Judge Judy Sheindlin Announces New Court Show to Debut on Amazon’s IMDb TV

*Judge Judy Sheindlin and her new court show are headed to IMDb TV,

According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Sheindlin’s upcoming new reality tv series (currently titled “Judy Justice”) is similar to her long running “Judge Judy” program, and will see her presiding over small-claims cases.

“I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting,” Sheindlin, 78, said in a statement. “I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day. I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet’s breath fresh until the next millennium. The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don’t even bark at the delivery people anymore. After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that Sheindlins and Amazon would be mishpachah?”

Of the upcoming project, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV, said in a statement: “Judge Judy Sheindlin is a TV icon and visionary who has entertained millions of fans for decades. As we build the IMDb TV slate of high-quality, ambitious Amazon Studios Originals, we are delighted to deliver customers a court program from the legendary Judge Sheindlin who, without a doubt, is the very best in the business.”

Sheindlin announced on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” in March that after 25 years, the “Judge Judy” show is coming to an end.

“CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” she told Ellen. “Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”

“Judge Judy” premiered in 1996, and after filming over 4300 episodes so far. Sheindlin said she ain’t ready to slow down yet.

“I’m not tired,” she told DeGeneres, noting that her new show “Judy Justice” will drop a year after “Judge Judy” ends.

“If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop,” she said.

“Judge Judy” is currently airing its 25th and final season.