiritually,” Marto said.
Rhodes echoed the sentiment of an unknown author who said that friendship was “like a patchwork quilt of caring words, and thoughtful deeds, all stitched together with understanding,” when making an admission about their partnership.
“I have wanted a partner for a very long time. I have had people approach me, but it never felt right.” Rhodes admitted their synergistic friendship made their business partnership make sense. “The one thing that Dina and I have that I’ve never felt before is because of our friendship no matter what we talk about or how the discussions may go I know her intentions are pure. Because I know that it gives me a level of confidence and ease, we can work through anything.”
They encourage registered voters to cast their ballots on Tuesday, November 3, Election Day maintaining how it puts them one step closer to bigger change. Rhodes and Marto have organized a voting initiative entitled #ExerciseYourRights.
“We want to get more information out there for first time voters, for voters that are typically suppressed, for voters that have voted before. They’re making things a lot more difficult these days,” says Marto. This is their agency’s inaugural project aimed at combating voter suppression in Georgia during the 2020 election. “We just want to use our voices to get the information to combat the voter suppression.”
The campaign’s mission is to educate and encourage registered voters to know their legal rights and to support efforts to create a safe and accessible election.
Marto is excited to be working with T.I. on his latest album LI.B.R.A. (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta) which is filled with some of the top award-winning artists in the music business – John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, and Young Thug, to name a few of the artists.
“He just put out his eleventh album called The L.I.B.R.A. I helped him launch his ‘expediTIously’ podcast, which I helped him produce that’s on PodcastOne and you can hear through Apple Podcasts and Spotify.”
Rhodes connects and empowers women through her online program, Digital CEO School.
“It’s an online course that teaches women how to use their personal brands and their expertise to monetize their talent. It’s an incredible passion project of mine – empowering women,” Rhodes said.
You can find out more about C&D The Agency and their voting rights efforts by visiting canddtheagency.com.
By Tené Croom
@TcTene
News
John Legend and Wife Chrissy Teigen Purchase $17.5 Million Mansion in Beverly Hills / Pics
*Even though Chrissy Teigen recently suffered a miscarriage, she and husband/entertainer John Legend are moving on up – again.
The high-profile celebrity couple has said goodbye to a house they once owned in Beverly Hills.
The new home for Legend and Teigen has 10,700 square feet, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The mansion, with a price tag of $17.5 million, is in the mountains above Beverly Hills.
The neighborhood where Legend and Teigen will now call home is in the Beverly Hills Post Office (BHPO), a community that is known for its seclusion and upscale lifestyle. The residents of BHPO have the world’s most famous zip code: 90210.
MORE NEWS: Rapper Offset Snatched from Car & Detained by Cops for Driving Through Trump Supporters! (Watch)
The new home for Legend and Teigen, which was built in 2020 by JB Builders, is breathtaking, even by Hollywood standards. The home, according to sources, is sheathed in metal and glass, with a contemporary look. It sits on one-acre of land, that’s already set up to host large events comfortably. There is a 100-foot saltwater swimming pool in the backyard, with a lush view across Benedict Canyon and the Century City skyline.
The interior of the mansion features exotic wood and marble trim, wide-plank oak wood floors, toto toilets, Miele Kitchen appliances, LED mirrors, and a state-of-the-arts Crestron smart home sophisticated technology system.
As for their former digs, which was once owned by singing star Rihanna, the power couple put the Beverly Hills home on the market last month, with an asking price of $23.95 million. From reliable real estate sources, the couple has received an offer and their former house is in escrow to be sold.
See more photos at Dirt.com.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]