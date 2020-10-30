Keke Palmer Drops New Music Video Urging Americans to Vote in 2020 Election [WATCH]

Keke Palmer has released a new song urging Americans to vote on Election Day on Nov. 3.

The track titled “Actually Vote” boasts the lyrics: “There’s a little something happening on Nov. 3 / Everybody’s posting / All political and woken / On your social / So outspoken / That’s sweet, but that tweet doesn’t do enough for me,” Palmer sings. “Young people like to talk that big talk / Young people are the biggest voting block / You can only make a change if you check that damn box.”

The actress tells PEOPLE of the inspiration behind her new track, “The last four years have been increasingly overwhelming for our nation,” Palmer said. “It’s created, I believe, a feeling of apathy that’s dangerous to our sense of democracy as a society.”

Adding: “I think it’s so important that we get a hold of what’s ours and get excited about using our voices. So many of my peers and I have been made to feel like our voices are not valid. I know that’s part of the game and I have fought to make myself aware that my voice does matter. All of our voices matter so significantly. I want my peers to know and understand,” she explained.

“We must make voting an engaging tradition for all [including] Black [people], women, LGBTQ+, our immigrants [and] everyone,” says Palmer.

“Together, we can make it trendy to vote and make each of our important voices heard.”

