Judge Judy Sheindlin Announces New Court Show to Debut on Amazon’s IMDb TV
*Judge Judy Sheindlin and her new court show are headed to IMDb TV,
According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Sheindlin’s upcoming new reality tv series (currently titled “Judy Justice”) is similar to her long running “Judge Judy” program, and will see her presiding over small-claims cases.
“I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting,” Sheindlin, 78, said in a statement. “I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day. I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet’s breath fresh until the next millennium. The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don’t even bark at the delivery people anymore. After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that Sheindlins and Amazon would be mishpachah?”
READ MORE: ‘Judge Judy’ to End After 25 Years, Announces New Show ‘Judy Justice’ [WATCH]
Of the upcoming project, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV, said in a statement: “Judge Judy Sheindlin is a TV icon and visionary who has entertained millions of fans for decades. As we build the IMDb TV slate of high-quality, ambitious Amazon Studios Originals, we are delighted to deliver customers a court program from the legendary Judge Sheindlin who, without a doubt, is the very best in the business.”
Sheindlin announced on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” in March that after 25 years, the “Judge Judy” show is coming to an end.
“CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” she told Ellen. “Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”
“Judge Judy” premiered in 1996, and after filming over 4300 episodes so far. Sheindlin said she ain’t ready to slow down yet.
“I’m not tired,” she told DeGeneres, noting that her new show “Judy Justice” will drop a year after “Judge Judy” ends.
“If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop,” she said.
“Judge Judy” is currently airing its 25th and final season.
‘Tamron Hall’ Celebrates Halloween-Eve with 2 Very Special Costumes Honoring Diana Ross / WATCH
*On today’s special Halloween episode of ‘Tamron Hall,’ Tamron dazzled her audience with three different costumes inspired by the legendary award-winning singer and performer Diana Ross.
Also on today’s show, Tamron spoke with another member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, who was wearing one of her original gowns from her years as part of the iconic female singing group.
Plus, Tamron shared an image of her son Moses decked out in costume as Brian Walker from the 1975 film “Mahogany,” in which Ross starred.
GOOD NEWS! Lark Voorhies Returning for ‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot
Louisville Officer Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend for ‘Emotional Distress’
*Louisville Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly has filed a lawsuit against the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor for “battery, assault, and distress.”
Mattingly, one of the officers involved in Taylor’s killing, filed the suit on Thursday, claiming he is entitled to damages because Kenneth Walker allegedly shot him in the leg during a botched raid on Taylor’s home by law enforcement on March 13, Complex reports.
Mattingly, alongside Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, fired 32 rounds into Taylor’s apartment, and he now claims that he experienced “severe trauma, mental anguish and emotional distress” on the night that Taylor was killed, People reports.
“Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality,” the lawsuit reads.
On the night of the shooting, the three undercover officers conducted an improper raid when they burst in Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times, with bullets going into neighboring apartments.
READ MORE: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Calls Proceedings A ‘Betrayal’ in Exclusive Interview / WATCH
Walker, a licensed gun owner, shot at officers when they attempted to enter without announcing themselves. He was not injured in the incident, but was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder for allegedly striking a police officer when he fired one shot out of Taylor’s apartment.
The charges were ultimately dropped and now Walker is seeking immunity against his actions under Kentucky’s “stand your ground” law, ABC News reports.
Walker told Gayle King in a recent interview “I’m a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves,” he said of the police on that tragic night.
He also explained to King that he and Taylor heard knocking and asked “several times” who was at her apartment door. “And there was no response. So the next thing I know the door is flying open,” he told King.
“It was dead silent in the house,” he said. “And it was 12, 1 at night, or whatever time. So it was—it’s always quiet. We live in a quiet place. So if somebody was on the other side of the door saying anything, we would hear them.”
Walker said that’s what prompted him to open fire, and insists he would not have shot at police officers.
“That’s why I grabbed the gun. Didn’t have a clue,” Walker said. “I mean, if it was the police at the door, and they just said, ‘We’re the police,’ me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted.”
Walker’s attorney told CBS News that his client is “protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his home.”
Russell Wilson and Ciara Pay It Forward with Nearly $2M Donation to Washington Charter School
*NFL star Russell Wilson and wife Ciara are paying it forward to a local Washington charter school.
The couple are giving $1.75 million to the Cascade Midway Academy after founders Garth Reeves and Scott Canfield reached out to Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation for help amid the COVID pandemic, PEOPLE reports.
“We’ve always held the belief that life’s successes start with a good education, but recognize that access isn’t always created equally for all,” Wilson and Ciara said in a statement posted to the Why Not You Foundation’s website.
READ MORE: Ciara Reflects On Giving Birth During COVID-19 Pandemic / WATCH
Surprised a local hero with @ciara and @amazon!!! We gave our new friend, Marc, who is a nurse at @seattlechildrens, a home makeover. More info at https://t.co/lLz3lbPb3P#amazonhome #amazonhometownheroes #ad pic.twitter.com/sWK7u5KjI2
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 28, 2020
“The Why Not You Foundation was created with the concept of empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude and that’s why it was important for our foundation to partner with Scott, Garth, and Cascade Public Schools to help open doors for kids from less fortunate backgrounds,” they added.
The Seattle-based school will also rebrand its name to “Why Not You Academy” to reflect the foundation’s contribution.
“This school is a longtime dream of ours and it was important for us to find a way to combine traditional classroom learning with community and mentorship-based activities, in order to prepare kids for the real world,” the couple said in their statement. “Why Not You is based on the idea that it can start with one and our hope is that this school will be the first of many.”
The school will primarily serve ninth-grade students upon opening.
“I’m really confident… about the team that we have here and how we’re building things out,” Ciara told the AP. “We’re passionate about everything. We’re all in on this.”
“We’ve been so committed over the past four years to education,” Wilson added. “This isn’t anything political for us.”
