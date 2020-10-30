Today’s Video
Kanye West Gives Wife Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Late Father for 40th Bday (Watch)
*If celebrating the big 4-0 on a private island with friends and family amid a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.2 million people worldwide wasn’t unbelievable enough, Kim Kardashian was given the birthday gift of a lifetime – her deceased father.
Kardashian shared a video Thursday of her gift from husband Kanye West: a 3-D hologram of Robert Kardashian Sr.
- “Ye led Kim, Kris, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob into a dark room where the hologram was unveiled. Robert’s hologram speaks to Kim for about three minutes, wishing her a happy birthday and telling her how proud he is of her.”
- “Kim’s dad also told her he’s excited she’s following in his footsteps as a lawyer and he’s proud of the great mom she’s become.”
- “Our sources say Kim, Kris and her sisters watched the hologram several times along with their guests … and then the family asked to be alone with it.”
- “A lot of work went into the hologram … our sources say Kanye spent a lot of time in the studio pouring over old video and audio of Robert to bring the vision to life, and AI was used to finish off the project, which Kanye started in early September.”
Watch Kardashian Sr.’s hologram message below:
Funk Flex Calls T.I. a ‘Rat,’ his Catalogue ‘Weak’ and Declares ‘You Ain’t King Of The South’ in Rant for the Ages (Listen)
*Hot 97’s Funk Flex had to pull out his bomb-drop sound effects to punctuate points of his verbal takedown of T.I. this week on his radio show.
This all started Wednesday (Oct. 28) when Flex reposted Tip’s infamous Crime Stoppers video encouraging Atlanta citizens to contact the police with any tips. He captioned it:
I have the utmost respect for @troubleman31 !!!! His record making ability is stellar! He’s a positive brother who does everything for his community! He also helps others any chance he gets! BUT PLEASE DONT TRY TO PAINT A NARRATIVE IN SOCIAL MEDIA TO THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT AINT TRUE! PEEPED ALL YOUR SLICK SOCIAL MEDIA TALK AS YOU TRIED TO ROCK PEOPLE TO SLEEP BEHIND THE SCENES! YOU HAVE AN OPINION AND I GAVE MY OPINION OF YOU! YOU DOING @crimestoppersatlanta AND TESTIFYING IN COURT / TRIAL! WHAT WOULD U CALL THE NEXT MAN THAT DID THAT? COMMENTS OFF! #JustMyOpinion
Flex followed up that post with an angry reaction to T.I. apparently disrespecting the catalog of his Verzus opponent Jeezy and other Southern rappers.
“Let me also tell you boy, your catalog ain’t even prepared for 50 Cent’s first album. Stick to reality TV, you look great on there!”
Listen to an excerpt below, followed by Flex’s entire ethering of T.I.:
Biden Surprises 94-Year-Old Voter in Oprah’s Zoom Town Hall (Video); Harris Headed to ‘Daily Show’
*Oprah Winfrey hosted a virtual town hall in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio as part of OWN’s Own Your Vote get-out-the-vote initiative, and the Democratic presidential nominee showed up to lend support.
Joe Biden dipped in during Oprah’s chat with 94-year-old Michigan voter Mildred Madison, who traveled 300 miles from Chicago to Detroit to ensure that her vote counted. Mildred has been caring for her sister just outside of Chicago. She normally votes absentee, but when her ballot for the August primary in Michigan was late, she decided she didn’t want to take any chances with the general election. Madison seemed pleasantly surprised when Biden slid in for the surprise.
#OWNYourVote | Zoom with Oprah – MIDWEST | Surprise Guest, VP Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/TYAtgNjjFG
— #OWNYourVote (@OWNYourVote) October 29, 2020
Also making a surprise appearance were The Black Eyed Peas, and rapper YellowPain.
#OWNYourVote | Zoom with Oprah – MIDWEST | Surprise Guests https://t.co/BzY6pnlKPI, Taboo & https://t.co/vDegLHwNxW.ap – Black Eyed Peas pic.twitter.com/sCMzw9U7Mb
— #OWNYourVote (@OWNYourVote) October 29, 2020
Winfrey’s Own Your Vote town halls are aimed to encourage, inspire and support voters across the country ahead of the General Election on November 3. She’s already hit the battleground states of Wisconsin on Oct. 26, and North Carolina on Oct. 27th, and she’s holding one in South Carolina tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. It’s free and open to everybody. Registration is available in advance at zoomwithoprah.com.
Meanwhile, Trevor Noah welcomes back Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris to “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” tonight.
The virtual in-depth interview will air in an all-new 45-min episode of “The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah” at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.
Senator Harris previously joined Trevor around the launch of her own campaign for president, on February 20, 2019, and returns to the show during the critical final days of the election to reach the show’s young and politically engaged audience.
Oh Really?: Tucker Carlson Says ‘Damning’ Hunter Biden Laptop Documents Got Lost in the Mail (Watch)
*For months, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and others in the right wing media have claimed to have unearthed deep corruption by the Biden family, including incriminating documents supposedly on Hunter Biden’s laptop left in a Delaware computer shop that was turned over to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer.
Time reported that emails and photos from Biden’s laptop were being shopped around Kiev last fall by someone looking to “sell it to Republican allies of President Trump.” Days later, Politico reported that the material was being shopped around by a “Ukrainian oligarch looking for help with a potential legal jam” as early as spring of 2019.
Earlier this week, the star witness for Fox News and Trump, Tony Bobulinski, claimed he only came forward because he was outraged that no one was paying attention to the New York Post story that first reported of Biden’s hacked emails. But Ben Smith of the New York Times reported that Bobulinski was working with Trump’s campaign to pitch the story to the Wall Street Journal, before they settled for giving it to the New York Post.
Which brings us to Wednesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Carlson said that “his team” had acquired the “damning” documents from Biden’s laptop. But he can’t expose them because they “vanished.”
You can’t make this stuff up. Carlson said that his team used a “mail service” to send the docs from Washington to Los Angeles, and they just disappeared. His team neglected to make any backup copies.
Watch below as he hilariously tries to paint the sudden “disappearance” of documents designed to take down Joe Biden as some kind of organized heist out of a bad movie.
